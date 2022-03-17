New Campaign Aims to 'Stop the Oil Profiteering' of Fossil Fuel Giants

As fossil fuel companies use global crises and record inflation to hike prices, a new U.S. campaign launched Thursday aims to end the profiteering and build support for federal legislation to tax Big Oil\u0026#039;s windfalls.\r\n\r\n\u0022While millions of Americans are struggling with high prices at the pump, Big Oil is making a killing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While millions of Americans are struggling with high prices at the pump, Big Oil is making a killing,\u0022 said Jamie Henn, a spokesperson for the \u0022STOP: Stop the Oil Profiteering\u0022 campaign.\r\n\r\nA project of the nonprofit Fossil Free Media, the campaign has already projected messages including \u0022Big Oil Is Making a Killing Off of War\u0022 and \u0022Stop Big Oil Profiteering\u0022 near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.\r\n\r\nCampaign organizers are also planning advertisements on social media and in news outlets, grassroots actions, and press events.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Companies like Exxon, Chevron, Shell, and BP are trying to profit from the war in Ukraine, driving up gas prices in order to fill their own pockets,\u0022 said Henn. \u0022This campaign will shine a spotlight on this profiteering and push politicians to help everyday Americans by passing a windfall tax on the industry\u0026#039;s undeserved profits.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported last week, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) unveiled the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act just days after President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian fuels in response to Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine.\r\n\r\nKhanna said that \u0022as Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine sends gas prices soaring, fossil fuel companies are raking in record profits. These companies have made billions and used the profits to enrich their own shareholders while average Americans are hurting at the pump.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe new campaign is also heralding the Stop Gas Price Gouging Tax and Rebate Act, introduced this week by Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.).\r\n\r\n\u0022Big Oil is foaming at the mouth,\u0022 said DeFazio, calling out the industry for \u0022reaping the benefits\u0022 of Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine. \u0022It\u0026#039;s beyond time to put people over profits—period.\u0022\r\n\r\nProgressive criticism of Big Oil\u0026#039;s price increases has mounted in recent weeks, bolstered by reports like an Accountable.US analysis showing 25 of the world\u0026#039;s largest fossil fuel companies last year collectively made $205 billion in profits that helped to \u0022line the pockets of wealthy oil executives.\u0022