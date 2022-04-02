Progressive Lawmakers in US and Japan Call on Biden to Clarify 'No-First-Use Nuclear Policy'

Dozens of progressive lawmakers in the United States and Japan are urging President Joe Biden to make a \u0022sensible\u0022 shift and commit the U.S. to a policy of no-first-use of nuclear weapons \u0022at any time or under any circumstances.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is never too late to commit to a no-first-use policy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe demand, which is also directed at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, came in a letter dated Friday.\r\n\r\nThe effort was led by lawmakers including Congressional Progressive Caucus chair U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as well as Progressive Caucus of Japan chair and Diet House of Representatives member Masaharu Nakagawa.\r\n\r\nThe group\u0026#039;s call comes as Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has escalated fears of atomic warfare, especially as Russian President Vladimir Putin has waved a \u0022nuclear saber\u0022 with recent declarations.\r\n\r\nBiden last month signed off on his administration\u0026#039;s Nuclear Posture Review, a policy which, to the disappointment of nonproliferation advocates, walks back his 2020 campaign promise of no-first-use. The NPR, according to U.S. officials, instead leaves open the possible use of nuclear weapons in response to non-nuclear warfare.\r\n\r\nBut, the lawmakers stressed in their letter, \u0022it is never too late to commit to a no-first-use policy.\u0022\r\n\r\nAddressing the \u0022nuclear umbrella\u0022 security alliance between the two nations, the letter states: \u0022A no-first-use policy would not weaken the U.S. ability to protect Japan and itself from a nuclear attack. That protection is based on the promise of U.S. nuclear retaliation, not on the ability to strike first. In fact, a no-first-use policy would increase protection against a nuclear attack by reducing doubt, miscalculation, and the possibility of an accidental nuclear launch.\u0022\r\n\r\nAdditionally, \u0022a U.S. declaration stating that it would never start a nuclear war, supported by Japan, would breathe new life into international efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate the danger of nuclear war,\u0022 the lawmakers assert. \u0022This is especially important at a time when tensions between the nuclear-weapons-possessing states, especially between the United States and China, are increasing.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs The Associated Press reported Saturday, Russia\u0026#039;s attack on Ukraine has added new fears of a nuclear exchange.\r\n\r\n\u0022For U.S. officials and world leaders, discussions of how to respond to a limited nuclear attack are no longer theoretical,\u0022 AP reported.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022One overarching concern is that by casting some nuclear weapons as tactical weapons to be used in battle, Russia could break the nearly eight-decade global taboo against using a nuclear weapon against another country.\u0022 Yet, AP added, \u0022even comparatively small tactical nuclear weapons approach the strength of the atomic bomb the United States dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in World War II.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe demand to the U.S. and Japanese leaders came a week after 16 Nobel Peace Prize winners released an open letter calling for an immediate end to the assault of Ukraine and the total elimination of nuclear weapons.\r\n\r\n\u0022The time to ban and eliminate nuclear weapons is now. It is the only way to guarantee that the inhabitants of the planet will be safe from this existential threat,\u0022 they wrote.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is either the end of nuclear weapons,\u0022 they said, \u0022or the end of us.\u0022