Despite 2020 Promise, Jill Biden Confirms Free Community College Plan Is Dead

Confirming that the Biden administration has abandoned its efforts to pass tuition-free community college—a signature campaign promise—First Lady JIll Biden on Monday offered a stark reminder, according to one critic, of \u0022how low we, the people, are on the U.S. list of priorities.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe first lady spoke at the Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., telling attendees that President Joe Biden has not found a way to keep the community college provision in the Build Back Better Act, his social spending and climate package, as Democrats continue to negotiate the bill.\r\n\r\n\u0022As a first-generation college graduate and former community college professor in the poorest big city in America, this is unacceptable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Joe has also had to make compromises,\u0022 said Biden, a longtime educator who currently teaches at a community college. \u0022Congress hasn\u0026#039;t passed the Build Back Better legislation—yet. And free community college is no longer a part of that package.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden expressed her own disappointment in the Democratic Party\u0026#039;s failure to coalesce around the president\u0026#039;s domestic agenda, suggesting that right-wing Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia—who pressured the White House to remove key climate and social spending provisions from the package last year only to announce in December that he would not support it—was to blame.\r\n\r\n\u0022I was disappointed,\u0022 the first lady told the room of community college leaders from across the country. \u0022Because, like you, these aren\u0026#039;t just bills or budgets to me, to you, right? We know what they mean for real people, for our students.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It was a real lesson in human nature that some people just don\u0026#039;t get that,\u0022 Biden added.\r\n\r\nDuring the 2020 campaign, the president focused on his promise of providing two years of tuition-free community college to eligible students, while progressive candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called for a return to tuition-free public college.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m used to managing expectations but I shouldn\u0026#039;t have to manage them down to nothing,\u0022 tweeted journalist Kelsey Atherton on Monday after the first lady said the White House has, for now, accepted defeat of Biden\u0026#039;s more modest proposal.\r\n\r\nUnder the Build Back Better Act, Biden proposed spending $45.5 billion to make two years of tuition free for five years, with states opting into the program and the federal government fully covering it for the first year before cost-sharing with the states began.\r\n\r\nThe yearly cost of providing tuition-free community college is equal to what the Pentagon spends in a matter of days, tweeted Security Policy Reform Institute founder Stephen Semler and anti-war group CodePink.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nExperts have said eliminating tuition for community college students would increase enrollment, which has fallen by about 10% in the past few years, and could result in higher earnings for graduates.\r\n\r\nBut the president and congressional Democrats have backed away from Biden\u0026#039;s campaign promise for several months, with House Democrats leaving the provision out of the Build Back Better package it passed in November and instead offering aid for community colleges and education grant programs.\r\n\r\nAs Democrats attempt to secure the support of Manchin, Biden has also said the expanded child tax credit which provided millions of working families with monthly direct payments of up to $300 per child last year will not make it into the package.\r\n\r\nJournalist Heidi N. Moore suggested that Biden\u0026#039;s failure to strengthen social supports for families could leave voters with the impression that the Democrat has done little to meaningfully affect their day-to-day lives.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe first lady said Monday that the White House will try to include benefits for community college students into future legislation, and Democrats are examining ways to provide tuition assistance to some students in the Build Back Better Act.\r\n\r\nThe abandonment to the free community college plan, however, is \u0022unacceptable,\u0022 according to U.S. Senate candidate Nina Turner.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress needs to fight for this,\u0022 she said.