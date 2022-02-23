Facebook Fails to Label Climate Misinformation From 'Toxic 10': Analysis

Despite promising to fight climate misinformation, Facebook is failing to flag over half of the misleading articles shared by prominent climate change deniers, according to a new analysis\u0026nbsp;out Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Big Tech has friended Big Oil and does its dirty work of enabling the spread of disinformation about climate science.\u0022\r\n\r\nFacebook announced\u0026nbsp;last year that it would begin attaching \u0022informational labels\u0022 to some posts about climate change, directing users to the platform\u0026#039;s new \u0022Climate Science Information Center.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut researchers at the\u0026nbsp;Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that more often than not, Facebook is failing to label content from the leading publishers of climate misinformation, echoing previous studies of the social media giant\u0026#039;s massive\u0026nbsp;failure\u0026nbsp;to combat climate lies.\r\n\r\nIn a November report titled The Toxic Ten, CCDH identified the top 10 digital publishers of misinformation about the life-threatening reality of the fossil fuel-driven planetary emergency, which includes\u0026nbsp;Breitbart, the Federalist Papers, Daily Wire, and Russian state media. These 10 outlets alone are responsible for nearly 70% of Facebook interactions with climate denial articles.\r\n\r\nUsing the social analytics tool NewsWhip, CCDH researchers analyzed 184 articles containing climate denial published by the \u0022toxic 10\u0022 since May 19, 2021, when Facebook said that it would step up its efforts to fight climate misinformation. This sample of articles received more than one million likes, comments, or shares on Facebook.\r\n\r\nThen, using the\u0026nbsp;CrowdTangle tool provided by Meta—the parent company of Facebook and Instagram—researchers identified the top public Facebook post for each of the 184 articles under scrutiny, documented whether it had been given an \u0022informational label,\u0022 and recorded the number of interactions it had accumulated.\r\n\r\nAccording to CCDH, \u002250.5% (93) of the most popular posts associated with articles in the sample carried no information label. The 93 articles without labels had 541,877 Facebook interactions, equating to 53% of total interactions with articles in the sample.\u0022\r\n\r\nPosts that were not flagged included:\r\n\r\n\r\n\t\r\n\tA Breitbart article claiming that global warming is a \u0022hoax\u0022;\r\n\t\r\n\t\r\n\tA Washington Times article claiming that \u0022Covid-19 and climate change are being used to steal our liberties\u0022;\r\n\t\r\n\t\r\n\tA NewsBusters article referring to so-called \u0022alarmist climate propaganda\u0022;\r\n\t\r\n\t\r\n\tA Daily Wire article claiming \u0022the Left Is Spreading Global Warming Alarmism\u0022; and\r\n\t\r\n\t\r\n\tA Breitbart article branding a leading climate scientist a \u0022climate alarmist.\u0022\r\n\t\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022By failing to do even the bare minimum to address the spread of climate denial information, Meta is exacerbating the climate crisis,\u0022 CCDH executive director\u0026nbsp;Imran Ahmed said in a statement. \u0022Climate change denial—designed to fracture our resolve and impede meaningful action to mitigate climate change—flows unabated on Facebook and Instagram.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Meta keeps claiming it cares about climate change but they have failed to stop the spread of misinformation about climate change on their platform,\u0022 said Ahmed. \u0022They have failed even to consistently apply measures that they themselves admit are of limited efficacy, such as labeling.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a video shared on Twitter, CCDH drew attention to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg\u0026#039;s stated approach to curbing misinformation and exposed its inadequacy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We divide the misinformation into things that could cause imminent physical harm, and we take down that content,\u0022 said Zuckerberg. \u0022And then other misinformation or things that are false but may not lead to imminent physical harm, we label and reduce their distribution, but leave them up.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Facebook should\u0026nbsp;not be trusted and must be regulated, especially as they attempt to escape to the metaverse.\u0022\r\n\r\nNot only did Zuckerberg lie about labeling and limiting the spread of climate denial articles, said CCDH, but an estimated 150,000 people die each year as a result of the climate crisis, according to the World Health Organization—a clear refutation of Facebook\u0026#039;s attempt to classify climate misinformation as something that doesn\u0026#039;t jeopardize physical well-being and thus warrant swift removal.\r\n\r\n\u0022The price of Mark Zuckerberg\u0026#039;s failure to deal with his platforms\u0026#039; pollution of the information ecosystem,\u0022 said Ahmed, \u0022is catastrophic damage to our physical ecosystem—including climate change, forced migration, drought, and famine.\u0022\r\n\r\nEmphasizing that \u0022Facebook\u0026#039;s toxic algorithms need to be reined in,\u0022 Alaphia Zoyab, director of Reset, a progressive digital media reform group, said that CCDH\u0026#039;s latest research \u0022shows how Big Tech has friended Big Oil and does its dirty work of enabling the spread of disinformation about climate science.\u0022\r\n\r\nMichael Khoo, co-chair of the Climate Disinformation Coalition at Friends of the Earth, noted that \u0022Facebook has consistently shown they can\u0026#039;t be trusted. Facebook needs to open the books and lawmakers must step in to require full transparency from them and other social media platforms.\u0022\r\n\r\nPraising CCDH\u0026#039;s \u0022strong research\u0022 and connecting it to the\u0026nbsp;exposés of whistleblower Frances Haugen and others, Khoo said that \u0022Facebook will say one thing and yet do another.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Facebook,\u0022 he added, \u0022should\u0026nbsp;not be trusted and must be regulated, especially as they attempt to escape to the metaverse.\u0022