To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Contact:

Sabrina Davis, sdavis@socialsecurityworks.org

Social Security Works PAC Endorses President Biden and Vice President Harris for Re-Election

The Biden-Harris Administration is Fighting to Protect and Expand Social Security;
Donald Trump Will Cut Social Security

Below is a statement from Jon “Bowzer” Bauman, President of Social Security Works PAC, endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for re-election:

“The Biden-Harris administration’s record on senior issues is impeccable. President Biden and Vice President Harris have:

  • Stood up to Republican attempts to create a closed-door commission to cut Social Security and Medicare.
  • Endorsed expanding Social Security and Medicare in their budgets, by asking billionaires and the uber-wealthy to pay their fair share.
  • Replaced Donald Trump’s no-show Commissioner of the Social Security Administration with Social Security champion Martin O’Malley.
  • Forced shady financial advisers to stop ripping off working people trying to plan for retirement.
  • Took on Big Pharma, and won, giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35/month, making hearing aids cheaper, and lowering prices for inhalers.
  • Restored Social Security and Medicare’s dedicated funding after Donald Trump unilaterally ended it.
  • Fought to increase transparency in privatized Medicare programs.
  • Proposed minimum staffing standards for nursing homes, worked to boost compensation and job quality for care workers, and fought to expand and improve care options.
  • Have promised to fight to add dental, vision, and hearing coverage to Medicare in a second term.

In sharp contrast, Donald Trump is an existential threat to our earned benefits. Despite his lies that he will not cut Social Security, all of his budgets as president proposed deep cuts.

Allowing Donald Trump back in the White House along with a potential Republican House majority where three-fourths of its members want to cut Social Security by $1.5 trillion, including raising the retirement age to 69, is unacceptable.

The choice in November couldn’t be clearer. Social Security Works PAC is proud to endorse President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for re-election.”

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

www.socialsecurityworks.org
Press PageAction Page