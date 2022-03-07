Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Amazon deforestation

A farmer carries a chainsaw after cutting down trees to plant coca in the Amazon rainforest in Guaviare department, Colombia, on December 6, 2021. (Photo: Raul Arboleda/ AFP via Getty Images)

Study Warns of 'Profound' Consequences as Amazon Nears 'Tipping Point'

New research reveals lost rainforest resiliency imperils biodiversity, carbon storage, and the climate "at a global scale."

Brett Wilkins

The ability of the Amazon rainforest to recover from devastating droughts and wildfires has been declining over the past two decades, driving the crucial ecosystem to what authors of a study published Monday called a "critical transformation" with "profound" consequences.

The research, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, revealed that the world's largest rainforest "has been losing resilience since the early 2000s, risking dieback with profound implications for biodiversity, carbon storage, and climate change at a global scale" as rainforest irreversibly transforms to savanna.

Satellite imagery analyzed by the study's researchers revealed that over three-quarters of the Amazon is losing resilience. Chris Boulton, a climate scientist at the University of Exeter and a co-author of the report, told Inside Climate News that resilience is defined as "the ability of the Amazon rainforest to restore itself back to a stable state."

According to the site:

The study adds to a mounting pile of research projecting that the Amazon will reach a point when it rapidly converts into a different, drier ecosystem, although the timing of this "tipping point" remains uncertain and whether it will encompass the entire rainforest is also debated. The authors of the new study have said the change could come within decades. They were reluctant to be more specific, but said the tipping point could be sooner even than current models suggest.

"The core idea is, if the system is heading toward a tipping point, where by definition it's getting less stable, this means that before that happens, it gets slower recovering from all these perturbations, like the drought events that are happening year to year," said Tim Lenton, another University of Exeter climate scientist and study co-author.

"If it gets to that tipping point and we commit to losing the Amazon rainforest, then we get significant feedback to global climate change," he continued. "We'd lose about 90 billion tons of carbon dioxide, mostly from the trees and some from the soil, and that's several years of emissions."

Lenton added that such a development would have "knock-on effects elsewhere in the world."

The new study notes that "deforestation and climate change, via increasing dry-season length and drought frequency, may already have pushed the Amazon close to a critical threshold of rainforest dieback."

"Other factors, including rising atmospheric temperatures in response to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, may additionally have negative effects on Amazon resilience," the publication adds.

According to The Guardian, "areas closer to human destruction of the forest also became more unstable. Trees are crucial in producing rain, so felling them to clear land for beef and soy production creates a vicious circle of drier conditions and more tree loss."

Related Content

Amazon Drought

'Should Ring Alarm Bells': Study Warns of Severe Drying for Amazon Rainforest

Brett Wilkins

The good news, say researchers, is that the Amazon's tipping point has not yet been reached.

"So there's hope," said Lenton, who added that the new study's findings should encourage "efforts to reverse deforestation and degradation of the Amazon to give it back some resilience against ongoing climate change."

Under right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro—the self-proclaimed "Captain Chainsaw"—deforestation in the country containing approximately 60% of the Amazon rainforest has reached its highest levels in more than a decade.

"We have a narrow window of opportunity to take urgent action."

The Brazilian Amazon ecosystem, as well as the nearly million Indigenous people from over 300 tribes who live there, are under increasing threat from development including logging, mining, expansion of agricultural activity, and the construction of a major highway and dam.

While the crisis is most pronounced in Brazil, it is also occurring in other Amazon nations and territories including Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Suriname, and French Guiana.

Chris Jones, a climate researcher at the Met Office Hadley Centre in Britain who was not involved in the new study, told The Guardian that "this research adds compelling evidence that climate change is a risk now and that these severe and irreversible impacts could become a reality."

"We have a narrow window of opportunity to take urgent action," he stressed.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

amazon_fires

We Have Reached Our Climate Tipping Point: It's Up to Us to Tip It Back

Kendra Pierre-Louis ·

Amazon Drought

'Should Ring Alarm Bells': Study Warns of Severe Drying for Amazon Rainforest

Brett Wilkins ·

earth_emergency-1

New Documentary Explains Extreme Weather Emergency

Ed Rampell ·

A firefighter turns around as active flames reach highway 70 in California on July 24, 2021. (Photo: Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As Climate Emergency Batters World, Scientists Meet to Finalize Key Report Ahead of COP26

Kenny Stancil ·

Latest News

See all
A person in Barcelona, Spain is seen observing the graphic representation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling for an end to Russia's invasion on March 7, 2022.

Zelenksyy Says 'We Have the Possible Resolution' for Russian Demands

The Ukrainian president said that his country is "not prepared for ultimatums" from Moscow and urged Putin to escape his "informational bubble" and "start talking."

Kenny Stancil ·

Florida Don't Say Gay

Students Rally Against 'Don't Say Gay' Bill at Florida Capitol

"Restricting discussion of queer people and erasing our identity within public schools will only exacerbate the pre-existing issues that LGBTQ+ youth face," said one student protest organizer.

Brett Wilkins ·

Brain scans

Study Shows Covid-19 Infection Linked to Brain Shrinkage, Cognitive Decline

One Oxford University researcher said this "is the only study in the world to be able to demonstrate 'before vs after' changes in the brain associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection."

Jon Queally ·

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers remarks during a press conference on China's foreign policy and foreign relations at the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 7, 2022. (Photo: Li Xin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Urging 'Calmness,' China Offers to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Talks

"Beijing is not the only one that can mediate but, at this moment, it may be the best possible mediator the world has," argued one foreign policy analyst.

Kenny Stancil ·

Amazon deforestation

Study Warns of 'Profound' Consequences as Amazon Nears 'Tipping Point'

New research reveals lost rainforest resiliency imperils biodiversity, carbon storage, and the climate "at a global scale."

Brett Wilkins ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.