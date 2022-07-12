John Bolton Admits on Live TV He 'Has Helped Plan Coups D'État'

Longtime Republican official John Bolton admitted during a televised interview Tuesday that he has helped plan coups outside of the United States.\r\n\r\nBolton, who served as former President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s national security adviser, appeared on CNN to discuss the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.\r\n\r\nAfter Bolton claimed that Trump\u0026#039;s lies about the 2020 presidential election that provoked last year\u0026#039;s Capitol attack were not part of \u0022a carefully planned coup d\u0026#039;état aimed at the Constitution,\u0022 host Jake Tapper said that \u0022I don\u0026#039;t know that I agree with you, to be fair, with all due respect. One doesn\u0026#039;t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.\u0022\r\n\r\nBolton responded that \u0022I disagree with that. As somebody who has helped plan coups d\u0026#039;état, not here, but, you know, other places, it takes a lot of work. And that\u0026#039;s not what he did.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTapper followed up on coup comments, and Bolton—who also held roles in the administrations of former Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush—initially said that \u0022I\u0026#039;m not gonna get into the specifics.\u0022\r\n\r\nBolton then pointed out that in his recently released book, he wrote about the failed effort to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in 2019. The Trump administration notably backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.\r\n\r\nHowever, as reporters and others—such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)—were quick to highlight, Bolton has a long history of supporting such efforts.\r\n\r\nAs HuffPost detailed Tuesday:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn 2004, while Bolton was serving in the State Department, the U.S. faced allegations of backing the overthrow of Haiti\u0026#039;s president. A former French ambassador told The New York Times this year that the U.S. and France had \u0022effectively orchestrated\u0022 the coup.\r\n\r\nBolton has a long history of advocating for coups and supporting regime change plots. He advocated for regime change in Iraq ahead of a war he helped orchestrate and said in 2018 that the United States should overthrow the government of Iran.\r\n\r\n\r\nCritics of Bolton shared a range of reactions on social media.\r\n\r\nPhiladelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch tweeted that \u0022I\u0026#039;ve been investigating U.S. imperialism for decades, and...he...just...blurted...it...out.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022America in one clip,\u0022 More Perfect Union\u0026#039;s Jordan Zakarin said of the interview, describing Bolton as \u0022a bloodthirsty right-wing war hawk\u0022 who was given a platform to \u0022brazenly admit to secret war crimes without worrying about any consequences whatsoever.\u0022 \r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s just a little oopsies, a meme for a few days,\u0022 Zakarin added, declaring that \u0022this is even more embarrassing for CNN.\u0022