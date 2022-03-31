Senate Urged to Pass Broader Reforms After House Approves Insulin Price Cap

After the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to cap insulin prices, a leading patient advocacy group renewed its call for broader action to limit the costs of prescription drugs.\r\n\r\n\u0022In order to deliver on their promises to all patients—including those who depend on insulin—the Senate must act urgently to approve the broad provisions already passed by the House.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The House of Representatives today voted to once again pass legislation to cap copays for insulin,\u0022 said David Mitchell, a cancer patient and founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Now, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Last fall, Democrats in the House passed a historic drug pricing reform package that included copay caps for millions of people who take insulin, Medicare negotiations to lower the price of insulin and other expensive drugs, and limits on annual drug price increases to the rate of inflation,\u0022 he noted. \u0022That package of reforms would deliver relief to all Americans.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the Democratic Party has a clear majority in the House, the Senate\u0026#039;s even split and rules mean that most bills can be blocked by the GOP—unless Democrats use the budget reconciliation process. Mitchell argued that \u0022now it is up to Democrats in the Senate to follow the House\u0026#039;s lead and pass comprehensive reforms through reconciliation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There are millions of patients who rely on expensive drugs who urgently need the reforms in the drug pricing package, including, most importantly, Medicare negotiation,\u0022 he continued. \u0022There is a path forward in the Senate to pass the legislation through reconciliation. In order to deliver on their promises to all patients—including those who depend on insulin—the Senate must act urgently to approve the broad provisions already passed by the House.\u0022\r\n\r\nMitchell added that \u0022Americans overwhelmingly support these reforms—they must be the Senate\u0026#039;s number one priority on drug pricing policy upon returning from the upcoming recess.\u0022\r\n\r\nJust 12 House Republicans joined with all Democrats present Thursday evening to pass the Affordable Insulin Act Now (H.R. 6833), which would limit its cost to either $35 per month or 25% of an insurance plan\u0026#039;s negotiated price—whichever is lower. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) suggested the bill \u0022paves the way\u0022 for further action on negotiating lower drug prices.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a kitchen table issue,\u0022 Pelosi said to reporters ahead of the bill\u0026#039;s passage, according to NPR. \u0022One in four Americans is forced to skip or ration doses of insulin and that\u0026#039;s life-threatening.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To be clear, comprehensive reform is urgently needed to lift the crushing burden of prescription drug prices weighing on our families,\u0022 the speaker said on the House floor. \u0022Democrats will never relent... until we realize our long-standing goal of lowering drug prices across the board.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe House vote comes not only in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic but also as progressives in Congress are pushing for Medicare for All—bolstered by new research that shows roughly 112 million American adults struggle to afford healthcare.