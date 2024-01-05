Three Years After Jan. 6, Lawmakers and Advocates Call for Democracy Reform and Continued Accountability

January, 05 2024, 03:36pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Darcey Rakestraw, darcey@2050strategies.com,
Darcey Rakestraw, darcey@2050strategies.com,
Kawana Lloyd, klloyd@pfaw.org,
Sarah Harris, sarah@standupamerica.com,
Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org
Today, lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives joined a coalition of advocates representing tens of millions of Americans at a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol to mark three years since Donald Trump and his allies in Congress instigated a violent insurrection that left five people dead, over one hundred officers injured, and our country divided.
Since the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, right-wing politicians have continued their assault on our democracy by introducing voter suppression bills in Congress and state legislatures across the country, spreading false election conspiracy theories, harassing and threatening election workers, and attempting to overturn election results they disagree with.
Today’s speakers called for accountability, defending the rule of law, and the urgent need for federal democracy reform to protect Americans’ freedom to vote. Here’s what they had to say ahead of the third anniversary of the failed coup:
“The vast majority of the American people believe in democratic institutions and believe in free and fair elections. It is only authoritarian parties which take the position that they can't lose an election,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). “The struggle that began on January 6 in this building continues to this day.”
“January 6 was a wake up call—we've got to get back on track with respect to making sure that the big lie that's been told over and over again by Donald Trump and many of his members of the Republican Party—the public needs to hear the truth about that,” said Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD). “The people who broke into [the U.S. Capitol ]that day and caused damage, disrupted the democratic process and tried to actually overthrow the democracy that day—they all have to be held accountable.”
“On January 6, three years ago tomorrow, the U.S. Capitol was attacked by individuals seeking to overturn democratic form of government while President Trump refused to send in the DC National Guard to the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Department voluntarily responded protecting the Capitol, Congress, and democracy itself,” said Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC).
“We're here to commemorate something that was not okay… something that went beyond disruptive, something that was lethally dangerous not just to the brave officers who fought to protect the heart of our Capitol—but to every American who's striving to build a life of purpose and satisfaction,” said Svante Myrick, President, People For the American Way. “If we fight through this year, in 2024, we can keep safe everything we hold dear—because our democracy is not an abstract fact—our democracy is the key to keeping us all safe.”
“The [January 6] insurrection disrupted the peaceful transition of presidential power for the first time in our nation's history. The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated,” said Donald Sherman, Executive Vice President & Chief Counsel, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “We hope that our leaders across the street and across the nation are listening and will vindicate the Constitution and reaffirm that no one is above the law.”
“We need to continue to hold accountable the perpetrators of the Big Lie and, of course, we must eventually pass legislation in the form of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” said Lisa Gilbert, Executive Vice President at Public Citizen. “Together, we can all make sure that we don't repeat these mistakes, that we have a robust democracy that is backed up by the confidence of the American people that can hold criminal actors accountable, and one where our elections are safe.”
“The Big Lie continues to this day. It's resulted in voter suppression laws across the country. It resulted in decreased resources for Boards of Elections to do their job,” said Dustin Czarny, Elections Commissioner of the Onondaga County Board of Elections and Democratic Caucus Chair of the New York State Elections Commissioner Association. “I'm hopeful that we could see legislation in this next year in the States and in the federal government and resources directed, so that those boards of elections can do their job in a safe and accurate manner and deliver the voice of the American people to the ballot box and give them their choice in this election.”
“On January 6 2021, insurrectionists were incited by MAGA extremism to attack the U.S. Capitol—the standing symbol for democracy in this country—and the events on that day were horrific, a traumatic event for all of us,” said José Morales Jr., a spokesperson for Courage for America. “We cannot allow false narratives, misinformation, and extremism win. We have to tell the truth.”
“[January 6] wasn't just an attack on a building—it was an attack on every vote cast, every voice, every principle that America was built upon,” said Naveed Shah, a veteran and Political Director of Common Defense. “Those who incited, aided, and abetted the insurrection must face the full consequences of their actions.”
“January 6 was not a protest. January 6 was an insurrection. It was a violent attack on our democracy that silenced the will of the voters and the American people. We can't let January 6 happen again. Our democracy can't stand it, and our environment can’t afford it,” said Justin Kwasa, Democracy Program Director for the League of Conservation Voters. “We're asking Congress, we're asking the courts, [and] we're asking the administration to do everything in their power in order to ensure that the horrors of 2021 aren't repeated again.”
