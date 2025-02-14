The Revolving Door Project Publishes List Tracking Reports Elon Musk and His Companies Flout the Law and Regulations

In response to quasi-President Musk’s manifest disregard of federal law and the constitutional order, The Revolving Door Project published a document tracking Musk’s career of routinely disregarding laws, regulations and rules. Along with this tracker, the Executive Director of The Revolving Door Project, Jeff Hauser released the following statement:

“Lawmakers cannot be surprised at the wanton disregard Elon Musk now shows for the law when he has spent decades ignoring it. Billionaires like Musk and Donald Trump have been enabled at every turn by a judiciary in the pocket of big business, legislators beholden to corporate interests, and law enforcement officials too cowardly to prosecute powerful people for their misconduct.”

Hauser continued: “What Musk is doing now is horrifying to anyone invested in stable governance, effective regulation and the well being of American democracy. But we cannot ignore the fact that this behavior is not new. Musk, like countless other oligarchs, has been enabled at every turn by weak enforcement of federal laws and regulations. On the rare occasion that he or his companies do face penalties for flouting the rules, it is almost always a slap on the wrist – teaching him that he is above the dominion of our nation’s laws.”