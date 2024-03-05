March, 05 2024, 10:58am EDT
Watchdog: Final Biden Credit Card Late Fee Rule Will Lower Costs for Americans Over Industry Objections
In a historic action expected to save 45 million Americans up to $10 billion every year, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) finalized a rule to cap most credit card late fees at $8, down from an average of $30. New analysis from government watchdog Accountable.US found that the 8 largest credit card issuers charged consumers billions in credit card late fees and other service charges in 2023 alone, while the CFPB identified late fees as “the most significant fee assessed to cardholders in both dollar amount and frequency” and a major contributor to the more than $1 trillion in outstanding credit card debt in 2022.
As Accountable.US documents in today’s report, the cost-saving action has already faced significant industry pushback and will likely run into immediate legal and legislative attacks from big banks that abuse the junk fee practice.
“Big banks have no need to nickel and dime everyday families with hidden, high-cost late fees based on the massive profits they brag about to wealthy investors. Bank industry lobbyists claim junk fees teach responsibility, but families who are price-gouged with late fees as high as $41 buried in the fine print only get a hard lesson in corporate greed," said Accountable.US' Liz Zelnick.
“The Biden administration’s latest crackdown on needless junk fees won’t just lower costs for millions of Americans, it will put billions back into the economy to be spent on goods and services instead of padding profits of greedy banks,” added Zelnick.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CREDIT CARD LATE FEES:
- New Accountable.US research shows that the eight largest credit card issuers—six of which serve either on the boards of either the American Bankers Association or Consumer Bankers Association—have criticized the late fee rule or the CFPB itself while collecting billions in revenue from card fees, helping to fuel billions in profits.
- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s newest rule is expected to put $10 billion per year back into the pockets of 45 million people, roughly $220 per person, per year.
- An Accountable.US analysis of recent corporate earnings and legal settlements debunks dubious claims from big bank CEOs that claim they cannot maintain profits without high-cost junk fees.
- House Financial Services Committee Chair Rep. McHenry (R-NC) has aggressively attacked the CFPB’s proposed rulemaking on credit card late fees without mentioning he has taken over $1.1 million from the eight largest credit card issuers and banking industry trade groups, including the Consumer Bankers Association, the American Bankers Association, and the Independent Community Bankers Of America, who decried the proposed rule.
- Last year, Senate Banking Committee Republicans sent a letter to CFPB Director Rohit Chopra demanding he “promptly rescind” the CFPB’s proposed rule cracking down on abusive credit card industry late fees, but neglected to mention they took over $2.2 million from banking trade groups opposed to the rule and the eight largest credit card issuers.
- An Accountable.US analysis dispelled top myths employed by the credit card industry to excuse hidden and excessive late fees – including claims that lowering these junk fees will somehow have adverse effects on borrowers and that high credit card fees are somehow beneficial to consumers.
Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog that exposes corruption in public life and holds government officials and corporate special interests accountable by bringing their influence and misconduct to light. In doing so, we make way for policies that advance the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.
Legal Experts Agree: Only Voters, Not the Supreme Court, Can Save Us From Trump
"It's clear that if anyone is going to save American democracy, it is going to be the voters."
The U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous ruling Monday that individual states cannot bar Donald Trump from running for a second White House term dashed any lingering hope that the nation's highest judicial body—dominated by conservatives and glaringly corrupt—would save the country from the former president and would-be authoritarian, making clear only voters stand between him and another four years in power.
A number of experts, analysts, and newspaper editorial boards underscored that reality in the wake of Monday's widely expected ruling as well as its decision last week to review Trump's claim that he's immune from criminal prosecution for any actions he took while in office—including his active and coordinated attempts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.
At Slate, UCLA law professor Richard Hasen and court writer Dahlia Lithwick argued Monday that "we need to stop deluding ourselves that a majority of the Supreme Court sees the same political emergency that many of us do in terms of the threat Trump poses to American democracy."
