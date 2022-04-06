'Next Step: Cancel It,' Biden Urged After Extending Student Loan Repayment Pause

Progressives on Wednesday welcomed the Biden administration\u0026#039;s decision to extend the moratorium on educational loan repayments through the end of August, while urging President Joe Biden to use his executive power to cancel all student debt.\r\n\r\n\u0022Good move. Now cancel it all.\u0022\r\n\r\nJust before Biden\u0026#039;s move, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had a simple message for the president: \u0022Cancel student debt. All of it.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe progressive advocacy group RootsAction tweeted: \u0022Good move. Now cancel it all.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Wednesday morning White House announcement, Biden said: \u0022I know folks were hit hard by this pandemic. And although we\u0026#039;ve come a long way in the last year, we\u0026#039;re still recovering from the economic crisis it caused.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This continued pause will help Americans breathe a little easier as we recover and rebuild from the pandemic,\u0022 the president added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe repayment pause—which was first implemented by then-President Donald Trump at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently extended five times—was set to expire on May 1.\r\n\r\nAccording to a March 31 letter by more than 100 congressional Democrats who urged Biden to extend the pause through at least the end of the year, the respite saved borrowers an average of $393 per month. The Education Data Initiative says the average monthly student loan payment in the U.S. is around $460.\r\n\r\nThe Federal Reserve Bank of New York recently estimated the pause has saved borrowers a combined $195 billion. According to the U.S. Department of Education, more than 43 million student loan borrowers owe a collective $1.6 trillion. A 2020 NerdWallet household survey found average debt loads ranging from around $29,000 for bachelor\u0026#039;s degree students to over $290,000 for dental school attendees.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEight congressional Democrats—Sens. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Alex Padilla (Calif.), and Raphael Warnock (Ga.) along with Reps. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and James Clyburn (S.C.)—issued a joint statement commending the administration, but calling for more action.\r\n\r\n\r\nLast week, we led nearly 100 members of Congress in urging the president to extend the pause on student loan payments. Today, President Biden heeded our calls and delivered critical relief to millions of Americans. Since the start of the Biden-Harris administration, no American has had to pay a dime on their federally held student debt, and more than 700,000 borrowers have had over $16 billion in student debt canceled.\r\n\r\nWhile the extension is welcome, a looming restart of student loan payments in September underscores the importance of swift executive action on meaningful student debt cancellation. We continue to implore the president to use his clear legal authority to cancel student debt, which will help narrow the racial wealth gap, boost our economic recovery, and demonstrate that this government is fighting for the people.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Congressional Progressive Caucus—which Jayapal chairs—applauded Biden \u0022for heeding the calls from our members and millions around the country to extend this pause.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022With costs rising, the last thing working people need right now is another costly monthly payment,\u0022 the caucus tweeted. \u0022Now is the time to finish the job and cancel student debt.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdvocacy groups and campaigners also praised the president, while urging him to cancel student debt.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe nonprofit Student Debt Crisis Center tweeted: \u0022Americans have been facing a student debt crisis for decades and shouldering the impacts of the pandemic for years—extending relief until August isn\u0026#039;t enough. We need to #cancelstudentdebt.\u0022\r\n\r\nLisa Gilbert, executive vice president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement: \u0022Thank you, President Biden, for responding to the needs of 45 million borrowers who are not ready to resume payments. Next Biden should cancel up to $50,000 of student debt for all people because it will benefit the economy and begin the hard work of closing the racial wealth gap.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no single action that this president can take that would have more transformational implications for millions of people in this country,\u0022 added Gilbert. \u0022But for now, we are pleased that everyday people and their families will get a little breathing room to pay for basic necessities.\u0022