July, 11 2023, 02:10pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Vishal Shankar, narayanaswamy@therevolvingdoorproject.org
Trump’s CFPB Saboteurs Tell The Supreme Court To Finish The Job
Mick Mulvaney and Eric Blankenstein want to permanently cripple their former agency.
Former Trump Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Mick Mulvaney has authored a new amicus brief supporting the payday lender plaintiffs in CFSA v. CFPB, an upcoming Supreme Court case that alleges the CFPB's independent funding mechanism is unconstitutional. Mulvaney accepted thousands in campaign contributions from the lawsuit’s plaintiffs and other payday lenders while serving in Congress, where he repeatedly tried and failed to eliminate the popular CFPB through legislation, and succeeded in gutting the CFPB’s enforcement actions against payday lenders while serving as the Bureau’s Acting Director. The amicus brief was filed by Eric Blankenstein, a former CFPB political appointee who helped implement Mulvaney’s lender-friendly agenda before resigning over his authorship of racist blog posts.
The Revolving Door Project, which recently highlighted a separate amicus brief filed by insurrection mastermind John Eastman, responded to the Mulvaney-Blankenstein brief in a new blogpost examining the filers' anti-consumer records and Mulvaney's industry donations.
In response to Mulvaney's amicus brief filing, Revolving Door Project Senior Researcher Vishal Shankar issued the following statement:
“By authoring an amicus brief supporting his former campaign donor, Mick Mulvaney has again proven himself to be a shameless corporate shill. As a Congressman and CFPB Director, Mulvaney repeatedly tried to kill the CFPB after raking in whopping sums from big banks and predatory lenders who wanted the Bureau dead. Now, with the help of his disgraced former lieutenant, Mulvaney wants SCOTUS to finish the job. It’s time to stop pretending this case is anything but a brazen power-grab by corporate criminals and their loyal bagmen.”
Revolving Door Project Executive Director Jeff Hauser added:“If the CFPB weren’t so popular, corrupt bankers and their proxy members of Congress would have succeeded in killing it legislatively. Since the CFPB is too popular to take on legislatively, sellout has-beens like Mulvaney and Blankenstein are shifting to Plan B, seeking action by a judiciary which is as corrupted by big money as it is blinded by right-wing zealotry.”
The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
Emergency Declared as 'Historic and Catastrophic' Flooding Swamps Vermont
"Flooding in parts of Vermont have surpassed what was experienced during Tropical Storm Irene," the governor said.
Jul 11, 2023
President Joe Biden declared an emergency for all 14 counties in Vermont early Tuesday as the state received two months worth of rain in two days.
The heavy rain and flooding in Vermont is the latest in an international series of flooding catastrophes from India and Japan to neighboring New York as warmer temperatures driven by the burning of fossil fuels allow the air to hold more moisture and dump more rain.
"Make no mistake. The devastation and flooding we're experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic," Gov. Phil Scott said during a Tuesday morning press conference, which he had to hike out to because the roads around his home were undrivable.
"I know thousands of Vermonters have lost homes, businesses, and more," he added during the briefing. "The devastation is far-reaching."
The flooding in Vermont came as part of a storm system that inundated Connecticut and New York—where one woman was killed—on Sunday before reaching New England, the Associated Press reported. However, the unnamed system has already had a historic impact.
"Flooding in parts of Vermont have surpassed what was experienced during Tropical Storm Irene, and rivers are expected to continue rising through the night," Scott tweeted Monday. "Stay away from waterways."
"I think everyone's in shock."
During Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, the Winooski River rose to 19 feet, at least three people died, and most of the roads in the state were damaged, The Washington Postpointed out. During the most recent storm, the Winooski at the state capital of Montpelier rose to a height of 21.35 feet Tuesday morning, according to the NWS. The only time it's ever been higher was during the Great Vermont Flood of 1927, when flooding swelled it to 27 feet and killed 84 people, the Post reported.
The Montpellier Airport set a daily rainfall record of 5.28 inches, surpassing the previous record set during Irene, as The New York Times reported.
Montpelier itself was especially hard hit, with images circulating online of its downtown underwater.
"I think everyone's in shock," Montpelier resident and Main Street gallery owner Susan Calza said, as the Times reported.
