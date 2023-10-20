Trump Co-Conspirator Guilty Pleas are Positive Step Toward Full Accountability

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org
Today, Trump-aligned attorney Kenneth Chesebro pled guilty to the felony charge of conspiracy to commit filing of false documents. This news comes one day after Sidney Powell, a former Trump lawyer and co-defendant of Trump and Chesebro, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.
Lisa Gilbert, the executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-leader of the Not Above the Law coalition, issued the following statement in response:
“The guilty pleas from Chesebro and Powell are a testament to the evidence amassed by DA Willis and an encouraging sign that Trump and his allies will be held accountable for their scheme to subvert the 2020 election.
“As Trump’s own trial approaches, the information and testimony provided by alleged co-conspirators like Chesebro and Powell will help ensure that no defendant — whether that person is Donald Trump or one of his self-serving cronies — is above the law."
"It's past time for our political leaders to listen to their constituents and put a stop to this violence," said a Jewish-American advocacy group.
Most members of the U.S. Congress have thus far refused to support a cease-fire in Gaza as Israel's siege and airstrikes inflict horrific damage on the occupied territory.
But according to a Data for Progress survey released Friday, the tiny fraction of Congress that has backed a cease-fire is more in line with the views of U.S. voters than the overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the House and Senate—and President Joe Biden.
The poll shows that 66% of likely voters agree that "the U.S. should call for a cease-fire and deescalation of violence in Gaza" and "leverage its close diplomatic relationship with Israel to prevent further violence and civilian deaths."
IfNotNow, a Jewish-American group that has helped organize major demonstrations in support of a cease-fire this week, said in response to the survey that "it's past time for our political leaders to listen to their constituents and put a stop to this violence."
On Monday, a group of 13 House progressives led by Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) introduced a resolution urging the Biden administration to support a cease-fire in order to "save Israeli and Palestinian lives."
Several
additional Democrats, including Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), have signed onto the resolution since its introduction, bringing the total number of backers to 18.
But support for a cease-fire remains marginal in Congress, something that activists and a growing number of Capitol Hill staffers are working to change. More than 400 Muslim, Jewish, and allied congressional staffers have signed an
open letter calling on their bosses to "join calls for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas."
On Thursday, more than 260 former staffers from Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) 2020 presidential campaign released an open letter imploring the senator to "demand an immediate cease-fire in Palestine and the return of Israeli hostages, and take concrete steps to end Israeli occupation."
"In its attacks against Palestinians in Gaza, Israel has demonstrated a brazen disregard for human life—with some officials going as far as to make their genocidal intent public—and has broken international law repeatedly," the letter reads. "Major humanitarian organizations such as Doctors Without Borders and human rights organizations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch agree: the two million people in Gaza—half of whom are children—are experiencing collective punishment, and all people of conscience must call loudly and vociferously for a ceasefire."
"Our government enabling this violence and these blatant war crimes is a failure."
As of this writing, just one U.S. senator has publicly expressed support for a cease-fire and some, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), have dismissed the idea outright. Schumer pledged Friday to "move expeditiously" to approve Biden's request for $14 billion in additional military aid for Israel.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the Senate's leading progressive, has accused Israel of violating international law and urged the country's military to exercise "restraint" in Gaza. In a statement on Tuesday, Sanders said that "the bombs and missiles from both sides must end, massive humanitarian aid must be rushed to Gaza, and the hostages must be returned to their families."
Sanders also joined his Senate colleagues on Thursday in unanimously approving a resolution that affirms the chamber's readiness to "assist Israel with emergency resupply or other security, diplomatic, and intelligence support needs, both during the immediate crisis and in the near future, including by accelerating delivery of defense articles and systems."
The resolution does not mention the catastrophic impact that Israel's assault has had on civilians in Gaza, where Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 4,000 people in just two weeks. The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said Thursday that "over a quarter of the area of Gaza City and northern Gaza has been affected by the destruction" and "20% of the houses there are no longer fit for habitation."
In a statement to The Hill on Friday, Bush said that she is "disturbed by our government's willingness to immediately cave to calls for unconditional support and write a blank check for the Israeli military while blatantly ignoring the violence and dehumanization of Palestinian civilians"
"Our government enabling this violence and these blatant war crimes is a failure," said Bush.
"Our entire family has been destroyed," said one survivor of an Israeli bombing in the besieged Palestinian territory.
As Israel's assault on Gaza continued Friday with 4,100 Palestinians—including over 1,600 children—killed and at least 13,000 others wounded by relentless bombardment that's destroyed or damaged nearly a third of the besieged strip's homes, Amnesty International shared "damning evidence of war crimes as Israeli attacks wipe out entire families."
Amnesty interviewed survivors and eyewitnesses, analyzed satellite imagery, and verified photos and videos to investigate the Israeli aerial bombardments of Gaza, documenting "unlawful Israeli attacks, including indiscriminate attacks, which caused mass civilian casualties and must be investigated as war crimes."
