Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

koala

A joey koala beside its mother peeks out from behind a branch in this January 18, 2009 photo. (Photo: Liz Lawley/Flickr/cc)

'A Wake-Up Call to Act Now': Koalas Declared Endangered in Eastern Australia

One campaigner warned that "if we don't address the root cause of their decline, which is habitat loss and climate change, we're just plugging holes in a sinking ship."

Brett Wilkins

While mostly welcoming the Australian government's decision to officially list the koala as endangered in parts of the country, conservationists on Friday reaffirmed the need for legislation to truly protect the iconic marsupials and—even more importantly—the imperative to address the root causes of species loss. 

"What we need is a Koala Protection Act."

The announcement by Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley affects koala populations in the eastern states of New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland, as well as in the Australian Capital Territory, and upgrades the species from its previous designation of "vulnerable." 

Ley cited "the impact of prolonged drought, followed by the black summer bushfires, and the cumulative impacts of disease, urbanization, and habitat loss over the past 20 years" as reasons for the reclassification. 

Rebecca Keeble, Oceania regional director at the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), said in a statement that "this decision is a double-edged sword. We should never have allowed things to get to the point where we are at risk of losing a national icon." 

"This must be a wake-up call to Australia and the government to move much faster to protect critical habitat from development and land-clearing and seriously address the impacts of climate change," she added. 

Deborah Tabart of the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) tweeted that the "change in status is nothing but a token gesture that results in no legislative change to save the koala."

"What we need is a Koala Protection Act," she added, referring to proposed legislation modeled on the U.S. Bald and Golden Eagle Act, which is credited with bringing the national symbol of the United States back from the brink of extinction. 

The AKF also slammed the government's decision to not include koalas in the state of Victoria in the new listing.  

Due largely to climate-driven weather events—including devastating wildfires—and habitat destruction for urban and industrial development, koala populations have plummeted in eastern Australia. A 2020 IFAW report revealed a 50% decline in the koala population of the northeastern state of Queensland; a parallel analysis by the group found as much as a 61% drop in the marsupial's numbers in neighboring NSW. 

Koalas have been protected under Australia's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBCA) for a decade.

However, "since then, koalas have suffered relentless ongoing pressure," says WWF Australia. "Land clearing has ramped up, increasing 13-fold in NSW since the government weakened native vegetation laws in 2016. South East Queensland's koala population is also projected to shrink to fewer than 8,000 by 2032."

Protecting habitats critical to species' survival is a key element of the EPBCA; however, according to the AKF, "there are a litany of instances where industry is still free to destroy 'habitat critical to the survival of the Koala.'"

In April 2020, the administration of right-wing Prime Minister Scott Morrison—an ardent booster of the nation's AU$47 billion ($33.5 billion) coal industry—quietly overhauled a mining assessment process to allow corporations, which previously had to find replacement habitats for species threatened by their activities, to pay the government to do it for them.

A scathing government audit subsequently found Morrison was failing to safeguard the environment. Greenpeace Australia said the new policy had "big implications for Australia's threatened species and ecological communities, including our iconic koala."

In July 2020, a report on koala populations and habitats published by the parliament of the southeastern state of NSW concluded that, "without urgent government intervention," the species would be extinct there by 2050. 

Related Content

A koala named Pete from Pappinbarra at The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on November 29, 2019 in Port Macquarie, Australia.

'Without Urgent Govt Intervention,' Koalas Face Extinction in New South Wales by 2050

Andrea Germanos

Last month, Morrison government announced it would invest a record AU$50 million ($35.7 million) "to boost the long-term protection and recovery efforts for Australia's koalas." 

However, green groups said that amount is insufficient, and that the government can't tackle the biodiversity crisis with money alone.  

IFAW's Keeble called AU$50 million "a drop in the bucket." 

"If we don't address the root cause of their decline, which is habitat loss and climate change," she warned, "we're just plugging holes in a sinking ship."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

A turtle swims among the coral of the Great Barrier Reef

'A Day of Shame': Australia Lobbying Thwarts Push to List Great Barrier Reef as Endangered

Jake Johnson ·

In First for Australia, Court Orders Government Agency to Take Climate Action

Jessica Corbett ·

right-wing spies

'This Is Bonkers': Right-Wing 'Spies' With Deep Pockets Infiltrated Democratic Party Across West

Jessica Corbett ·

Great Barrier Reef

Australia's Great Barrier Reef 'In Danger,' Says UNESCO

Jenna McGuire ·

Latest News

See all
Starbucks workers in Wisconsin

Omar, Fetterman Among Those Backing Starbucks Unionization Wave

In the face of the coffee giant's union-busting efforts, Democratic lawmakers and officials nationwide are rallying around workers.

Jessica Corbett ·

koala

'A Wake-Up Call to Act Now': Koalas Declared Endangered in Eastern Australia

One campaigner warned that "if we don't address the root cause of their decline, which is habitat loss and climate change, we're just plugging holes in a sinking ship."

Brett Wilkins ·

US B-52

Amid Ukraine Tension, US Deploys Nuclear-Ready B-52 Bombers to UK

"The West is trying to make a tragedy out of this," said Russia's foreign minister.

Julia Conley ·

Miguel Cardona

Coalition Urges Biden Admin to Stop Fighting Student Debtors in Bankruptcy Court

"The stubborn commitment to this flawed policy is contrary to the department's mission of protecting students from fraud and ensuring that higher education is a launching point, not a stumbling block," says a new letter.

Kenny Stancil ·

Afghan families face crisis as health system collapses

'Death Sentence for Untold Numbers of Civilians': Biden to Permanently Seize Afghan Assets

"I can't think of a worse betrayal of the people of Afghanistan than to freeze their assets and give it to 9/11 families," said one person whose brother was killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Jon Queally ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.