"The high court ensured this past week that Trump is extremely unlikely to have a jury decide if he engaged in election subversion before voters cast their ballots for the next U.S. president this fall," the pair added. "It's clear that if anyone is going to save American democracy, it is going to be the voters."
Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, echoed that message, tellingThe Washington Post that the "real takeaway" from Monday's ruling is that "the courts aren't going to save us from ourselves."
"The only surefire way to ensure that an anti-democratic candidate for president doesn't succeed," Vladeck said, "is to beat him at the ballot box."
"If Trump is to be prevented from returning to the White House, he must be rejected by the voters and denied a majority in the electoral college."
The Supreme Court's rejection of efforts to remove Trump from state primary ballots despite the clear language of the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause came a day before millions of voters in 15 states and one U.S. territory headed to the polls for their Democratic and Republican presidential primaries.
Super Tuesday's primary contests are expected to further solidify Trump's position as the presumptive GOP nominee—even as he faces more than 90 criminal charges—and spotlight the enormous stakes of the November election, which the former president's far-right allies see as a critical opportunity to advance their assault on reproductive rights, climate regulations, Medicare, and more.
"It is now clear that if Trump is to be prevented from returning to the White House, he must be rejected by the voters and denied a majority in the electoral college," the editorial board of the Los Angeles Timeswrote Monday. "Neither the Supreme Court nor the Constitution will relieve voters of the responsibility to face facts about his obvious unfitness for another presidential term."
Vox senior correspondent and Supreme Court reporter Ian Millhiser noted the glaring flaws and alarming implications of the Supreme Court's recent decisions favoring Trump but argued that the nation's nine justices—three of whom were handpicked by the former president—should never have been seen as a potential firewall against an authoritarian assault on democracy like the one Trump and his allies are promising.
"No one is coming to save us—not the courts, not the Constitution, and certainly not a process for choosing candidates that has not been used since the 1960s," wrote Millhiser, referring to the suggestion that Democrats replace President Joe Biden as their candidate at the party's nominating convention in the face of alarming poll results.
"No one is coming to save us from Donald Trump," Millhiser added. "We have to do it ourselves."
As US Backslides, French Celebrate Historic Abortion Protections
"France saw what happened in the U.S. and decided to do the RIGHT thing—enshrine abortion in its Constitution," said one advocacy group.
"I've never been supportive of, you know, 'It's my body, I can do what I want with it," Biden told the magazine, sparking renewed anger among reproductive justice advocates.
Biden's comments came weeks after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that a frozen embryo created via in vitro fertilization had the same rights as a living child, prompting some Republicans to attempt to distance themselves from the decision even as supporters of forced pregnancy and "fetal personhood" laws openly embraced it.
As U.S. President Joe Biden garnered fresh condemnation from rights advocates for his latest comments on abortion care on Monday, the Place du Trocadero in Paris was crowded with people celebrating an overwhelming vote by French lawmakers in favor of enshrining abortion rights in their country's constitution.
The French Parliament voted 780-72 to add an amendment to the constitution stating that there is a "guaranteed freedom" to obtain abortion care in France.
"The law determines the conditions by which is exercised the freedom of women to have recourse to an abortion, which is guaranteed," the amendment reads.
Demonstrating that the fight to protect abortion rights "has no borders," several legislators wore green scarves to the vote, symbolizing solidarity with the "Green Wave" that has seen advocates successfully push for reproductive freedom in Latin American countries.
The vote made France the first country to affirm a constitutional right to abortion care since 1974, when the former Yugoslavia amended its constitution.
The move was applauded by the United Nations high commissioner on human rights.
Abortion was first made legal in France—albeit without a constitutional right—in 1975, and the right is supported by more than 80% of the public.
Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the two houses of Parliament sent "a message to all women: your body belongs to you."
French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti suggested the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning in 2022 of Roe v. Wade, which for nearly five decades had affirmed that people in the U.S. had the right to abortion care, made it clear that amending the French constitution was necessary to reflect the values of the vast majority of people in France.
“We now have irrefutable proof that no democracy, not even the largest of them all, is immune" to attacks on reproductive rights, he said.
