5 Climate Change Facts to Scare You Into Action This Halloween

It’s nearly Halloween, which means costumes, candy, and scary movies. Fear turns to fun on October 31 because Halloween lets us seek scary thrills that can’t hurt us. When we feel like threats are closing in on us and things are getting truly scary, we just turn off the TV and turn on the lights. But there is one terror that we can’t escape, no matter the time of year.

We’re talking about climate change! Here are five of the scariest, most bone-chilling facts about climate change to get you in the mood for terror this season (and hopefully also scare you and your fellow trick-or-treaters into action to address it).

2. The last 7 years have been the warmest on record. NASA recently announced that the summer of 2023 was the hottest summer on record globally, surpassing the intense heat experienced in 2016. “The dog days of summer are not just barking, they are biting,” said António Guterres, U.N. Secretary-General, about the record-breaking heat of 2023. “Climate breakdown has begun.” And not only are our food systems breaking down, so are our bodies. With the rising heat comes rising humidity to levels that are dangerous to human survival. Are you scared for our future, yet? Well get ready cos it’s going to get even scarier. Summer 2024 is already forecast to be another record-breaking summer, one that would rival the disastrous 2023 summer in terms of heat, humidity, and hazardous weather events. “Whether one year is a record or not is not really that important—the important things are long-term trends,” said Goddard Institute for Space Studies Director Gavin Schmidt. The current long-term trend is that each summer is getting hotter and hotter. Are you scared for our future, yet? Well get ready cos it’s going to get even scarier.

3. Our extinction rate is currently 1,000 times the natural rate. Imagine dressing up as a frog for Halloween and having to explain to younger generations what a frog was and why it’s gone. Almost half of all amphibians are at risk of extinction due to climate change—so this could be a reality if we don’t act soon. Extinction is a natural phenomenon, claiming about five species per year. But some experts suggest we’re in the midst of the sixth mass extinction—one that is caused mostly by human activity. According to a 2023 report, 48% of species are declining and on their way to extinction. It also revealed that 33% of species listed as non-threatened by the IUCN Red-List are actually decreasing. By mid-century, as many as 30 to 50% of the total species found on Earth will have disappeared because our extinction rate is currently 1,000 times the natural rate. In 2021, 23 species were declared extinct by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which tragically included the beloved ivory-billed woodpecker. Species diversity is crucial for ecosystem resilience, and without it, ecological communities will not have the strength to withstand change—especially not the change we’re throwing at them. Allowing this to continue is “a crime equivalent to tossing books from the Library of Alexandria thoughtlessly into a fire, erasing the shared inheritance of all mankind,” according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Science in a review from 2009. Species diversity is crucial for ecosystem resilience, and without it, ecological communities will not have the strength to withstand change—especially not the change we’re throwing at them.