Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

First Lady Jill Biden

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden speaks at the Community College National Legislative Summit at the Marriott Marquis on February 7, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Biden announced that tuition-free community college is no longer a part of the Build Back Better social spending legislation in Congress. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Despite 2020 Promise, Jill Biden Confirms Free Community College Plan Is Dead

"The proposed yearly cost of Biden's free community college plan would come out to less than 1.5% of the 2022 Pentagon budget," said CodePink.

Julia Conley

Confirming that the Biden administration has abandoned its efforts to pass tuition-free community college—a signature campaign promise—First Lady JIll Biden on Monday offered a stark reminder, according to one critic, of "how low we, the people, are on the U.S. list of priorities."

The first lady spoke at the Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., telling attendees that President Joe Biden has not found a way to keep the community college provision in the Build Back Better Act, his social spending and climate package, as Democrats continue to negotiate the bill.

"As a first-generation college graduate and former community college professor in the poorest big city in America, this is unacceptable."

"Joe has also had to make compromises," said Biden, a longtime educator who currently teaches at a community college. "Congress hasn't passed the Build Back Better legislation—yet. And free community college is no longer a part of that package."

Biden expressed her own disappointment in the Democratic Party's failure to coalesce around the president's domestic agenda, suggesting that right-wing Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia—who pressured the White House to remove key climate and social spending provisions from the package last year only to announce in December that he would not support it—was to blame.

"I was disappointed," the first lady told the room of community college leaders from across the country. "Because, like you, these aren't just bills or budgets to me, to you, right? We know what they mean for real people, for our students."

"It was a real lesson in human nature that some people just don't get that," Biden added.

During the 2020 campaign, the president focused on his promise of providing two years of tuition-free community college to eligible students, while progressive candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called for a return to tuition-free public college.

"I'm used to managing expectations but I shouldn't have to manage them down to nothing," tweeted journalist Kelsey Atherton on Monday after the first lady said the White House has, for now, accepted defeat of Biden's more modest proposal.

Under the Build Back Better Act, Biden proposed spending $45.5 billion to make two years of tuition free for five years, with states opting into the program and the federal government fully covering it for the first year before cost-sharing with the states began.

The yearly cost of providing tuition-free community college is equal to what the Pentagon spends in a matter of days, tweeted Security Policy Reform Institute founder Stephen Semler and anti-war group CodePink.

Experts have said eliminating tuition for community college students would increase enrollment, which has fallen by about 10% in the past few years, and could result in higher earnings for graduates.

But the president and congressional Democrats have backed away from Biden's campaign promise for several months, with House Democrats leaving the provision out of the Build Back Better package it passed in November and instead offering aid for community colleges and education grant programs.

As Democrats attempt to secure the support of Manchin, Biden has also said the expanded child tax credit which provided millions of working families with monthly direct payments of up to $300 per child last year will not make it into the package.

Journalist Heidi N. Moore suggested that Biden's failure to strengthen social supports for families could leave voters with the impression that the Democrat has done little to meaningfully affect their day-to-day lives.

The first lady said Monday that the White House will try to include benefits for community college students into future legislation, and Democrats are examining ways to provide tuition assistance to some students in the Build Back Better Act.

The abandonment to the free community college plan, however, is "unacceptable," according to U.S. Senate candidate Nina Turner.

"Congress needs to fight for this," she said.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Children play a game at a child care center.

'Big Glaring Problem': Democratic Promise for Universal Pre-K, Child Care About to Hit GOP Brick Wall

Julia Conley ·

healthcare

As Ban on Most Surprise Medical Bills Takes Effect, Critics Denounce For-Profit Healthcare

Kenny Stancil ·

Rep. Jamaal Bown (D-N.Y.) speaks on the House floor Thursday and calls for the cancellation of student debt.

Progressive Lawmakers to Biden: 'Cancel Student Loan Debt.' All of It. Now.

Andrea Germanos ·

Single-payer healthcare advocates march in a Medicare for All rally in Los Angeles on February 4, 2017. (Photo: Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'A Huge Win': DC Council Passes Medicare for All Resolution

Jake Johnson ·

Latest News

See all
oil flare in montana

Montana Plaintiffs Announce First Children's Climate Trial in US History

One of the plaintiffs said going to trial "means our voices are actually being heard by the courts, the government, the people who serve to protect us as citizens, and Montana's youth."

Jessica Corbett ·

With Alabama Ruling, SCOTUS Delivers 'Another Major Blow' to Voting Rights Act

"We must end the filibuster so the Senate can pass voting rights protections," declares the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Jessica Corbett ·

America Competes Act

America COMPETES Act Ignores Social Needs, Feeds Tensions With China: Analysis

"Prioritizing any version of the bill over all the ongoing crises that people are dealing with today in the U.S. shows that getting an edge over China is apparently our government's most urgent priority."

Brett Wilkins ·

Saudi war Yemen

House Dems Vow to Introduce War Powers Resolution for Yemen

Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Peter DeFazio say the ongoing U.S. involvement in the carnage is "unconstitutional" and must be ended completely.

Brett Wilkins ·

First Lady Jill Biden

Despite 2020 Promise, Jill Biden Confirms Free Community College Plan Is Dead

"The proposed yearly cost of Biden's free community college plan would come out to less than 1.5% of the 2022 Pentagon budget," said CodePink.

Julia Conley ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.