Agnès Callamard, Amnesty's secretary-general, said in a statement: "In their stated intent to use all means to destroy Hamas, Israeli forces have shown a shocking disregard for civilian lives. They have pulverized street after street of residential buildings killing civilians on a mass scale and destroying essential infrastructure, while new restrictions mean Gaza is fast running out of water, medicine, fuel, and electricity."
"Testimonies from eyewitnesses and survivors highlighted, again and again, how Israeli attacks decimated Palestinian families, causing such destruction that surviving relatives have little but rubble to remember their loved ones by," she added.
Amnesty's report focused on five specific incidents the group said amount to war crimes, including the October 7 bombing of a three-story residential building in the al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City that killed 15 members of the al-Dos family, including seven children.
"Two bombs fell suddenly on top of the building and destroyed it," said Mohammad al-Dos, whose 5-year-old son Rakan was killed in the attack. "My wife and I were lucky to survive because we were staying on the top floor. She was nine months pregnant and gave birth at al-Shifa Hospital a day after the attack. Our entire family has been destroyed."
The report also details an airstrike on the Gaza City home of the Hijazi family that killed 12 relatives, including three children, as well as four neighbors. Amnesty found no evidence of any military targets in the area at the time of the attack.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 50 entire families have been removed from the civil registry after most or all of their members were killed in Israeli attacks.
"The five cases presented barely scratch the surface of the horror that Amnesty has documented and illustrate the devastating impact that Israel's aerial bombardments are having on people in Gaza," Callamard said. "For 16 years, Israel's illegal blockade has made Gaza the world's biggest open-air prison—the international community must act now to prevent it becoming a giant graveyard."
"We are calling on Israeli forces to immediately end unlawful attacks in Gaza and ensure that they take all feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians and damage to civilian objects," she added. "Israel's allies must immediately impose a comprehensive arms embargo given that serious violations under international law are being committed."
Other possible war crimes perpetrated by Israeli forces not specifically covered in the Amnesty report include but are not limited to collective punishment; an order to evacuate more than 1.1 million people from northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion; Israel's stated focus on "damage and not accuracy" in its war on Hamas; bombing a civilian convoy heeding the evacuation order that killed around 70 people on a route Israeli authorities said was "safe"; use of white phosphorus munitions in a densely populated area; bombing schools and civilian shelters; and deadly attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers on West Bank Palestinians.
Amnesty also said that Hamas and other Palestinian militants have committed war crimes including the deliberate killing of 1,400 Israelis—most of them civilians—during last week's surprise attack on Israel, the taking of around 200 Israeli and international hostages during the incursion, and the indiscriminate firing of rockets at civilian targets.
"Amnesty International is calling on Hamas and other armed groups to urgently release all civilian hostages, and to immediately stop firing indiscriminate rockets," said Callamard. "There can be no justification for the deliberate killing of civilians under any circumstances."
The Amnesty analysis came amid reports of possible fresh Israeli war crimes, including an airstrike on the Church of Saint Porphyrius, an 873-year-old Christian Orthodox house of worship crowded with people seeking shelter from the bombing. Officials said at least 18 people were killed in the attack, including numerous children.
The Palestinian Health Ministry also said Friday that at least 13 people including seven children were killed during a Thursday raid by around 200 Israeli troops on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem in the northern part of the illegally occupied West Bank.
Many Palestinians have compared the mass killing and displacement they're experiencing today with the Nakba, the ethnic cleansing of over 750,000 Arabs—often by massacre or threat thereof—from Palestine during the establishment of the modern state of Israel 75 years ago.
Others—including hundreds of international legal scholars—have signed a public statement arguing that the Israeli military may be committing genocidal acts against Palestinians. Raz Segal, an Israeli Holocaust scholar, said earlier this week that Israel is committing "a textbook case of genocide" in Gaza.
Numerous Israeli leaders and U.S. supporters of Israel have been accused of using genocidal language while advocating for the destruction of Gaza and its people.
"We are sounding the alarm: There is an ongoing campaign by Israel resulting in crimes against humanity in Gaza," a group of United Nations humanitarian experts said on Thursday. "Considering statements made by Israeli political leaders and their allies, accompanied by military action in Gaza and escalation of arrests and killing in the West Bank, there is also a risk of genocide against the Palestinian people."
Earlier this week, lawyers with the U.S.-based Center for Constitutional Rights warned that the Biden administration is rendering itself complicit in possible genocide against Palestinians by providing weapons, political support, and diplomatic cover for Israel's war.
On Wednesday, the U.S. vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning violence against civilians in Israel and Gaza and calling for "humanitarian pauses" to allow aid to enter the enclave.
