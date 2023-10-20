To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.


For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org

Trump Co-Conspirator Guilty Pleas are Positive Step Toward Full Accountability

Today, Trump-aligned attorney Kenneth Chesebro pled guilty to the felony charge of conspiracy to commit filing of false documents. This news comes one day after Sidney Powell, a former Trump lawyer and co-defendant of Trump and Chesebro, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.

Lisa Gilbert, the executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-leader of the Not Above the Law coalition, issued the following statement in response:

“The guilty pleas from Chesebro and Powell are a testament to the evidence amassed by DA Willis and an encouraging sign that Trump and his allies will be held accountable for their scheme to subvert the 2020 election.

“As Trump’s own trial approaches, the information and testimony provided by alleged co-conspirators like Chesebro and Powell will help ensure that no defendant — whether that person is Donald Trump or one of his self-serving cronies — is above the law."

