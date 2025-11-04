Please Note: Zohran Mamdani’s Proposals Are Surprisingly Affordable

Here’s something for New York City residents to consider as they vote for Mayor, and for observers outside New York to consider as they watch the vote count: for the most part, Zohran Mamdani’s plans for the city are surprisingly affordable. Despite the frantic tone of mainstream media coverage (and the revolutionary overtones of the phrase “democratic socialist”) most of Mamdani’s agenda could be accomplished at minimal cost to the city. The only exception is his plan for free universal childcare—whose costs may have been overstated by his own campaign.

Grocery Store Pilot Program

Mamdani has proposed opening five city-owned grocery stores in the city, at a cost of $60 billion. These stores would use city-owned property, which means they wouldn’t have to pay rent, and would sell the food at operating cost without making a profit.

Would it work? Military commissaries are successful. So is Costco, which operates a trimmed-down, “bare bones” store model. Cities have already opened public grocery stores, although their problems and needs differ from those of a city like New York.

Something needs to be done. The city has recognized that there is a grocery store shortage, and city residents pay a higher percentage of their income for food than the typical American. The corporate takeover of supermarkets has jacked up prices for everyone, and that problem is even more acute in places like New York City.

Are city-run grocery stores the solution? Mamdani’s plan is a pilot program, which means it’s an experiment. It seems like a useful one. In the worst-case scenario, tens of thousands of city residents will have affordable groceries while the pilot is underway. For many of them, it will be the first time in years. And if it works, it could change life for millions of New Yorkers.

As for cost, $60 million is a tiny fraction of the city’s budget. Furthermore, New Yorkers—like the rest of us—are already paying an “invisible tax” on food, as consolidation and corporatization of the grocery business increases prices for everyone.

“Free, fast bus service”

First, it’s important to recognize that 48 percent of the city’s bus riders board without paying their fares, according to the Transit Authority. Or, to put that another way: the city’s bus system is already half “free.” We’re just talking about the other half.

Some opponents have argued that free buses will attract “undesirable” elements. The most generous interpretation of that iffy phrase means “poorer or more criminally inclined types.” But they’re the ones riding the buses for free right now! They’re also disproportionately represented among today’s passengers, since law-abiding people who can’t afford the fare are forced to walk.

As for expense, the New York Times estimates that it would cost $600 million in lost fares to make the buses free. The Times also argues that the cost could rise to $800 million in lost fares if more people choose to ride the free buses. But that logic is flawed. Since those new passengers wouldn’t have been there unless the ride was free, no revenue has been lost. (If ridership increases for other reasons there would be lost revenue, but the direct cost of operating the buses would remain essentially unchanged.)

$600 million is a large number to most of us, of course. But it’s roughly one-half of one percent of New York City’s 2026 budget, for something that makes life more affordable for millions of New York City residents. And the increased ridership will make the “fast” part more popular, laying the political groundwork for more dedicated bus lanes.

Rent Freeze

Mamdani is proposing a freeze on rents, which would apply to roughly 30 percent of the city’s rental units. That would not cost the city anything, although a case could be made that it could reduce high-end spending in the city. That’s highly speculative, however.

What we do know is that cash-strapped lower- and middle-income New Yorkers would have more money to spend for the necessities of life—and maybe even a small pleasure or two. That will provide an immediate boost to the city’s economy.

Free Universal Childcare

This is the expensive part of the program. The Mamdani campaign estimates that the free childcare program will cost $6 billion. Another group, the Fiscal Policy Institute, estimates that it would cost a much lower $2.5 billion. Either way, however, there’s no denying that it’s a lot of money.

New Mexico recently passed a highly popular referendum that will provide free and universal childcare to the state’s residents, but that state had a ready-made revenue stream from the royalties fossil-fuel companies pay the state for drilling on state land.

New York, of course, must look elsewhere. There’s no space here to review Mamdani’s revenue proposal in detail but it would cover the cost of the childcare program if passed, with another $4 billion left over. As many observers have pointed out, any increase to the state tax would have to be passed in Albany.

It’s possible that the state legislature will pass the tax hike, but there are ways to handle the shortfall even if it doesn’t. Mamdani’s plan also raises $4 billion from a city tax increase on annual income over $1 million (which, if passed, would still leave most of those affected paying less than they did before Trump’s tax cut). It would also raise approximately $1 billion (estimated) from procurement reform and improved collections. That’s $5 billion, which is less than the Mamdani team estimates its childcare plan would cost but double the Fiscal Policy Institute’s estimate.

If the higher estimate is correct, there are a number of intermediate steps that could be taken until full funding became available. They could begin with a needs-based program, for example, or they could limit the age range the plan covers.

The bottom line? Mamdani’s plans are surprisingly affordable. Every revolution should come this cheap.