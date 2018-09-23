Published on
'Sinister': As GOP Tried to Push Through Kavanaugh Vote, Senators Reportedly Knew of Second Assault Allegation

"Will any reporter or anchor now grill Mitch McConnell on how he knew about this second case concerning Kavanaugh but still pushed to move everything up?"

Sen. Chuck Grassley, Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's far-right nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo: Getty)

Senate Republicans' reason for attempting to push through a vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation came into view Sunday night after The  New Yorker reported on a second woman who's accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault—an accusation that Senate Republicans have reportedly known about since last week.

In a report by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, a Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's named Deborah Ramirez alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party.

"Senior Republican staffers also learned of the allegation last week and, in conversations with The New Yorker, expressed concern about its potential impact on Kavanaugh's nomination," wrote Farrow and Mayer. "Soon after, Senate Republicans issued renewed calls to accelerate the timing of a committee vote."

At least two Senate Democrats are now investigating the allegations, according to The New Yorker.

"This is another serious, credible, and disturbing allegation against Brett Kavanaugh. It should be fully investigated,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) told the magazine.

Shaunna Thomas, executive director of the women's rights group UltraViolet, called for the immediate withdrawal of Kavanaugh's nomination.

"Ramirez’s story is yet more proof that Kavanaugh should have already withdrawn his nomination for the Supreme Court, and Senators must demand he withdraw now," Thomas said. “What makes this all the more sinister is that reports indicate Republicans in the Senate knew of Ramirez’s accusations as early as last week, and rather than rejecting Kavanaugh's nomination, they hoped to speed up the process and hide the truth from the American people. Shame on them...This charade has gone on long enough: Kavanaugh must withdraw immediately. Voters are watching."

Shortly after The New Yorker report was published, Michael Avenatti, who represents Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who was paid by President Donald Trump's former lawyer to keep quiet about her affair with Trump, suggested that a third allegation against Kavanaugh is imminent.

