Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Every donation—large or small—helps us bring you the news that matters.

Please support non-profit Common Dreams today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Dear Common Dreams Readers:
Corporations and billionaires have their own media. Shouldn't we? When you “follow the money” that funds our independent journalism, it all leads back to this: people like you. Our supporters are what allows us to produce journalism in the public interest that is beholden only to people, our planet, and the common good. Please support our Mid-Year Campaign so that we always have a newsroom for the people that is funded by the people. Thank you for your support. --Jon Queally, managing editor

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the small group of generous readers who donate, keeping Common Dreams free for millions of people each year. Without your help, we won’t survive.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

spider monkey and baby

A critically endangered Northern muriqui perches in a tree with its baby in Santa Maria de Jetibá, Espírito Santo, Brazil. (Photo: Leonardo Mercon/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Biodiversity Risks Could Persist for Decades After Global Temperature Peak

One study co-author said the findings "should act as a wake-up call that delaying emissions cuts will mean a temperature overshoot that comes at an astronomical cost to nature and humans that unproven negative emission technologies cannot simply reverse."

Jessica Corbett

Research revealed Monday that even if global temperatures fall after peaking this century, climate-related risks to wildlife "may remain for decades to centuries."

"Urgent action is needed to ensure we never approach, let alone exceed, the 2°C limit."

The study, published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, notes that "global average temperatures have already risen by 1.1°C above preindustrial levels and may rise up to 2.1-3.5°C by 2100 unless stronger mitigation action is taken."

The paper highlights that while nations worldwide have committed to the 2015 Paris climate agreement goals of keeping global temperature rise by 2100 "well below" 2°C with the bolder aim of limiting it to 1.5°C, many experts now anticipate an "overshoot" period this century, during which temperatures will exceed those targets before ultimately declining—as long as humanity pursues necessary actions like phasing out fossil fuels.

"We have investigated what will happen to global biodiversity if climate change is only brought under control after a temporary overshoot of the agreed target, to provide evidence that has long been missing from climate change research," explained study co-author Alex Pigot from the Center for Biodiversity and Environment Research at University College London.

"We found that huge numbers of animal species will continue to endure unsafe conditions for decades after the global temperature peak. Even if we collectively manage to reverse global warming before species are irreversibly lost from ecosystems, the ecological disruption caused by unsafe temperatures could well persist for an additional half-century or more," Pigot said. "Urgent action is needed to ensure we never approach, let alone exceed, the 2°C limit."

That message was echoed by lead co-author Joanne Bentley of the African Climate and Development Initiative at the University of Cape Town.

"Our study shows that should we find ourselves overshooting the 2°C global warming target, we could pay dearly in terms of loss of biodiversity, compromising the provision of the ecosystem services that we all rely on for our livelihoods," she said. "Avoiding a temperature overshoot should be a priority, followed by limiting the duration and magnitude of any overshoot."

Related Content

A fire burns trees next to grazing land in the Amazon basin in Ze Doca, Brazil. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Scientists Urge 'Transformative Change' to Stave Off Climate, Biodiversity Collapse

Jessica Corbett

Pigot, Bentley, and other researchers at the University of Cape Town examined more than 30,000 land and sea species around the world under a 2°C temperature overshoot scenario. They found that "for 35% of sites, the period of overshoot for biodiversity exposure is projected to be longer than the global temperature overshoot."

"After first exceeding 2°C in the 2040s, the global warming level returns to 2°C around 2100 (a temperature overshoot of 60 years)," the paper states, "but it takes a further 40 years for global marine and 70 years for global terrestrial biodiversity exposure levels to decline to the same exposure levels as the 2040s—making the duration of exposure for global marine and terrestrial biodiversity 66% and 115% longer, respectively, than the temperature overshoot."

"For many ecosystems, thresholds for irreversible impacts are expected to be exceeded even under a short overshoot duration," the study points out, warning that "regions of uncertain and no return to pre-overshoot levels of exposure mainly include the tropics, especially the Amazon, the tropical African coast, Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, and the Indo-Pacific."