Montpilier originally closed its downtown until 12 pm ET Tuesday for safety reasons, and then extended that until 3 pm.
"Flooding is major, we can't really tell about damage yet, and there are no known casualties," city manager William Fraser told the Post in an email.
In a Facebook statement early Tuesday, Fraser warned that the Wrightsville Dam near Montpelier, Middlesex, and East Montpelier was six feet away from reaching capacity.
"This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage."
"If water exceeds capacity, the first spillway will release water into the North Branch River," Fraser said. "This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage. There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage."
The town of Ludlow in southern Vermont was also especially impacted, with flood waters cutting it off from major roads.
"The total scope of what kind of damage that has occurred in Ludlow—the onion isn't even peeled back at all right now," Ludlow Town Manager Brendan McNamara toldVermont Public Monday. "I mean, I'm up and down Main Street because that's what we can access, and it is not good."
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Burlington said late Monday that some places had seen more than nine inches of rain, which is more than is usually seen in two months, according to The Washington Post. The storm has closed at least 78 roads and prompted more than 100 swift water rescues, officials said during Tuesday's press conference. No injuries or deaths have been reported, but Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison cautioned that rescues were still in progress.
"I want to reiterate that we are still in the earliest stages of this disaster," she said.
State officials are also concerned by additional rain forecast for Thursday and Friday.
"Even though the sun may shine later today and tomorrow, we expect more rain later this week which will have nowhere to go in the oversaturated ground," Scott said. "So I want to be clear—we are not out of the woods."
The Northeastern U.S. is not alone in experiencing deadly flooding this year: Serious deluges have taken place in India, China, Japan, and Turkey in 2023, The Guardian reported.
"As the climate gets warmer we expect intense rain events to become more common, it's a very robust prediction of climate models," University of Miami professor of atmospheric sciences Brian Soden told The Guardian, adding, "It's not surprising to see these events happening, it's what models have been predicting since day one."
Every 1°C increase in temperature enables the same volume of air to carry 7% more water vapor, according to a June report from the First Street Foundation. This means that one-in-100-year rainfall events are occurring as often as every five or 10 years in some parts of the U.S.
The Northeast is expected to be particularly impacted by increased precipitation, risk associate director at the Woodwell Climate Research Center Zachary Zobel toldThe Boston Globe.
"We're heading into a new normal," Zobel said. "The climate you've experienced previously is not the climate you're going to be living in for the next 30 years."
Manchin Fumes as Federal Court Halts Mountain Valley Pipeline Construction
One climate advocate applauded the court for giving communities "a measure of reprieve" by stopping construction of the pipeline in Jefferson National Forest.
Jul 11, 2023
But as The Wilderness Society and SELC explained last month, their two cases against the pipeline challenge "defective approvals by the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management allowing the MVP to cross the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia." Because both lawsuits predate the passage of Section 324 and allege violations of several environmental laws as well as the Administrative Procedure Act, the groups argued, the Fourth Circuit does have jurisdiction.
In a Tuesday morning statement, Equitrans Midstream—which holds the largest interest among MVP stakeholders and plans to manage the pipeline once operational—said it was "disappointed" with the Fourth Circuit's stay and claimed the judges exceeded their authority.
A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Monday temporarily blocked the construction of a section of the Mountain Valley Pipeline that runs through Jefferson National Forest, pending a conservation group's petition to review the federal government's authorization of the fossil fuel infrastructure development.
"Time and time again, Mountain Valley has tried to force its dangerous pipeline through the Jefferson National Forest, devastating communities in its wake and racking up violations," Ben Tettlebaum, director and senior staff attorney at The Wilderness Society, said in a statement. "We're grateful that the court has given those communities a measure of reprieve by hitting the brakes on construction across our public lands, sparing them from further irreversible damage while this important case proceeds."
Work on unfinished portions of the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) was fast-tracked last month via the debt ceiling agreement that President Joe Biden, shunning his options for unilateral action, forged with House Republicans who took the global economy hostage.
Construction of the $6.6 billion fracked gas project—pushed hard by the GOP and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a coal profiteer and Congress' top recipient of Big Oil money—has been halted by courts for years due to concerns about the harms it would unleash on people and ecosystems in Virginia, West Virginia, and beyond.
