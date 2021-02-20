Published on
by

Sanders 'Confident' $15 Minimum Wage Possible Through Senate Reconciliation

"Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is not incidental to the federal budget and is permissible under the rules," the independent senator from Vermont said Saturday. 

by
0 Comments
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) heads for the Senate Chamber to vote on the confirmation of Denis McDonough at the U.S. Capitol on February 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) heads to vote on the confirmation of Dennis McDonough as President Joe Biden's secretary of veterans affairs on February 8, 2021. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday said he is "confident" that the $15 hourly federal minimum wage he has long championed can be achieved via the Senate reconciliation process.

"I'm confident that the parliamentarian will advise next week that we can raise the minimum wage through the reconciliation process."
—Sen. Bernie Sanders

"If Republicans could use reconciliation to try to take health care away from 32 million Americans by repealing the ACA, please don't tell me we can't use the same rules to provide a raise to 32 million workers by increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour," Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted, referring to the Affordable Care Act—also known as Obamacare. 

Sanders, who chairs the powerful Senate Budget Committee, referred to an analysis released earlier this week by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that found raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour would have a significantly broader budgetary impact than two provisions of the 2017 Republican tax cut legislation that passed through reconciliation. 

"Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is not incidental to the federal budget and is permissible under the rules," Sanders said in a statement.

"The CBO has found that the $15 minimum wage has a much greater impact on the federal budget than opening up the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling and repealing the individual mandate penalties—two provisions that the parliamentarian advised did not violate the Byrd Rule when Republicans controlled the Senate," Sanders continued. 

"I'm confident that the parliamentarian will advise next week that we can raise the minimum wage through the reconciliation process," he added.

President Joe Biden, who campaigned supporting a $15 minimum wage, has included the hike in the American Rescue Plan, his administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery proposal. 

"No one in America should work 40 hours a week making below the poverty line," Biden recently said. "Fifteen dollars gets people above the poverty line."

The CBO estimates increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 would lift 900,000 people out of poverty while giving another 17 million workers a raise. The CBO also says the move will cost 1.4 million jobs and increase the deficit by a relatively mild $54 billion over 10 years. 

Proponents of an even more ambitious raise point to studies showing that the minimum wage would be over $24 today if it had kept pace with inflation since 1968. As Ohio congressional candidate Nina Turner tweeted Wednesday, "$15 is the floor, not the ceiling." 

Approval by the Senate parliamentarian does not guarantee the fight for $15 is won. Although Democrats technically control the Senate by the slimmest possible margin, conservative Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) have both publicly opposed the increase. 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, Solutions, U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Minimum Wage, Workers, Poverty, US Senate, Affordable Care Act, Joe Biden, Coronavirus, Nina Turner