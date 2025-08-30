'Workers Over Billionaires': It's Time to Put Heat on the Oligarchy

It’s no longer hypothetical. It’s here and it’s obvious: America has been captured by an oligarchic class of about a thousand corrupt billionaires who have taken over our government for their own benefit and are actively working to impose crushing austerity and fascist rule over the rest of us.

The good news? The "rest of us” are 350 million strong and we’re fighting back harder than ever this Labor Day weekend, with hundreds of “Workers Over Billionaires” actions across the country, including on the home turf of the billionaire class in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York.

And we’ve also got our own war room of the working class: the Department of Class Solidarity , a new website that arms organizers, activists, and everyday people with the tools to expose the billionaires ransacking our democracy, with a state-by-state list of billionaires that includes details and dossiers on their devastating impact on our communities.

*****

The Hamptons are one of the places where right-wing billionaires have been plotting and planning in their hundred-million-dollar mansions, exploding billions of dollars into the campaigns of our corrupt president and his fully-captured, fully-fascist Republican Party, which aims to secure oligarchic control.

Hamptons habitués like Bill Ackman, Ken Griffin, Ken Langone, William Lauder, and Dan Loeb have tossed tons of cash at Trump and the Republicans, and they seem to be winning at the federal level: the billionaire-class has secured a set of trillion-dollar tax breaks and endless billions more in sweetheart government contracts and subsidy deals in return.

But in the streets, millions of Americans have marched, protested, and taken direct action to oppose the wildly unfair trillion-dollar tax breaks for the rich alongside hundreds of billions in cuts to healthcare, housing, education and transportation as well as the authoritarian kidnappings of adults and children from courts, schools, and workplaces for forced deportation by the corrupt oligarchic state.

At the local and state level, principled public servants have refused to cave in to the billionaire class and the fascist politicians they control.

In New York City, the winning campaign of Zohran Mamdani on an explicitly pro-working class, anti-austerity affordability platform has given hope to millions of New Yorkers who love their home and hate the extreme inequality that has made it so expensive.

Zohran crushed the billionaire-backed neoliberal misogynist Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary, but the billionaire class won’t take ‘no’ for an answer and have already spent another $19 million to attack Mamdani . It's just another reason we’re heading to their home turf and joining with thousands more nationwide to fight back.

****

Working-class New Yorkers get nothing but pain from the billionaire agenda. And we’re fed up with fascist attacks on families and workers intended to inflame and divide working-class communities to maintain billionaire control. Hundreds of thousands of us have marched in the streets against oligarchy, and we’re ready to fight harder for each other and for leaders that have our back.

This weekend’s actions in the Hamptons and across the country mark the return of a real Worker's Labor Day and a working class ready, willing, and able to fight the class war that has been fought against us for the last 50 years. I believe that we can beat the billionaires, and I believe that we will win.