But Section 324 of the so-called Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 required federal authorities to approve all of MVP's outstanding permits, prohibited judicial review of those permits, and said only the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has jurisdiction to hear challenges to the provision's constitutionality.
Citing Section 324, MVP's developers and multiple government agencies filed motions last month to dismiss lawsuits against the pipeline. On behalf of The Wilderness Society, the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) filed a brief opposing those motions on June 26, arguing that Section 324 is unconstitutional because it violates the separation of powers.
In response to the stay issued by the Fourth Circuit on Monday, Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC said: "This is not the court to hear that claim. Congress, in plain terms, gave the D.C. Circuit 'exclusive jurisdiction' to hear such claims... Congress' message was crystal clear: If you want to challenge Section 324, you must do so in the D.C. Circuit."
In a similar vein, Manchin asserted that the Fourth Circuit lacks jurisdiction over MVP permits, rendering its new order unlawful.
But as The Wilderness Society and SELC explained last month, their two cases against the pipeline challenge "defective approvals by the United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management allowing the MVP to cross the Jefferson National Forest in Virginia and West Virginia." Because both lawsuits predate the passage of Section 324 and allege violations of several environmental laws as well as the Administrative Procedure Act, the groups argued, the Fourth Circuit does have jurisdiction.
"Mountain Valley could not build their pipeline in compliance with the law, so they appealed to Congress to interfere with the courts, skirting both our legal system and Constitution," Chase Huntley, vice president of Strategy and Policy at The Wilderness Society, said two weeks ago. "The MVP rider buried in the Fiscal Responsibility Act attempts to ram through the pipeline, forcing it onto communities who have spoken out against its devastating impacts for nearly a decade."
"Because bedrock environmental laws stood in the pipeline's path, Mountain Valley convinced Congress to reach beyond its powers and decide in Mountain Valley's favor, circumventing the courts," said Huntley. "We're fighting to make sure our challenge to the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management's approvals for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest has its rightful day in court."
The Wilderness Society and SELC weren't the only organizations to take action last month. Lawyers from the Sierra Club, Appalachian Mountain Advocates, and the Center for Biological Diversity filed a companion response opposing identical motions to dismiss another MVP case. That brief was submitted on behalf of 10 environmental groups—Wild Virginia, Appalachian Voices, Indian Creek Watershed Association, Preserve Bent Mountain, Preserve Giles County, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Chesapeake Climate Action Network, Sierra Club, and the Center for Biological Diversity.
In a Tuesday morning statement, Equitrans Midstream—which holds the largest interest among MVP stakeholders and plans to manage the pipeline once operational—said it was "disappointed" with the Fourth Circuit's stay and claimed the judges exceeded their authority.
"We are evaluating all legal options, which include filing an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court," the company said. "Unless this decision is promptly reversed, it would jeopardize Mountain Valley's ability to complete construction by year-end 2023."
MVP is one of several new fossil fuel projects being built or considered in the U.S. despite mounting evidence of the worsening climate crisis—and in direct conflict with the international scientific consensus, which has long warned that increasing the extraction and combustion of coal, oil, and gas will exacerbate deadly planetary heating.
As extreme weather disasters continue to wreak havoc across the U.S. and the world, Biden is facing growing pressure to declare a national climate emergency, which advocates say would unlock additional powers his administration could use to rein in the fossil fuel industry and ramp up clean energy production. Congressional Republicans, meanwhile, are currently trying to preempt the president from making such a move.
Campaigners Say 'Ceasefire and Peace Talks'—Not NATO Expansion—Should Be Focus of Key Summit
"A bigger NATO and cluster bombs won't keep us safe."
Jul 11, 2023
News
Eli Clifton of Responsible Statecraft reported that 21 of the 46 signatories to a new open letter supporting Ukraine's NATO bid "are associated with institutions with financial ties to the weapons industry, an industry that presumably stands to benefit from the policy recommendations laid out in a letter that had a particular focus on providing more Western weapons to Ukraine, a fact not shared with readers."
The start of NATO's annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday has been dominated by talk of maintaining the flow of weapons to Ukraine and potentially expanding the Western military alliance to include the war-ravaged nation as its conflict with invading Russian forces drags on.