At least 18 progressive U.S. lawmakers, meanwhile, have endorsed a congressional resolution urging President Joe Biden to push Israel to pursue a cease-fire in Gaza.
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday demanded an "immediate humanitarian cease-fire" to allow aid into Gaza. A U.S.-brokered deal to allow 20 truckloads of humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt was announced late Wednesday, but the aid remains stranded at the Egyptian border.
"Civilians, including children, people with disabilities, and older people, should never be treated as bargaining chips," said one campaigner.
Nearly two weeks after Hamas led a deadly surprise attack on Israel, which has retaliated with an intense bombing campaign and "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip, human rights advocates worldwide are demanding that Palestinian militants release all civilian hostages.
In a statement Friday, Amnesty Internationaldeclared that hostages should be freed "unconditionally and immediately."
"Amnesty International is calling on Hamas and other armed groups to urgently release all civilian hostages, and to immediately stop firing indiscriminate rockets," said Agnès Callamard, secretary general of the group, which has also documented proof of war crimes by Israeli forces.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, chief spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said Thursday that the Israeli military has been in contact with the families of 203 people taken captive in the October 7 attack.
As The New York Timesreported:
Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas' political bureau in Lebanon, said in an interview on Thursday that no one within the group "knows the exact numbers" of Israelis being held in Gaza.
He said other groups were also holding some of the hostages, though he specified only Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a separate organization that is an ally of Hamas, the group that controls Gaza and that staged the attack on Israel earlier this month.
"A spokesman for Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Musab Al-Breim, said in an interview that the group had around '30 prisoners' but would not share the exact number," according to the newspaper.
Human Rights Watch (HRW), another group urging Palestinian militants to free the captives,
explained in a statement Thursday that "Hamas has said it will not release the hostages until Israel ends its bombardment of Gaza, and only then in exchange for the release of 5,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, including women and children."
"Islamic Jihad has also said that it will not release hostages until Palestinian prisoners are freed. They have made unverified claims that 22 hostages have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza," the group added. "As of October 1, Israel held, according to Israeli Prison Services figures, 5,192 Palestinians in custody for 'security' offenses, including 1,319 in administrative detention without trial or charge."
HRW highlighted that "taking hostages is prohibited under Common Article 3 to the 1949 Geneva Conventions, which applies to the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and other Palestinian armed groups, and Article 34 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which applies in occupied territories."
The hostages include men, women, and children, and at least one person has a disability, based on media reports and HRW's interviews with family members. There are Israeli military personnel and civilians, including dual or foreign nationals from Germany, Mexico, and the United States—and possibly members of the Palestinian Bedouin community in Israel.
Lama Fakih, HRW's Middle East and North Africa director stressed that "civilians, including children, people with disabilities, and older people, should never be treated as bargaining chips."
"Governments that have influence with Hamas, including Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, should use their leverage to press for hostages to be released as soon as possible and treated humanely until then," Fakih asserted.
As Al Jazeerareported Friday:
The spokesman for Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has said that the group has released two U.S. captives for humanitarian reasons.
"In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons," Abu Obaida said in a statement.
He added that the move aimed "to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by [President Joe] Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."
Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Bloombergreported Friday that "U.S. and European governments have been putting pressure on Israel to delay its ground invasion of Gaza to buy time for secret talks underway via Qatar to win the release of hostages held by Hamas."
Hamas—which various governments, including those of Israel the United States, consider a terrorist group—took control of Gaza in 2007, after fighting off an attempted coup following a victory in Palestinian elections the previous year. Israel has enforced a devastating blockade ever since.
Israel has so far responded to Hamas' recent attack—which killed over 1,400 Israelis—by cutting off the people of Gaza from basic necessities and with airstrikes that have decimated civilian infrastructure and killed least 4,127 Palestinians, including 1,661 children. Hundreds of experts have warned the retaliation could amount to genocide.
Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barakat told ABC News on Thursday that the IDF has a "green light" to launch a ground offensive in Gaza when it is ready, and "we shall do all efforts to bring our hostages... [back] alive," but the "first and last priority" is destroying Hamas.
The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem noted Thursday that "Israel makes the claim that, unlike Hamas, it does not deliberately target civilians. It has made this claim in previous rounds of fighting, too. However, setting aside the fact that this time around, top officials openly said Israel was going to bomb Gaza indiscriminately, the claim was baseless in previous rounds as well."
"By now, Israel has to know—the policy of airstrikes, as implemented in one of the world's most densely populated areas, where about 2 million people are besieged, cannot but result in thousands of deaths and massive destruction," the group added. "This is what happened in previous rounds of fighting Israel has engaged in in the Gaza Strip, and this is what is happening now."
B'Tselem has also advocated for the release of hostages, saying last week that it "calls on the international community to use every means at its disposal to urge the Israeli government and Hamas to forge a deal for releasing the captives."
This post has been updated with Bloomberg's Friday reporting.