“Tomorrow marks three years since the attack on the very Capitol building that stands behind us. Not only was it an attack on the building, but in a larger sense, it was also an attack on our democracy. It was an attack on the very concept that free people can elect their own leaders in pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness and know that the peaceful transfer of power will occur when the time comes,” said Tishan Weerasooriya, Senior Associate, Policy & Political Affairs, Stand Up America.
“Tomorrow is going to be a solemn day, not only for myself, but for many of my colleagues who almost three years ago defended the Capitol against the mob. I did what I did, and my colleagues did what they did—not because we were seeking accolades, awards, or a medal, but because it was our duty and our job to defend this country,” said Aquilino Gonell, former U.S. Capitol Police Sergeant.
To speak with a Not Above the Law coalition member, please email Ryan Thomas at ryan@zpstrategies.com.
The Not Above the Law coalition is made up of more than 150 organizations—ranging from legal, national security, netroots, and more—committed to protecting our democracy and fighting for the rule of law.
The Declaration for American Democracy is a coalition of over 250+ organizations from the labor, racial justice, voting rights, faith, environmental, women’s rights, good government, and many other important communities, representing tens of millions of Americans.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
LATEST NEWS
'May You Rot in Hell, Wayne': LaPierre Resigns From NRA Before Corruption Trial
The outgoing gun lobby chief cited health reasons for the move. One critic responded that "for decades, Wayne LaPierre functioned without a heart and half a brain so he must be in very dire straits."
Jan 05, 2024
News
Gun control advocates celebrated on Friday as Wayne LaPierre announced he is stepping down as chief executive of the National Rifle Association—a development that comes just days ahead of a New York corruption trial scheduled to start on Monday.
LaPierre, who has led the NRA for over three decades, is an individual defendant in New York Attorney General Letitia James' case targeting the gun lobbying group. The 74-year-old cited health reasons for the resignation, which will take effect on January 31.
"For decades, Wayne LaPierre functioned without a heart and half a brain so he must be in very dire straits," quipped Shannon Watts, founder of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action.
Watts framed LaPierre's exit as a win for his fiercest critics, highlighting that Moms Demand Action "shined a light on his unethical, immoral, and corrupt misdeeds for over a decade."
"As a reminder, LaPierre used millions of NRA dollars to buy Italian suits, reward family and friends, pay for family vacations to the Bahamas. He mismanaged the NRA. And he may have violated charity laws," Watts added in a nod to the New York trial.
March for Our Lives noted Friday that James' case was initiated after the youth-led group "looked into the NRA's finances and wrote a letter to the NYAG about potentially illegal activity by the NRA."
"Thoughts and prayers, Wayne," added March for Our Lives, which formed after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
The case in New York "is a civil lawsuit, so there's no risk of jail time or criminal penalties for LaPierre or the three others named in the suit," but if the NRA loses, it could mean leadership changes and more oversight of the gun group, NPR's Brian Mann explained earlier this week.
Los Angeles Times senior legal affairs columnist Harry Litman observed that LaPierre's resignation "perhaps suggests he's looking to try to settle the case." However, the state attorney general quickly pushed back against speculation that the strategy would work.
James said Friday that "the end of the Wayne LaPierre era at the NRA is an important victory in our case. LaPierre's resignation validates our claims against him, but it will not insulate him from accountability. We look forward to presenting our case in court."
Gun control advocates celebrated on Friday as Wayne LaPierre announced he is stepping down as chief executive of the National Rifle Association—a development that comes just days ahead of a New York corruption trial scheduled to start on Monday.
LaPierre, who has led the NRA for over three decades, is an individual defendant in New York Attorney General Letitia James' case targeting the gun lobbying group. The 74-year-old cited health reasons for the resignation, which will take effect on January 31.
"For decades, Wayne LaPierre functioned without a heart and half a brain so he must be in very dire straits," quipped Shannon Watts, founder of the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action.
Watts framed LaPierre's exit as a win for his fiercest critics, highlighting that Moms Demand Action "shined a light on his unethical, immoral, and corrupt misdeeds for over a decade."
"As a reminder, LaPierre used millions of NRA dollars to buy Italian suits, reward family and friends, pay for family vacations to the Bahamas. He mismanaged the NRA. And he may have violated charity laws," Watts added in a nod to the New York trial.
March for Our Lives noted Friday that James' case was initiated after the youth-led group "looked into the NRA's finances and wrote a letter to the NYAG about potentially illegal activity by the NRA."
"Thoughts and prayers, Wayne," added March for Our Lives, which formed after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) president and CEO Noah Bookbinder similarly said that "we've been focused for years on abuses by the NRA's Wayne LaPierre, including in a... complaint filed in 2020. His resignation today is overdue, but an important step."
