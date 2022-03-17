Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

profiteering

Fossil Free Media has launched a new campaign targeting Big Oil's greed. (Image: Stop the Oil Profiteering)

New Campaign Aims to 'Stop the Oil Profiteering' of Fossil Fuel Giants

"Companies like Exxon, Chevron, Shell, and BP are trying to profit from the war in Ukraine, driving up gas prices in order to fill their own pockets," said Jamie Henn of Fossil Free Media.

Jessica Corbett

As fossil fuel companies use global crises and record inflation to hike prices, a new U.S. campaign launched Thursday aims to end the profiteering and build support for federal legislation to tax Big Oil's windfalls.

"While millions of Americans are struggling with high prices at the pump, Big Oil is making a killing."

"While millions of Americans are struggling with high prices at the pump, Big Oil is making a killing," said Jamie Henn, a spokesperson for the "STOP: Stop the Oil Profiteering" campaign.

A project of the nonprofit Fossil Free Media, the campaign has already projected messages including "Big Oil Is Making a Killing Off of War" and "Stop Big Oil Profiteering" near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Campaign organizers are also planning advertisements on social media and in news outlets, grassroots actions, and press events.

big oil profiteering

"Companies like Exxon, Chevron, Shell, and BP are trying to profit from the war in Ukraine, driving up gas prices in order to fill their own pockets," said Henn. "This campaign will shine a spotlight on this profiteering and push politicians to help everyday Americans by passing a windfall tax on the industry's undeserved profits."

As Common Dreams reported last week, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) unveiled the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act just days after President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian fuels in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Khanna said that "as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends gas prices soaring, fossil fuel companies are raking in record profits. These companies have made billions and used the profits to enrich their own shareholders while average Americans are hurting at the pump."

The new campaign is also heralding the Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act, introduced this week by Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.).

"Big Oil is foaming at the mouth," said DeFazio, calling out the industry for "reaping the benefits" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "It's beyond time to put people over profits—period."

Progressive criticism of Big Oil's price increases has mounted in recent weeks, bolstered by reports like an Accountable.US analysis showing 25 of the world's largest fossil fuel companies last year collectively made $205 billion in profits that helped to "line the pockets of wealthy oil executives."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Gas prices of more than $7.00 per gallon are posted at a downtown Los Angeles gas station on March 9, 2022.

Biggest Oil Giants Made 'Eye-Popping' $205 Billion in Profits in 2021: Report

Kenny Stancil ·

"Exxon lies" sign at protest

Exxon Net-Zero Plan Called Greenwashing From 'Climate Liar'

Julia Conley ·

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks with his Polish counterpart

Lawmakers to Biden: No US Troops to Fight Russia Without Approval by Congress

Jake Johnson ·

workers stack water pipes

House Passes $715 Billion Water and Transportation Infrastructure Bill

Andrea Germanos ·

Latest News

See all
profiteering

New Campaign Aims to 'Stop the Oil Profiteering' of Fossil Fuel Giants

"Companies like Exxon, Chevron, Shell, and BP are trying to profit from the war in Ukraine, driving up gas prices in order to fill their own pockets," said Jamie Henn of Fossil Free Media.

Jessica Corbett ·

Activists gather for the fifth day of the "People vs. Fossil Fuels" protests in Washington, D.C. on October 15, 2021.

Green Groups Praise Progressive Dems' Call for Climate Emergency Declaration

The Congressional Progressive Caucus "is absolutely right that President Biden should declare it so we can build the energy security that only renewable energy can bring," said one climate advocate.

Jake Johnson ·

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (R), Democrat of California, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Independent of Vermont, speak during a press conference following a vote in the U.S. House on ending U.S. military involvement in the war in Yemen, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., April 4, 2019.

Bernie Insiders Give Thumbs Up to Ro Khanna 2024 Presidential Run

The California Democrat is being encouraged by figures in Bernie Sanders' former presidential campaigns to pursue a 2024 White House bid if Biden isn't in the race, according to the new reporting.

Andrea Germanos ·

Disney workers at LGBTQ pride parade

Disney Workers Walk Out Over Company's Silence on "Don't Say Gay" Bill

"Our community will not sit silently while Disney fails in its obligations to advocate for employees... profits off our labor, and boasts of record profits."

Julia Conley ·

pramila-jayapal-3600x2395

Progressives Hand Biden List of 55 Executive Actions Because 'Working People Can't Wait'

"Taken together, these actions will have an immediate and meaningful impact on people's lives," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.