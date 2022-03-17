Veterans for Peace Warns Biden That 'A No-Fly Zone Is an Act of War'

As Russia\u0026#039;s brutal assault on Ukraine continued Thursday, an anti-war group and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar reiterated demands for de-escalation and reminded President Joe Biden that declaring a no-fly zone would mean the United States entering the war, with potentially catastrophic consequences.\r\n\r\n\u0022As we stand with the Ukrainian people, we must avoid the knee-jerk calls to make this conflict even worse.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile Biden and NATO have so far resisted calls—including from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—to declare a no-fly zone (NFZ) over Ukraine, as the civilian death toll and damage to infrastructure have grown, so has the pressure on the U.S. leader and the military alliance to do more.\r\n\r\nBoth Veterans for Peace and the Minnesota Democrat—who spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday—emphasized that enforcing an NFZ would require shooting down Russian aircraft.\r\n\r\n\u0022A no-fly zone would mean direct combat between the U.S. and Russia, leading to a wider European war involving countries with nuclear power,\u0022 said Veterans for Peace executive director Garett Reppenhagen in a statement. \u0022We need de-escalation and diplomacy to bring this terrible war to an end as soon as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nRecalling that the strategy was used in parts of Iraq after the 1991 Gulf War, Bosnia in 1992, and Libya in 2011, the organization\u0026#039;s statement noted that \u0022those crises were situations in which the U.S. and NATO used their superior air power to stymie the air defenses of the countries they were attacking.\u0022\r\n\r\nRobert Prokop, a member of the peace group, said that \u0022for several years during the 1990s, my job at the Pentagon was to help enforce the Southern NFZ over Iraq.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A no-fly zone is an act of war—nothing less,\u0022 he declared. \u0022It is lethal ordinance falling, not just on equipment, but on human beings. We all need to be crystal clear about this with elected officials and the general public.\u0022\r\n\r\nOmar began her speech—which lasted more than five minutes—by expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people \u0022facing a cruel and inhumane war of aggression from a tyrant,\u0022 referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. She also acknowledged the bravery of anti-war protesters across Russia.\r\n\r\n\u0022We must address this war with courage, foresight, and humility,\u0022 said Omar, who spent years of her youth in a refugee camp after fleeing war-torn Somalia. \u0022As we stand with the Ukrainian people, we must avoid the knee-jerk calls to make this conflict even worse.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the congresswoman, \u0022One thing we should have learned throughout our history is that policy decisions we make simply based on fear or rage rarely end well.\u0022\r\n\r\nFraming calls for a no-fly zone as \u0022euphemisms\u0022 for the U.S. and NATO joining the war, Omar pointed out that an NFZ \u0022is not simply declared; it must be militarily enforced.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As the president said, a no-fly zone would mean the United States entering the war,\u0022 she added. \u0022It would mean the beginning of World War III. We must reject this completely.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The stakes are incredibly high,\u0022 she pointed out. \u0022There has never been on this Earth a war between two or more nuclear powers—and there is a reason for this. Even in the madness of the Cold War, leaders around the world understood that nuclear war would mean the annihilation of humanity.\u0022\r\n\r\nOf the nine nuclear-armed nations, Russia and the United States have the largest stockpiles by a significant margin. Given those conditions, similar warnings about an NFZ have stacked up in recent weeks.\r\n\r\nIn an open letter to the White House last week, nearly 80 foreign policy experts warned against the strategy, writing that \u0022Putin will pay for his reckless gamble in Ukraine. The United States should respond in responsible ways, not make a reckless gamble of its own.\u0022