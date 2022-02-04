Groups Give Biden 10 Executive Actions to Put 'People Over Fossil Fuels'

A coalition of progressive advocacy groups on Thursday released a checklist of 10 executive actions that U.S. President Joe Biden can take to put \u0022people over fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden should... take out his presidential pen and deliver on his climate promises.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Build Back Fossil Free\u0026nbsp;coalition—composed of hundreds of social and environmental justice organizations—detailed\u0026nbsp;several steps that Biden can take immediately to confront the climate crisis.\r\n\r\nIn a statement, the coalition explained\u0026nbsp;that it \u0022is specifically calling on the administration to use the upcoming State of the Union on March 1st to lay out a bold new climate agenda that can\u0026#039;t be stopped by fossil fuel apologists in Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden, the coalition said, should take the following executive actions on behalf of people and the planet:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tReject all new fossil fuel projects;\r\n\tDeclare a climate emergency;\r\n\tEnd fossil fuel production on public lands and waters;\r\n\tStop oil and gas exports;\r\n\tShut down pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure;\r\n\tRespect Indigenous rights;\r\n\tCrack down on industrial pollution;\r\n\tEliminate fossil fuel subsidies;\r\n\tRequire banks to divest from fossil fuels and deforestation; and\r\n\tHalt fracking.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Despite his bold campaign promises, and two... executive orders on climate in the first week of his presidency, Biden has failed to use the full power of his office to tackle fossil fuel production and address the climate emergency,\u0022 said Joye Braun, national pipelines organizer at the Indigenous Environmental Network.\r\n\r\nBasav Sen, climate policy director at the Institute for Policy Studies, made clear that \u0022Biden can\u0026#039;t have it both ways.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He can\u0026#039;t claim to be a \u0026#039;Climate President\u0026#039; while presiding over the largest offshore oil and gas lease ever, and more oil and gas leases on public lands than what the Trump administration issued over the same length of time,\u0022 said Sen. \u0022He has to listen to demands from the frontlines and use every power at his disposal to end the production, processing, and burning of fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring his first year in office, \u0022Biden has been the \u0026#039;Climate Change-Causing President,\u0026#039;\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Erika Thi Patterson, climate and environmental justice campaign director at the Action Center on Race and the Economy. \u0022He\u0026#039;s done next to nothing to curb fossil fuel development or hold fossil fuel corporations accountable for generations of environmental racism.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden was praised in June for canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline because it threatened the nation\u0026#039;s air and water and violated Indigenous treaty rights, but his administration has since refused to shut down Line 3, Line 5, the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and the Dakota Access Pipeline even though those projects pose the same risks to public health and climate stability.\r\n\r\nAfter\u0026nbsp;promising\u0026nbsp;on the campaign trail to ban \u0022new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters,\u0022 Biden has moved in the opposite direction as president—approving more permits for drilling on public lands in his first year than former President Donald Trump did in 2017.\r\n\r\nJust days after\u0026nbsp;professing\u0026nbsp;Washington\u0026#039;s\u0026nbsp;alleged\u0026nbsp;commitment to decarbonization at the\u0026nbsp;COP26\u0026nbsp;climate summit last year, Biden hosted Lease Sale 257—the largest offshore oil and gas drilling auction in U.S. history, which offered up 80 million acres of the Gulf of Mexico\u0026#039;s seabed to the highest-bidding companies.\r\n\r\nLast week, a federal judge invalidated the sale, ruling that the Biden administration failed to accurately assess its likely climate damage.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. Geological Survey has\u0026nbsp;estimated\u0026nbsp;that roughly 25% of the nation\u0026#039;s total greenhouse gas pollution can be attributed to extraction on public lands and waters, meaning there\u0026#039;s no way for Biden to meet his goal of cutting U.S. emissions in half this decade unless he follows through on his pledge to halt the federal fossil fuel leasing program.\r\n\r\nAs\u0026nbsp;domestic oil and gas production increased over the past decade—driven in part by a boom in hydraulic fracturing that began when Biden was a member of former President Barack Obama\u0026#039;s administration—the U.S. became one of the world\u0026#039;s largest fossil fuel exporters.