To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Contact:

Sarah Harris, press@standupamerica.com

With Crow and Leo Subpoenas, Senate Judiciary Committee Reasserts Congress' Role as Co-Equal Branch

After Republicans forced a three-week delay, the Senate Judiciary Committee has, at last, voted to subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo for information regarding their involvement in funding luxury travel, gifts, and other benefits for Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Brett Edkins, Stand Up America’s Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs, issued the following statement:

“Billionaires like Harlan Crow believe they can buy loyalty on the Supreme Court, turning our nation’s highest court into a political plaything for the ultra-wealthy and well-connected. Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a strong message that the rich and powerful cannot evade scrutiny or accountability. We applaud Chair Durbin and committee Democrats for reaffirming Congress’ role as a co-equal branch of government and confronting the corruption on our nation’s highest court.”

“The American people deserve answers. Today’s vote brings us one step closer to understanding the full scope of Justice Thomas’ and Alito’s wrongdoing and restoring honesty and integrity to the Supreme Court.”

Last month, Stand Up America and other progressive groups delivered over 400,000 signatures calling on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Chair Durbin to investigate Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito and pass a binding code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

www.StandUpAmerica.com
Press PageAction Page