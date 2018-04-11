Mobilizing Online and In the Streets, Sane Voices Demand Senate #StopPompeo

As concerns grow that President Donald Trump is assembling a dangerous war cabinet, a broad range of groups are rallying on Wednesday in a last ditch effort to stop CIA head Mike Pompeo from becoming secretary of state.

Ahead of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, scores groups—including Indivisible, Win Without War, MoveOn.org, and The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights—are staging a rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday evening to call on senators to block his confirmation, citing his troubling record on a number of issues.

"Pompeo is a linchpin of Trump's emerging war cabinet," a call-to-action for the event declares. "His confirmation would be one more step towards needless war. Moreover, Pompeo has endorsed the use of torture, has pushed anti-Muslim policies and rhetoric, opposes the nuclear deal with Iran, and is hawkish on North Korea. He opposes LGBTQ rights, opposes reproductive freedom, and denies the existence of climate change. He's too extreme to represent America."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.), who said this week he'd oppose Pompeo's nomination, is slated to be among the speakers at the rally.

"Yes, there's a lot going on. But one fight needs you NOW," tweeted MoveOn.org's political director Ben Wikler. "If Dems stand united, we'll have the votes to stop extreme Pompeo from becoming Trump's #WarCabinet Sec of State."

5PM TODAY: A warmonger, climate change denier, anti-Muslim, anti-LGBT, anti-woman extremist representing U.S. to the world? Not on your watch, #DC. Join us, @MoveOn & other partners, activists, and Senators outside the Capitol and let's #StopPompeo. https://t.co/YZbVBsiJtM pic.twitter.com/Fy6vujpvrP — Win Without War (@WinWithoutWar) April 11, 2018

Hundreds of organizations have already expressed their opposition to Pompeo. Many of the groups are mobilizing online Wednesday to highlight Pompeo's record to show why he is "a terrible choice for secretary of state—especially given the international challenges the United States is now facing," and to urge their supporters to call their senators to vote no.

Senators need to #StopPompeo! As a member of Congress, Pompeo has cast dozens of votes to attack women’s health, including the global gag rule. Read more: https://t.co/0MiDMgWej8 pic.twitter.com/M0WfHodOJ5 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) April 11, 2018

Pompeo has consistently undermined a wide range of human rights, including defending the use of torture, promulgating anti-Muslim rhetoric, and discriminating against LGBTQ communities. We MUST oppose. #StopPompeo — Trans Equality (@TransEquality) April 11, 2018

Senate Dems: Block Mike Pompeo's Sec. of State nomination. Do not build Trump's War Cabinet. CALL NOW: 855-971-2300 https://t.co/kRQDo109d4 #StopPompeo — Livable World (@Livableworld) April 11, 2018

The last thing we need is another climate denier in the White House. Any Senator who votes to confirm Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State is complicit in advancing the Trump administration's fossil-fueled, climate-wrecking agenda. #StopPompeo https://t.co/qQSeGwRzT3 — 350 dot org (@350) April 11, 2018

While #MikePompeo was in #Congress he chose $ & politics over facts. He voted against renewable energy & algined w/ climate deniers to fund his campaign. He received $375,000 from the Koch brothers & over $1M from the oil & gas industry. @SenateDems: #StopPompeo — American Family Voices (@AFVhq) April 11, 2018

We stand with 68 other orgs, calling on Senate leaders to oppose Mike Pompeo: Trump's climate denying, warmongering, anti-LGBT, anti-Muslim, anti-women pick for State. #StopPompeo https://t.co/KLJkvCq0Vz pic.twitter.com/XPoFyQS3wr — Friends of the Earth (@foe_us) April 11, 2018

Senate Dems: Block Mike Pompeo's Sec. of State nomination. Do not build Trump's War Cabinet. CALL NOW: 855-971-2300 https://t.co/48DK28kdXt pic.twitter.com/6UnXReUiN0 — Peace Action (@PeaceAction) April 11, 2018

According to a tally by Win Without War, only Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have joined Sanders in publicly saying they will oppose his nomination. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) indicated on Wednesday that she too would join that list.

The need to stop Pompeo from becoming secretary of state is particularly acute given the White House addition this week of "fanatic war supporter" John Bolton as national security adviser, argues Win Without War director Stephen Miles.

Speaking to The Intercept, he said, “When Donald Trump hired John Bolton, the fight over Mike Pompeo went from being about just another terrible Trump nominee to potentially the difference between going to war or not."