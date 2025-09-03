Just Say No to AI-Assisted Medicare Preauthorization

The odds are that if you have private health insurance or someone in your family has private health insurance, you have heard the dreaded phrase “we need preauthorization” from your insurance company. What this means is that your insurance company needs to approve in advance that your treatment or prescription is covered. In theory, this should be no big deal. However, reality is something else. But as the New York Times points out:

Private insurers often require a cumbersome review process that frequently results in the denial or delay of essential treatments that are readily covered by traditional Medicare. This practice, known as prior authorization, has drawn public scrutiny, which intensified after the murder of a UnitedHealthcare executive last December.

So, reading this you might think that you are glad that you or someone in your family choose traditional Medicare (in other words not a Medicare Advantage plan), so you would be able to avoid the “prior authorization needed” drama. Well, unfortunately you would be wrong as the prior authorization is slowly coming to Medicare. In late June, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a press release:

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is announcing a new Innovation Center model aimed at helping ensure people with Original Medicare receive safe, effective, and necessary care. Through the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) Model, CMS will partner with companies specializing in enhanced technologies to test ways to provide an improved and expedited prior authorization process relative to Original Medicare’s existing processes, helping patients and providers avoid unnecessary or inappropriate care and safeguarding federal taxpayer dollars. This model builds on other changes being made to prior authorization as announced by the US Department of Health and Human Services and CMS on Monday.

In theory, this move by CMS does not sound bad. Who could be against reducing wasteful spending in Medicare and making sure that people receive appropriate treatment? A spokesman for CMS has been quoted that the government would not review emergency services or hospital stays.

The CMS prior Medicare authorization model is being rolled out in January 2026 as a six-year trial program in six states: Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, and Washington State. In theory, the preauthorization program will look at those medical treatments that are not of benefit to Medicare beneficiaries.

What CMS is not drawing attention to is that this preauthorization will be done by artificial intelligence (AI)—or as CMS puts it “enhanced technologies.” It is not until much later in the press release that CMS gets to the fact that AI will do the screening authorization:

The WISeR Model will test a new process on whether enhanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), can expedite the prior authorization processes for select items and services that have been identified as particularly vulnerable to fraud, waste, and abuse, or inappropriate use.

CMS, at the moment, says that the AI preauthorization screening will be used on only an extremely limited number of procedures. But what guarantees do Medicare beneficiaries have? The bottom line is that you have to ask yourself: Would you be comfortable having your access to your earned Medicare benefits be determined by AI? My answer is a firm, “No, thank you.”

We also need to ask what are the financial incentives that Medicare is injecting into the system though preauthorization? It is hard not to conclude that this is a step toward privatization of traditional Medicare.

Healthcare professionals are concerned by CMS’ preauthorization program. In mid-July, the American Medical Association (AMA) wrote to CMS:

While the stated goal of the model is to curb wasteful spending and protect the Medicare Trust Fund, the mechanisms employed raise several significant issues that must be addressed prior to implementation. The AMA strongly urges CMS to pause the January 1, 2026 implementation of the WISeR Model to allow additional stakeholder input, full analysis of the model’s operational impacts, and development of clear guidance for physicians. Physicians should not be forced to adapt to such substantial administrative requirements without sufficient time to understand the implications and prepare. Absent this opportunity for meaningful physician and stakeholder engagement, the model risks creating confusion, administrative burden, and unintended consequences that could ultimately undermine CMS’ own goals to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse.

On Capitol Hill, a number of House Democrats led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have pushed back on the AI preauthorization pilot project. In late July, they wrote to CMS:

We understand that CMMI has intentionally selected healthcare services that are reported to have limited clinical value and may be vulnerable to abuse in the Medicare program, and we support efforts to ensure Medicare remains a good steward of taxpayer dollars. However, the expansion of AI-fuelled prior authorization will not improve program integrity in Traditional Medicare. Giving private for-profit actors a veto over care provided to seniors and people with disabilities in Traditional Medicare, even as a pilot program, opens the door to further erosion of our Medicare system. We therefore strongly urge you to immediately halt the proposed WISeR model and instead consider steps to address the well-documented waste, fraud, and abuse in the Medicare Advantage program.



The House Democrats raise a very intriguing question about why CMS is not focused more on fighting waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicare Advantage plans? As the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities reported in January of this year, there is considerable evidence to show that Medicare Advantage plans are overpaid by the government. It would make sense for CMS in pursing fraud and waste to follow the money which means looking at Medicare Advantage plans.

Give the political dynamics in Washington, it seems likely that the CMS preauthorization demonstration project will go into effect in January 2026. Then in the summer of 2026, with the midterm elections looming, as members of Congress will begin hearing from constituents who have had their earned Medicare benefits denied by AI, Congress will revisit this issue. It is tragic that in the meantime people will be hurt.