Lead co-author Andreas Meyer said that "in the Amazon, this could mean replacement of forests with grasslands, and as a consequence, the loss of an important global carbon sink, which would have knock-on effects on multiple ecological and climatic systems as well as our ability to curtail global warming."

Related Content

Amazon deforestation

Study Warns of 'Profound' Consequences as Amazon Nears 'Tipping Point'

Brett Wilkins

The paper asserts that "to reduce the risks to biodiversity, it is imperative that rapid and deep emissions cuts are implemented immediately."

Co-author Christopher Trisos issued a similar call to action. As he put it: "Our findings are stark. They should act as a wake-up call that delaying emissions cuts will mean a temperature overshoot that comes at an astronomical cost to nature and humans that unproven negative emission technologies cannot simply reverse."

The paper emphasizes that "the early timing of this mitigation action is critical for reducing long-lasting negative impacts on biodiversity because the magnitude and duration of any temperature overshoot may be grossly underestimated, due to high uncertainty about the feasibility of any large-scale deployment" of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) approaches, which "would likely involve strong trade-offs with biodiversity protection, water security, and agricultural production."

According to Bentley, "It is important to realize that there is no 'silver bullet' solution for mitigating climate change impacts."

"We have to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions," she said. "Many carbon dioxide removal technologies and nature-based solutions, such as afforestation, come with potential negative impacts."

The study comes as world leaders prepare for a December summit to finalize a global biodiversity framework. Advocates across the globe are demanding an ambitious agreement, declaring earlier this month that "the impending extinction of hundreds of thousands of species is a choice and by maintaining the status quo, governments are choosing extinction. This must stop."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

"I'm sure this will be all over the corporate media, right?"
That’s what one longtime Common Dreams reader said yesterday after the newsroom reported on new research showing how corporate price gouging surged to a nearly 70-year high in 2021. While major broadcasters, newspapers, and other outlets continue to carry water for their corporate advertisers when they report on issues like inflation, economic inequality, and the climate emergency, our independence empowers us to provide you stories and perspectives that powerful interests don’t want you to have. But this independence is only possible because of support from readers like you. You make the difference. If our support dries up, so will we. Our crucial Mid-Year Campaign is now underway and we are in emergency mode to make sure we raise the necessary funds so that every day we can bring you the stories that corporate, for-profit outlets ignore and neglect. Please, if you can, support Common Dreams today.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Kremenchuk missile attack

Scores Feared Dead and Wounded as Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine Shopping Center

"People just burned alive," said Ukraine's interior minister, while the head of the Poltava region stated that "it is too early to talk about the final number of the killed."

Brett Wilkins ·

spider monkey and baby

Biodiversity Risks Could Persist for Decades After Global Temperature Peak

One study co-author said the findings "should act as a wake-up call that delaying emissions cuts will mean a temperature overshoot that comes at an astronomical cost to nature and humans that unproven negative emission technologies cannot simply reverse."

Jessica Corbett ·

Police officers gather to remove activists during an anti death penalty protest in front of the US Supreme Court January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Amnesty Report Demands Biden Take Action to End Death Penalty

"The world is waiting for the USA to do what almost 100 countries have achieved during this past half-century—total abolition of the death penalty," said the group.

Julia Conley ·

The House January 6 panel prepares to start a hearing

Pointing to 'Recently Obtained Evidence,' Jan. 6 Panel Calls Surprise Tuesday Hearing

The announcement came less than a week after the House panel delayed new hearings until next month, citing a "deluge" of fresh evidence.

Common Dreams staff ·

fossil fuel pollution

Looming US Supreme Court Climate Decision Could 'Doom' Hope for Livable Future

"The immediate issue is the limits of the EPA's ability to regulate greenhouse gases," said one scientist. "The broader issue is the ability of federal agencies to regulate anything at all."

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.