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden administration\u0026#039;s bullish support for fracking and liquified natural gas exports is a disaster for communities and the climate,\u0022 said Thomas Meyer, national organizing manager at Food \u0026amp; Water Watch. \u0022Shipping dirty gas abroad will lead to more drilling here at home, when we should be ending our addiction to fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden administration\u0026#039;s bullish support for fracking and liquified natural gas exports is a disaster for communities and the climate.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite mounting evidence of the deadly toll of fossil fuels, Biden has yet to use his\u0026nbsp;executive authority\u0026nbsp;to cancel nearly\u0026nbsp;two dozen fracked gas export projects\u0026nbsp;that are set to unleash pollution equivalent to roughly 400 new coal-fired power plants.\r\n\r\nCiting new research from Harvard University\u0026#039;s school of public health, Meyer noted that \u0022fracking is poisoning the people who live with this toxic industry every day.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It pollutes our air and water, and it drives climate chaos,\u0022 he added. \u0022The White House must stop this fossil fuel madness.\u0022\r\n\r\nFor more than a year, the Build Back Fossil Free coalition has made the case in writing and in the streets that the best way for Biden to deliver on climate \u0022is to use the extensive executive authorities and regulatory powers granted to the administration, rather than \u0026#039;give the football\u0026#039;\u0026nbsp;to Congress, where corrupt politicians with close ties to the fossil fuel industry have successfully blocked meaningful political action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe coalition\u0026#039;s argument has only grown more salient since right-wing Democratic lawmakers,\u0026nbsp;including coal baron Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), teamed up with the GOP to kill\u0026nbsp;last year\u0026#039;s iteration\u0026nbsp;of the Build Back Better reconciliation bill intended to support working people and slash carbon pollution.\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden should quit peddling to polluters and their congressional cronies, take out his presidential pen, and deliver on his climate promises,\u0022\u0026nbsp;said Kassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity\u0026#039;s Climate Law Institute. \u0022Under existing law, Biden has powerful tools to stop approving fossil fuel projects, leases, and exports, and to declare a climate emergency to ignite a just, renewable-energy economy.\u0022\r\n\r\nDespite climate scientists\u0026#039; repeated\u0026nbsp;warnings\u0026nbsp;about the need to keep coal, oil, and gas in the ground to have a fighting chance of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5ºC above preindustrial levels by the end of the century, the U.S. is one of at least five wealthy nations\u0026nbsp;planning to expand fossil fuel production in the coming years.\r\n\r\nWith that in mind, Siegel stressed that \u0022the future of life on Earth depends on whether Biden will use his powers or surrender to a fossil-fueled catastrophe.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Build Back Fossil Free coalition, which developed an extensive\u0026nbsp;blueprint last year:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe president has a\u0026nbsp;long list of actions\u0026nbsp;that he could take or instruct his agencies to take, ranging from stopping fossil fuel infrastructure approvals to instructing the [Environmental Protection Agency] to issue a stringent pollution prevention rule for the oil and gas sector. Declaring a climate emergency under the National Emergencies Act would unlock additional statutory powers, including the ability to halt crude oil exports and directing funds to build resilient, distributed renewable energy.\r\n\r\n\r\nWith the president\u0026#039;s legislative agenda at a standstill and extreme weather disasters continuing to mount, the coalition hopes that Biden will \u0022revisit the idea of using his executive and agency authorities to address the climate emergency.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022No matter what,\u0022 the groups vowed to \u0022keep escalating pressure on the administration to act in the coming months, with more protests, mass call-ins, and meetings with administration officials in the works.\u0022\r\n\r\nJohn Beard, executive director of the Port Arthur Community Action Network, said that \u0022Biden\u0026#039;s failure to use his executive power in light of an overwhelming mandate from those most affected is troubling.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022By not \u0026#039;keeping it in the ground\u0026#039; and accelerating the transition to clean, renewable energy, he further endangers millions in overburdened communities who suffer from the poisonous effects of fossil fuels,\u0022 said Beard. \u0022Our lives, our planet is at risk, and he must take decisive executive action now. Delay is not an option.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022His choice is easy, his path clear and certain: He must choose \u0026#039;people over fossil fuels\u0026#039; to build back better, fossil free,\u0022 Beard added. \u0022And we fully expect him to keep his word.\u0022