Bush War Crimes, Guantánamo in Spotlight at Ketanji Brown Jackson Hearings

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday deflected attacks from Republican senators who questioned her work as a defense attorney for Guantánamo Bay detainees, as well as a false allegation that she called former Bush administration officials \u0022war criminals.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s horrific to see Sen. Graham create twisted knots of logic to justify indefinite detention without due process.\u0022\r\n\r\nSen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) implied that Jackson\u0026#039;s assigned work defending detainees held indefinitely without charge or trial in the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba imperiled U.S. national security, telling her that \u0022if you tried to do this in World War II, they\u0026#039;d run you out of town.\u0022\r\n\r\nAuthor and journalist Sonali Kolhatkar told Common Dreams that \u0022it\u0026#039;s horrific to see Sen. Graham create twisted knots of logic to justify indefinite detention without due process.\u0022\r\n\r\nKolhatkar accused Graham and other Republican senators of \u0022trying to punish Jackson as a sort of payback to Democrats\u0022 for their questioning of Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett—who were appointed by former President Donald Trump—during their confirmation hearings.\r\n\r\n\u0022Graham was also childishly petulant that his favorite nominee hadn\u0026#039;t been picked and it was cringeworthy to watch him demand that Jackson respond to what other people had said about a completely different potential pick, Michelle Childs, as if it had any bearing on Jackson\u0026#039;s qualifications,\u0022 she added. \u0022The GOP is intent on subjecting her to abuse just to whip up political points.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNoting Jackson made clear that \u0022representing Guantánamo detainees was entirely about the limits of executive power, not exoneration of terrorists,\u0022 Zack Ford of Alliance for Justice tweeted that \u0022it\u0026#039;s work she should be applauded for, unless you\u0026#039;re, you know, anti-democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring his allotted time for questioning, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) wondered \u0022why in the world\u0022 Jackson—who he called \u0022gracious and charming\u0022—would call former U.S. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld and former President George W. Bush \u0022war criminals.\u0022 \r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t remember that particular reference,\u0022 Jackson replied. \u0022I did not intend to disparage the president or the secretary of defense.\u0022\r\n\r\nMSNBC\u0026#039;s Mehdi Hasan wrote: \u0022I get it. She has to say that. But let\u0026#039;s be clear: No one should ever have to apologize for disparaging Bush or Rumsfeld.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) subsequently noted, Jackson never called Rumsfeld or Bush war criminals. What she actually did was file a habeas corpus petition on behalf of individuals subjected to torture—a war crime—during the Bush administration. \r\n\r\n\u0022For the record,\u0022 tweeted progressive Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner, \u0022Donald Rumsfeld is a war criminal.\u0022 \r\n\r\nIn the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, Bush administration lawyers drafted memos in an attempt to legalize the torture—officially called \u0022enhanced interrogation\u0022—that was occurring at Guantánamo and at CIA \u0022black sites,\u0022 U.S. military prisons, and elsewhere. Rumsfeld approved the torture techniques.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Bush administration\u0026#039;s allegedly pre-meditated 2003 invasion of Iraq under false pretenses—a war that destroyed a nation and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives—was called illegal by then-United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan and numerous governments and human rights groups.\r\n\r\nBenjamin Ferencz, a chief U.S. prosecutor at the post-World War II Nuremberg trials of leading Nazi officials, declared at the time that \u0022a prima facie case can be made that the United States is guilty of the supreme crime against humanity, that being an illegal war of aggression against a sovereign nation.\u0022\r\n\r\nReferring to Cornyn\u0026#039;s false allegation, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch tweeted: \u0022Two things can be true at the same time... Ketanji Brown Jackson never referred to George W. Bush and Donald Rumsfeld as \u0026#039;war criminals.\u0026#039; Also, George W. Bush and Donald Rumsfeld were war criminals.\u0022