The case in New York "is a civil lawsuit, so there's no risk of jail time or criminal penalties for LaPierre or the three others named in the suit," but if the NRA loses, it could mean leadership changes and more oversight of the gun group, NPR's Brian Mann explained earlier this week.
Los Angeles Times senior legal affairs columnist Harry Litman observed that LaPierre's resignation "perhaps suggests he's looking to try to settle the case." However, the state attorney general quickly pushed back against speculation that the strategy would work.
James said Friday that "the end of the Wayne LaPierre era at the NRA is an important victory in our case. LaPierre's resignation validates our claims against him, but it will not insulate him from accountability. We look forward to presenting our case in court."
In its statement about LaPierre, the NRA said that in response to James' allegations, its board "has undertaken significant efforts to perform a self-evaluation, recommended termination of disgraced 'insiders' and vendors who allegedly abused the association, and accepted reimbursement, with interest, for alleged excess benefit transactions from LaPierre, as reported in public tax filings."
LaPierre is set to be replaced by longtime NRA executive and head of general operations Andrew Arulanandam as interim CEO.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Florida Abortion Rights Defenders Surpass Target for Ballot Measure
Supporters of the Florida measure—similar to other initiatives across the country—say they are "confident that voters will approve our amendment."
Jan 05, 2024
News
"Once voters get a chance to weigh in, Florida will return to a time when patients and healthcare providers can decide together the best course of action."
Democratic President Joe Biden, who supports abortion rights, is seeking reelection and former U.S. President Donald Trump is the leading GOP candidate, despite his criminal cases and arguments that he is constitutionally disqualified from holding office again. The Washington Postreported Friday that top anti-choice advocates are now "plotting actions that they believe a Trump administration would take as early as next year to crack down on abortion."
As of Friday, Florida residents and groups fighting for a state constitutional amendment to limit government interference with abortion care have collected enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot this November.
The proposed amendment to the Florida Constitution states that "no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."
Floridians Protecting Freedom is the statewide campaign of residents, healthcare providers, and groups—including the ACLU of Florida, Florida Women's Freedom Coalition, and Planned Parenthood organizations in the state—working to get the measure on the ballot and approved by at least 60% of voters.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, the campaign has over 911,000 valid signatures, well beyond the 891,523 required.
"Once voters get a chance to weigh in, Florida will return to a time when patients and healthcare providers can decide together the best course of action."
"The fact that we only launched our campaign eight months ago and we've already reached our petition goal speaks to the unprecedented support and momentum there is to get politicians out of our private lives and healthcare decisions," said Floridians Protecting Freedom campaign director Lauren Brenzel in a statement.
"Most initiative campaigns never make it this far," Brenzel added. "The ones that do usually spend far more or take much longer to qualify, which is why we're so confident that voters will approve our amendment once they're given a chance to vote."
NBC Newsreported Friday that "at least 150,000 of the collected and validated signatures came from registered Republican voters, underscoring the broad support for abortion rights across political lines."
Collecting enough signatures isn't the only barrier to actually getting the proposed amendment on the ballot. The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday scheduled oral arguments about whether to approve the measure's wording for February 7. Republican state Attorney General Ashley Moody and anti-choice groups have challenged the language.
All seven of the Florida Supreme Court's justices were appointed by Republican governors—five of them by Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is a longshot presidential candidate and among state GOP leaders who have ramped up efforts to end abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organizationruling in 2022.
Abortion is currently banned in Florida after 15 weeks, with limited exceptions. The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments for a challenge to that policy in September but has not yet issued a decision. If the justices uphold the law, a six-week ban signed by DeSantis last year is set to take effect.
With a right-wing U.S. Supreme Court and a divided Congress, Floridians Protecting Freedom is far from alone in turning to a ballot measure to restore and protect reproductive rights at the state level. There are similar initiatives in Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, and South Dakota, along with a complicated battle in Arkansas.
Since Dobbs, voters have rejected statewide ballot measures aimed at restricting abortion care and supported initiatives to protect reproductive rights—including in November, when Ohio voters approved establishing a state constitutional right to "make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions," including abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, and miscarriage care.
The win in Ohio has made Florida Women's Freedom executive director Anna Hochkammer hopeful about her state. She toldPolitico this week that "what Ohio did was, it took a lot of people who were doubtful and... didn't really want to believe what the numbers were telling them and gave them permission to believe that this was possible."
"This is an actual grassroots movement in Florida," she stressed. "For a quarter of the money, and a little bit of common sense about what people on the ground want, you can get things done in Florida."