The Eiffel Tower was emblazoned with the words, "My body, my choice" as supporters rallied in Paris to mark the historic vote—but across the Atlantic Ocean, an interview with Biden in The New Yorker included a comment in which the president, who has repeatedly said he has personal objections to abortion care but believes Roe should have been upheld, denigrated the idea embraced by the French lawmakers.
"I've never been supportive of, you know, 'It's my body, I can do what I want with it," Biden told the magazine, sparking renewed anger among reproductive justice advocates.
Biden's comments came weeks after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that a frozen embryo created via in vitro fertilization had the same rights as a living child, prompting some Republicans to attempt to distance themselves from the decision even as supporters of forced pregnancy and "fetal personhood" laws openly embraced it.
Nearly half of U.S. states now ban abortion care or restrict it earlier in pregnancy than the standard set by Roe v. Wade. At least 15 states ban the procedure in "almost all circumstances," according toThe New York Times. Republicans have advocated for a nationwide 15-week abortion ban, and former President Donald Trump—now the presumptive GOP presidential nominee—reportedly supports a 16-week ban.
Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said the vote in France on Monday was "of huge significance given the rollback of this essential right around the world."
"The United States has shown how devastatingly dangerous and retrogressive it is to undermine abortion as a right," said Callamard. "In Europe, there are still countries such as Poland and Andorra, where access to abortion is highly restricted and where those fighting for this right face prosecution. Today's vote in France should pave the way for stronger protection of access to abortion elsewhere."
"Enshrining abortion in the constitution is a high-water mark for women's rights and a testament to years of tireless campaigning by so many," she added. "It sends a message of hope and solidarity to women's groups and to all defenders of abortion and other sexual and reproductive rights."
Many Voters Unfamiliar With Trump’s Authoritarian Statements: Poll
A new survey suggests presenting voters with the former president’s dictatorial rhetoric could help Democrats win in November.
Former president Donald Trump has made a slew of authoritarian statements since he launched his campaign for a second White House term at the end of 2022, but a new poll suggests most voters are unaware of many of the concerning things he's said.
Trump has said he intends to be a dictator on "day one," claimed that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country," called his political opponents "vermin," and more. A poll obtained by The New Republic, which was done by veteran Democratic pollster Geoff Garin for the group Save My Country, finds a lot of people are not familiar with these statements.
"The poll asked them about ten of Trump's most authoritarian statements... Trump's claim that immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country'; his vow to pardon rioters who attacked the Capitol; his promise to prosecute the Biden family without cause; his threat to inflict mass persecution on the 'vermin' opposition, and a few more," writes Greg Sargent of The New Republic.
"Result? 'Only 31% of respondents said they previously had heard a lot about these statements by Trump,' the memo accompanying the poll concluded," he adds.
This is maddening: New polling conducted by Dems finds that an alarmingly small percentage of voters surveyed are familiar with Trump's most blatant authoritarian threats, such as his "dictator" quote.
This is bad. But it's also an opportunity. 1/
Link:https://t.co/tjIecbzP7G
— Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) March 5, 2024
The poll was conducted in three swing states—Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—and the pollster spoke with 400 voters in each state. The pollster chose not to include anyone who "voted for Trump in 2020 and also said Biden didn't legitimately win." Those are likely voters who would never get behind Biden.
Once respondents were made aware of Trump's authoritarian statements, they viewed him more negatively. This shows that Democrats may have to educate voters on what Trump's been saying about his intentions if they want to win in November.
"For instance, after hearing them, the percentage who see him as 'out for revenge' jumped by five points, the percentage who see him as 'dangerous' rose by nine points, and the percentage who see him as a 'dictator' climbed by seven points," Sargent writes.
President Joe Biden is currently behind Trump in recent national polls, and he wants the election to be about preserving democracy, so informing voters of how Trump's statements represent a threat to democracy may benefit him. Based on Garin's poll, voters seemingly have not been made aware of what Trump has been saying through the media.
