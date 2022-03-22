Any Use of Tactical Nukes Denounced as 'Bat-Sh*t F**king Insane'

As the war in Ukraine continues to escalate, disarmament advocates and other observers expressed horror Tuesday over growing concerns that Russian or NATO forces would go so far as to deploy so-called \u0022tactical\u0022 nuclear weapons—smaller warheads that are supposedly less destructive than the bombs the U.S. dropped on Japan in World War II.\r\n\r\nThe new flurry of reaction was prompted by a New York Times story examining the potentially catastrophic implications of an exchange of smaller nuclear weapons, which both the U.S. and Russia possess in terrifying quantities.\r\n\r\n\u0022The prospect of a massive nuclear exchange has once again become thinkable as a spin-off from the conflict in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The case against these arms is that they undermine the nuclear taboo and make crisis situations even more dangerous,\u0022 the Times notes. \u0022Their less destructive nature, critics say, can feed the illusion of atomic control when in fact their use can suddenly flare into a full-blown nuclear war.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A simulation devised by experts at Princeton University,\u0022 the Times added, \u0022starts with Moscow firing a nuclear warning shot; NATO responds with a small strike, and the ensuing war yields more than 90 million casualties in its first few hours.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn January, the U.S., Russia, China, and other nuclear-armed countries signed a joint statement declaring that \u0022a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut Russia\u0026#039;s deadly assault on Ukraine—launched just a few weeks after the statement was released—quickly revived and intensified fears of an all-out nuclear war.\r\n\r\nParticularly alarming to non-proliferation campaigners was Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s recent reference to his country\u0026#039;s nuclear arsenal and threat to inflict consequences \u0022never seen\u0022 in history on any nation that attempts to impede Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of its neighbor.\r\n\r\nOn February 27, Putin placed Russia\u0026#039;s nuclear forces on \u0022special alert,\u0022 a move that peace advocates characterized as a dangerous escalation.\r\n\r\nFrancesca Giovannini, director of the Project on Managing the Atom, said in response to the Times story that \u0022only three months ago, discussions over nuclear weapons use in Europe would have been unimaginable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Nuclear weapons are back on the top of the policy agenda,\u0022 Giovannini added. \u0022Let\u0026#039;s make this moment count to design a new generation of sensible nuclear risk-reduction strategies.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarren Gunnels, staff director for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), offered a decidedly more blunt reaction to the Times\u0026#039; reporting:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeculation over whether Putin could decide to use nuclear weapons if conventional Russian forces and arms fail to break Ukrainian resistance has been rife since the invasion began last month.\r\n\r\n\u0022If Putin chose to use such weapons, they would not materialize out of thin air,\u0022 journalist Jordan Michael Smith wrote in The New Republic earlier this month. \u0022Russia is estimated to have somewhere between 1,600 and 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, which have a shorter range and smaller impact and are designed to be used on battlefields.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Putin decided to use nuclear weapons, they would almost surely be tactical weapons, wielded as part of an at least theoretically limited nuclear deployment,\u0022 Smith added. \u0022Perhaps Russia might detonate a nuclear weapon over the Black Sea, a kind of intermediary step that doesn\u0026#039;t kill lots of people but would shock the world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn recent years, under the direction of both Democratic and Republican presidents, the U.S. has also moved to \u0022modernize\u0022 its nuclear arsenal to include smaller warheads—a step critics fear could actually make nuclear conflict more likely.\r\n\r\nJames Cartwright, a retired vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one of former President Barack Obama\u0026#039;s top nuclear strategists, cautioned in 2016 that \u0022what going smaller does is to make the weapon more thinkable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If I can drive down the yield, drive down, therefore, the likelihood of fallout, et cetera, does that make it more usable in the eyes of some—some president or national security decision-making process? And the answer is, it likely could be more usable,\u0022 Cartwright said in a PBS interview a year earlier.\r\n\r\nAccording to the Times, the U.S. currently has around 100 \u0022tactical\u0022 nukes positioned in Europe, a number that the newspaper notes is \u0022limited by domestic policy disputes and the political complexities of basing them among NATO allies, whose populations often resist and protest the weapons\u0026#039; presence.\u0022\r\n\r\nSharon Squassoni, co-director of the Science and Security Board at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, voiced concern last week that \u0022the prospect of a massive nuclear exchange has once again become thinkable as a spin-off from the conflict in Ukraine,\u0022 which has been raging for nearly a month with no diplomatic resolution in sight.\r\n\r\n\u0022Several scenarios are not impossible or crazy—accidental or inadvertent use leads to escalation, or a conventional rout backs Putin into a corner of desperation in which he plays the only card that still makes Russia a superpower, its nuclear weapons,\u0022 Squassoni wrote in a blog post. \u0022Putin seems determined to carry out his military objectives, at a higher cost to his military, his country, and himself than anyone could have guessed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If escalation led to a massive exchange of nuclear weapons, the world would experience a catastrophe of immeasurable proportions,\u0022 Squassoni added. \u0022This would prompt, undoubtedly, a change in our modes of thinking about nuclear weapons. It would happen automatically, as the living envied the dead.\u0022