But anti-war campaigners argued that approach is a recipe for a prolonged and possibly larger military conflict, one that could ultimately involve nuclear weapons.
Lindsey German, a founding member and convenor of the United Kingdom-based Stop the War Coalition, wrote Monday ahead of the two-day summit that "a ceasefire and peace talks are the only means to end this bloody spiral," warning a primary focus on weaponry and NATO expansion would signal that "Western powers are preparing for an even greater war."
The alternative to serious peace negotiations, German wrote, is that the war "grinds on, with battles such as Bakhmut increasingly resembling those of the First World War. And that further 'red lines' are crossed—more cruise missiles, more cluster bombs. And then what? Tactical nuclear weapons?"
"While Ukraine has every right to defend itself from the invasion and war with Russia, it does not have the right to demand weapons which even the British government has said it will not send," German added, referring to cluster munitions—weapons that the U.S. is preparing to send Ukraine. "It does not have the right to encourage escalation of a war where there will be no winners."
"A ceasefire and peace talks are the only means to end this bloody spiral."
NATO leaders gathered in Lithuania for the 2023 summit are reportedly expected to issue a statement pledging to "extend an invitation" to Ukraine to join the military alliance once "allies agree and conditions are met," offering no specific timeline. U.S. President Joe Biden endorsed the draft communique on Tuesday.
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is in attendance at the NATO summit, criticized the available details of the document, saying it "seems there is no readiness neither to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the alliance."
Ukraine's push to join NATO was recently backed by dozens of "foreign policy experts," many of whom work for organizations that receive funding from weapons companies and industry lobbyists.
Eli Clifton of Responsible Statecraft reported that 21 of the 46 signatories to a new open letter supporting Ukraine's NATO bid "are associated with institutions with financial ties to the weapons industry, an industry that presumably stands to benefit from the policy recommendations laid out in a letter that had a particular focus on providing more Western weapons to Ukraine, a fact not shared with readers."
Russia's leadership, for its part, has long made clear that it views any expansion of NATO, a remnant of the Cold War, as a major provocation.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February 2022, Finland—which shares a land border with Russia—has formally joined NATO and Sweden has applied to join the alliance.
On Tuesday, Turkey dropped its year-long opposition to Sweden's bid, clearing the way for the Nordic country to join the alliance, which vows to collectively defend any member that comes under attack. Sweden shares a maritime border with Russia.
In an appearance on Democracy Now! Tuesday morning, Kerstin Bergeå of the Swedish Peace and Arbitration Society called Sweden's push for NATO membership a "historic mistake" that won't "make Sweden more safe."
But it could spark "greater tensions and contribute... more polarization in an already heavily militarized world," Bergeå warned.
"It's just really tough seeing all the world putting so much money into weapons, and also the Swedish weapons industry is making huge profits right now," she added.
During a press conference kicking off the Lithuania summit on Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that the acceptance of Finland and Sweden into the military alliance "sends a very clear message to Russia, to President Putin, that NATO's door remains open, and that it is for NATO allies to decide on enlargement."
"He went to war because he wanted less NATO. He's getting more NATO," Stoltenberg declared. "More NATO military presence in the eastern part of the alliance and two new members."
On the prospect of Ukraine joining the alliance, Stoltenberg was less definitive, saying the draft text set to be released later Tuesday is "all about moving Ukraine closer to NATO membership."
Stoltenberg went on to make clear that, NATO member or not, Ukraine will continue to receive massive shipments of weapons from Western powers.
"We all agree that the most imminent task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation in Europe," said the NATO chief. "So the most important thing we can do is to continue to provide weapons, ammunition, military support to Ukraine, because unless Ukraine prevails as a nation, as a democratic nation in Europe, there is no issue to be discussed about security guarantees or membership in NATO at all."
Absent from Stoltenberg's remarks was any mention of peace talks, which have been nonexistent for more than a year as the war's death toll and humanitarian impacts mount.
"A bigger NATO and cluster bombs won't keep us safe," the Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25), a campaign co-founded by former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, tweeted Tuesday. "It's time for Europe to help lead a New Non-Aligned Movement that seeks a route to lasting peace."
