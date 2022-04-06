Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Big Oil profiteers

Activists demonstrate outside of the U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C. prior to a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on Big Oil profiteering. (Photo: Kevin Wolf/AP Images)

House Dems Rip Fossil Fuel Execs for Price Gouging Consumers

"Big Oil is lining their pockets with one hand and taking billions in taxpayer subsidies with the other. Meanwhile, the American people are getting ripped off."

Brett Wilkins

Democratic lawmakers inside the halls of Congress and activists outside on Wednesday excoriated Big Oil executives for reaping record corporate profits by price gouging U.S. consumers.

"These executives are far more interested in exploiting the pandemic and war in Ukraine to pad their bottom lines and make Americans pay on both ends."

"At a time of record profits, Big Oil is refusing to increase production to provide the American people some much-needed relief at the gas pump," House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) said during a hearing entitled "Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump."

"Instead, they are buying back their stock at an estimated cost of about $40 billion this year," he continued. "Big Oil is lining their pockets with one hand and taking billions in taxpayer subsidies with the other. Meanwhile, the American people are getting ripped off as these companies choose to keep production low so that their own profits stay high."

"The bottom line," Pallone added, "is that you set the wholesale price and that's the biggest part of the retail price. So don't tell us you can't do anything about it. You can do something about it. And we expect you to do that. Maybe it's a matter of patriotism—I don't know what to call it—but something must be done on your part."

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) said that "we understand that the Covid-19 pandemic threw that marketplace into disarray. And we understand that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's senseless, vicious invasion of Ukraine has further reduced the world's oil supply as more and more companies are unwilling to buy Russian oil."

"But here's the thing," DeGette added, "if the price of gas is driven by the local market, why is the price of oil coming down but the price at the pump is still near record highs?"

According to the watchdog Accountable.US, the six companies that appeared remotely at Wednesday's hearing—BP America, Chevron, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Shell—reported more than $71 billion in profits last year. They used over $8 billion of those record profits on stock buybacks, while paying out more than $38 billion in shareholder dividends. 

The companies have also spent hundreds of millions of dollars on political lobbying and campaign contributions over the past decade, according to the House Oversight Committee and OpenSecrets.org. Forbes noted that Big Oil donated $383,000 to the lawmakers that questioned the executives at Wednesday's hearing—97% of which went to Republicans. 

Prior to the hearing, activists demonstrated outside the Rayburn House Office Building, where they decried fossil fuel corporations' profiteering off Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Climate and consumer campaigners also condemned the price gouging executives.

"There is nothing these Big Oil executives said today that justifies their ongoing war profiteering that is making them billions while Americans struggle to pay high gas prices," Jamie Henn, spokesperson for STOP (Stop the Oil Profiteering), asserted in a statement.

Henn continued:

These Big Oil companies are raking in obscene profits after collaborating with Putin for years, yet they still have the gall to stick their hands out and ask for more from American taxpayers. Big Oil executives clearly won't hold themselves accountable, so it is time Congress does by listening to the vast majority of American voters and passing a windfall profits tax that gives consumers immediate relief from high prices and makes Big Oil pay for a crisis they helped create at home and abroad.

According to recent polling, 80% of Americans—regardless of political affiliation—support a windfall profits tax on large fossil fuel companies.

Related Content

gas_prices

120+ Groups Urge Pelosi and Schumer to Embrace Windfall Tax on Big Oil

Brett Wilkins

Accountable.US president Kyle Herrig said that the executives who testified Wednesday "failed to explain why they refuse to use their eye-popping $71.2 billion in profits to lower gas prices for American consumers struggling to fill their tanks and instead choose to shower wealthy executives and shareholders with billions in dividends and stock buybacks."

"They should be ashamed," he continued. "Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle were right to call them out."

"Instead, these executives are far more interested in exploiting the pandemic and war in Ukraine to pad their bottom lines and make Americans pay on both ends," Herrig added. "They are gouging consumers at the pump and rigging the system to avoid paying their fair share in drilling royalties on public lands, shortchanging taxpayers, public schools, and critical infrastructure like roads and hospitals."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Scientist Rebellion

Rebellious Climate Scientists Have Message for Humanity: 'Mobilize, Mobilize, Mobilize'

In face of the "escalating climate emergency," the advocacy group Scientist Rebellion warns that IPCC summary to global policymakers remains "alarmingly reserved, docile, and conservative."

Kenny Stancil ·

Joe Biden

'Say It With Pride': Pushback After Psaki Walks Back Biden Amazon Union Remarks

Sen. Bernie Sanders and others applauded the president's statement of support for Amazon workers, but the White House quickly worked to temper Biden's comments.

Julia Conley ·

Pinterest

Pinterest Applauded for Plan to Combat Climate Misinformation

One campaigner said the social media company "has demonstrated great leadership" and urged other platforms to follow suit.

Jessica Corbett ·

A postal worker gives a thumbs-up to demonstrators protesting the Trump administration's sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service on August 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for MoveOn)

Dems Join Climate Groups Outside Postal Service HQ to Demand Fleet Electrification

"We can act now to protect our planet and our Postal Service by tearing up Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's gas-guzzling deal and putting a forever stamp on a fleet of all-electric postal trucks," said Sen. Ed Markey.

Andrea Germanos ·

Big Oil profiteers

House Dems Rip Fossil Fuel Execs for Price Gouging Consumers

"Big Oil is lining their pockets with one hand and taking billions in taxpayer subsidies with the other. Meanwhile, the American people are getting ripped off."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.