The signature tally has made Dr. Cecilia Grande, a Miami OB-GYN and member of the Committee to Protect Health Care Reproductive Freedom Taskforce, similarly optimistic. She said in a statement Friday that "this is such an important milestone in the effort to ensure doctors like myself can properly care for our pregnant patients facing a wide variety of issues and potential complications."
"Too often, access to abortion and other critical care is politicized at the expense of patients who just need timely and quality healthcare, not politicians trying to score political points," the doctor added. "Once voters get a chance to weigh in, Florida will return to a time when patients and healthcare providers can decide together the best course of action in each unique circumstance."
The voter turnout in Florida and beyond could be significant, given that 2024 is a presidential election year. While support for reproductive rights may help Democratic candidates, Politiconoted this week that based on an analysis of five abortion-related measures that have appeared on the ballot since Dobbs, new "initiatives may not give Democrats the lift they are aiming for."
"Voters decisively upheld abortion rights in every single case," Politico explained of previous measures. "But those margins were largely driven by Republican voters who also voted for GOP candidates. And Democratic turnout didn't consistently increase in states with abortion referendums compared to those without."
Democratic President Joe Biden, who supports abortion rights, is seeking reelection and former U.S. President Donald Trump is the leading GOP candidate, despite his criminal cases and arguments that he is constitutionally disqualified from holding office again. The Washington Postreported Friday that top anti-choice advocates are now "plotting actions that they believe a Trump administration would take as early as next year to crack down on abortion."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Outrageous': Azerbaijan Picks Former Oil Exec to Head COP29
"Is there a point at which legitimate climate advocates cease legitimizing COP?" asked one campaigner. "It's more than clear this gathering has been fully co-opted by fossil fuels."
Jan 05, 2024
News
Less than a month after COP28 adjourned with a deal chock-full of loopholes for the fossil fuel industry, the host nation of the next United Nations climate summit has appointed an official who spent more than 20 years working for a state-owned oil and gas company to preside over the next round of global talks later this year.
Azerbaijan's choice of Mukhtar Babayev, who currently serves as the country's ecology and natural resources minister, to head the November talks was announced Thursday by the United Arab Emirates—which hosted COP28—and confirmed Friday by the United Nations.
"Bad case of déjà vu," the advocacy group Global Witness said Friday in response to the news, alluding to the fact that COP28 was also led by an oil and gas industry insider.
The appointment sparked outrage and warnings that COP29 is already poised to end similarly to COP28, which was overrun with a record number of oil and gas lobbyists—a fact reflected in the final outcome, which did not include any commitments to phase out planet-warming fossil fuels.
"Is there a point at which legitimate climate advocates cease legitimizing COP?" asked Tara Houska, founder of the Giniw Collective. "It's more than clear this gathering has been fully co-opted by fossil fuels. Is directing our energy to fighting over a conference worthwhile?"
Collin Rees, a campaigner at Oil Change International, called the decision "outrageous" in a series of social media posts.
"We need a rapid shift away from the business-as-usual wrecking the climate, but Azerbaijan starts the COP29 cycle by appointing a lifelong oil man to lead the U.N. climate talks," Rees wrote. "This is deeply worrying + pushes us closer to the abyss. COP29 must feature serious progress on rich countries PAYING UP to help the entire world achieve a fair, funded transition away from oil, gas, coal, and dangerous fossil-fueled distractions like [carbon capture and storage]."
Climate Home Newsreported that because Azerbaijan's media is "severely restricted, there is not much information publicly available about Babayev other than his official ministry biography and leaked U.S. diplomatic cables" published by WikiLeaks.
What is known is that Babayev spent 26 years at the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic, where he worked on marketing before being appointed to serve as the company's vice president of ecological affairs.
The UAE said Thursday that Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister, will be Babayev's lead negotiator at COP29.
"Rafiyev is a newcomer to climate diplomacy," Climate Home News reported. "He did not attend the COP26 or COP27 climate talks and his active X (formerly known as Twitter) account has only mentioned climate change once in over six years."
Widely regarded as a petrostate, Azerbaijan is a major exporter of crude oil and natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency, Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector accounts for 90% of the country's total exports. BP is the country's largest foreign investor.
Mohamad Adow, founder and director of Power Shift Africa, toldThe Associated Press that it is "concerning to be once again having the world's climate negotiations coordinated by a petrostate that has a big interest in oil and gas production."
"He's got a huge job to do," Adow said of Babayev. "He needs to start working on getting rich countries to deliver serious, long-term finance that will tackle the climate crisis."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular