To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY

Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact: Email:,press@sunrisemovement.org

Sunrise on Toxic Smoke: Biden, Declare a Climate Emergency

BOSTON

In response to the climate crisis intensifying toxic smoke over New York City and the rest of the Northeast, Varshini Prakash, Executive Director of Sunrise Movement, released the following statement:

“New York City looks like it’s on fire, kids are choking on dirty air, and the AQI is a serious health threat equivalent to breathing in smoke from cigarettes. We are in a climate emergency, and it’s absurd that our government isn’t acting like it.

“President Biden, declare a climate emergency. How can you look at what’s going on and not take action?”

These explicit impacts of the climate crisis are coming up directly after the government approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline and other fossil fuel projects that exacerbate the climate crisis.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

Sunrise Movement
Press PageAction Page