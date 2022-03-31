Citing Likely Racist Motives, Federal Judge Blocks Florida GOP's Voter Suppression Law

Civil rights defenders on Thursday welcomed a ruling by a federal judge who struck down parts of a Florida voter suppression law, calling racism \u0022a motivating factor\u0022 in the GOP-backed legislation\u0026#039;s passage.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s decision is a huge win for Florida voters.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a 288-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker blocked provisions of Florida\u0026#039;s Senate Bill 90, a massive attack on voting rights signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020. The law empowers partisan poll watchers, imposes strict voter ID requirements, criminalizes so-called \u0022ballot harvesting,\u0022 limits ballot drop boxes, and bans advocacy groups from handing out food or water to voters waiting in long lines.\r\n\r\n\u0022At some point, when the Florida Legislature passes law after law disproportionately burdening Black voters, this court can no longer accept that the effect is incidental,\u0022 Walker wrote. \u0022Based on the indisputable pattern set out above, this court finds that, in the past 20 years, Florida has repeatedly sought to make voting tougher for Black voters because of their propensity to favor Democratic candidates.\u0022\r\n\r\nCecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida—the lead plaintiff in the case—said in a statement that \u0022for democracy to work, it must include all voices. A federal judge has ruled that the Florida Legislature has engaged in decades of intentional discrimination against Black voters with a series of voting laws\u0022 like S.B. 90.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Senate Bill 90 was clearly an anti-voter measure that raised barriers to voting for marginalized groups with specific impacts on elderly voters, voters with disabilities, students, and communities of color,\u0022 Scoon added. \u0022The league is gratified that once again the constitutional rights of all of Florida\u0026#039;s voters have superseded partisan politics and that the targeted attack on Black voters will be stopped.\u0022\r\n\r\nNAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) senior counsel Amia Trigg said that \u0022today\u0026#039;s decision is a huge win for Florida voters. This decision recognized that S.B. 90 is the latest stain in a long history of voting laws which restrict Black political participation.\u0022\r\n\r\nWalker\u0026#039;s ruling also placed Florida in Voting Rights Act preclearance status—meaning the state must receive federal approval before passing new voting laws—for the next decade, because its Republican officials have \u0022repeatedly, recently, and persistently acted to deny Black Floridians access to the franchise.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Without preclearance, Florida could continue to enact such laws, replacing them every legislative session if courts view them with skepticism,\u0022 the judge wrote. \u0022Such a scheme makes a mockery of the rule of law.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWalker also took aim at the U.S. Supreme Court\u0026#039;s 2013 Shelby County v. Holder ruling, accusing the justices of \u0022gutting\u0022 the Voting Rights Act\u0026#039;s preclearance regime.\r\n\r\n\u0022As Judge Walker acknowledged, this is part of a larger assault on voting rights that continues across the country,\u0022 Trigg said. \u0022We\u0026#039;re seeing the right to vote being targeted at every level of government. Therefore, it is crucial that we continue this fight.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Every voice deserves to be heard in our democracy, and state officials must ensure that by making elections fair and accessible—not by creating unnecessary obstacles to the ballot box,\u0022 she added. \u0022This ruling is extremely encouraging for those of us on the frontlines.\u0022\r\n\r\nSylvia Albert, director of voting and elections at the advocacy group Common Cause, said that \u0022our \u0026#039;government by the people\u0026#039; is stronger and more representative when all of us can participate in it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But as the court found today, for the past 20 years, \u0026#039;Florida has repeatedly sought to make voting tougher for Black voters\u0026#039; as the Legislature worked to pick and choose the voters they want to participate in our government—and the voters they want to exclude,\u0022 she added. \u0022This is completely antithetical to our ideals of what a government \u0026#039;by the people\u0026#039; ought to look like. We particularly appreciate that Judge Walker is insisting on 10 years of preclearance through his court.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to Edward Hailes, the then-general counsel for the United States Commission on Civil Rights, the intentional disenfranchisement by GOP-led Florida officials of thousands of Black voters \u0022was outcome-determinative\u0022 in the state\u0026#039;s—and therefore the nation\u0026#039;s, given the decisive role played by Florida—2000 presidential election results.\r\n\r\nSome observers noted the unlikelihood of Walker\u0026#039;s ruling surviving an appeal to the 11th Circuit or the U.S. Supreme Court, with its 6-3 right-wing supermajority.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve seen other district courts do aggressive things in election law cases, and we\u0026#039;ve seen a lot of those decisions get reversed by appellate courts or the Supreme Court,\u0022 Nicholas Stephanopoulos, a Harvard Law School professor and election law expert, told The New York Times.\u0022 I wouldn\u0026#039;t be shocked if this litigation falls into that pattern.\u0022