Social Security Works PAC Endorses President Biden and Vice President Harris for Re-Election
The Biden-Harris Administration is Fighting to Protect and Expand Social Security;
Donald Trump Will Cut Social Security
Below is a statement from Jon “Bowzer” Bauman, President of Social Security Works PAC, endorsing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for re-election:
“The Biden-Harris administration’s record on senior issues is impeccable. President Biden and Vice President Harris have:
- Stood up to Republican attempts to create a closed-door commission to cut Social Security and Medicare.
- Endorsed expanding Social Security and Medicare in their budgets, by asking billionaires and the uber-wealthy to pay their fair share.
- Replaced Donald Trump’s no-show Commissioner of the Social Security Administration with Social Security champion Martin O’Malley.
- Forced shady financial advisers to stop ripping off working people trying to plan for retirement.
- Took on Big Pharma, and won, giving Medicare the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35/month, making hearing aids cheaper, and lowering prices for inhalers.
- Restored Social Security and Medicare’s dedicated funding after Donald Trump unilaterally ended it.
- Fought to increase transparency in privatized Medicare programs.
- Proposed minimum staffing standards for nursing homes, worked to boost compensation and job quality for care workers, and fought to expand and improve care options.
- Have promised to fight to add dental, vision, and hearing coverage to Medicare in a second term.
In sharp contrast, Donald Trump is an existential threat to our earned benefits. Despite his lies that he will not cut Social Security, all of his budgets as president proposed deep cuts.
Allowing Donald Trump back in the White House along with a potential Republican House majority where three-fourths of its members want to cut Social Security by $1.5 trillion, including raising the retirement age to 69, is unacceptable.
The choice in November couldn’t be clearer. Social Security Works PAC is proud to endorse President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for re-election.”
Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.
UN Probe Finds Israel Guilty of 'Extermination,' Torture, and Other War Crimes in Gaza
"Israel must immediately stop its military operations and attacks in Gaza, including the assault on Rafah," said the chair of the United Nations commission behind the investigation.
Jun 12, 2024
News
A United Nations commission tasked with conducting an in-depth investigation of Israeli military actions in the occupied Palestinian territories
concluded Wednesday that Israel's government is responsible for multiple war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, including "extermination," torture, forcible transfer, and the use of starvation as a weapon of warfare.
The U.N. inquiry began on October 7, the day of a deadly Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. The U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory found that Palestinian armed groups committed war crimes during their attack on Israel, including the deliberate killing and torture of civilians.
Israel's massive military response—launched hours after the Hamas-led attack—has caused "immense numbers of civilian casualties in Gaza and widespread destruction of civilian objects and infrastructure," outcomes that "were the inevitable result of a strategy undertaken with intent to cause maximum damage, disregarding the principles of distinction, proportionality and adequate," the U.N. commission said Wednesday.
"The intentional use of heavy weapons with large destructive capacity in densely populated areas constitutes an intentional and direct attack on the civilian population," the commission added. Many of the weapons Israel has used in Gaza were supplied by the United States.
The new report also points to public statements by top Israeli officials as evidence that Israel's goal in Gaza was to inflict "widespread destruction" and kill a "large number of civilians." The U.N. panel specifically cited Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's October announcement of a "total siege" on the Gaza Strip that would prevent the entry of water, fuel, food, and other necessities.
The International Criminal Court's top prosecutor has applied for arrest warrants for Gallant and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over war crimes committed in Gaza.
Navi Pillay, the chair of the U.N. commission, said in a statement Wednesday that "Israel must immediately stop its military operations and attacks in Gaza, including the assault on Rafah, which has cost the lives of hundreds of civilians and again displaced hundreds of thousands of people to unsafe locations without basic services and humanitarian assistance.
"Hamas and Palestinian armed groups must immediately cease rocket attacks and release all hostages," Pillay added. "The taking of hostages constitutes a war crime."
. @UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, & Israel says Israeli authorities responsible for #warcrimes & #crimesagainsthumanity in Gaza; Palestinian armed groups responsible for war crimes in Israel https://t.co/pgjqGN1qYw#HRC56 pic.twitter.com/L9gzeqK566
— United Nations Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) June 12, 2024
The commission's findings come less than a week after U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres informed the Israeli government that it was added to an annual "list of shame" that condemns nations for killing and wounding children in wars.
Children have suffered horrific physical and psychological impacts from Israel's eight-month assault on Gaza, which has killed around 15,000 children. Earlier this year, the U.N. Children's Fund estimated that around 1,000 kids in Gaza had lost one or both of their legs as a result of Israeli attacks.
Dozens of children were among the more than 270 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces over the weekend during a raid on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp. The military operation resulted in the freeing of four Israeli hostages, but the U.N. Human Rights Office said Tuesday that "the manner in which the raid was conducted in such a densely populated area seriously calls into question whether the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution—as set out under the laws of war—were respected by the Israeli forces."
Doctors Without Borders, known internationally as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said Tuesday that Israeli forces have killed more than 800 people in Gaza and wounded more than 2,400 since the beginning of June.
"How can the killing of more than 800 people in a single week, including small children, plus the maiming of hundreds more, be considered a military operation adhering to international humanitarian law?" asked Brice de le Vingne, the head of MSF's emergency unit. "We can no longer accept the statement that Israel is taking 'all precautions'—this is just propaganda."
“Since October (and certainly before), the dehumanization of Palestinians has been a hallmark of this war," de le Vingne added. "Catch-all phrases like 'war is ugly' act as blinders to the fact that children too young to walk are being dismembered, eviscerated, and killed."
'Shameful and Deadly Decision': FERC Gives Go-Ahead to Mountain Valley Pipeline
"Allowing this 303-mile disaster to move forward is a slap in the face to the communities who have fought tirelessly over the last decade to protect their land and water."
Jun 12, 2024
News
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday gave the primary owner of the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline a green light to begin operating the project after years of litigation and local opposition to the costly and destructive fracked gas infrastructure, a top priority of lawmakers bankrolled by the fossil fuel industry.
In a letter to the deputy general counsel of Equitrans, the director of FERC's Office of Energy Projects wrote that the federal agency has concluded that the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) "has adequately stabilized the areas disturbed by construction and that restoration and stabilization of the construction work area is proceeding satisfactorily."
The letter came in response to the pipeline operators' request to allow gas to flow through the system, which runs from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia. An Equitrans spokesperson said Tuesday that the company is "pleased" with FERC's decision and that "final preparations are underway to begin commercial operations."
FERC's move drew immediate outrage from environmental groups that have been warning against the pipeline's approval for years, pointing to its projected emissions impact—the equivalent of dozens of new coal-fired power plants—and threat to water supplies and local communities.
"Since developers first proposed the ruinous Mountain Valley Pipeline, their disregard for community and environmental safety has been clear," said Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator of Appalachian Voices. "Community members and environmental watchdogs have pointed out the flaws in this project for years, and these fundamental problems with the pipeline remain. By allowing MVP to advance despite all these serious hazards, the system meant to protect our communities, land, and water has failed."
"When a fracked gas pipeline fails testing, literally explodes, fails to meet the safety standards its developers agreed to, what are communities on the ground left with?"
Sierra Club noted in a statement that "it has long been clear that the pipeline is unable to comply with basic environmental protections, with hundreds of water quality-related violations throughout the course of construction." Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality fined MVP's operators earlier this year for 29 separate violations along the pipeline's route through the state.
Last month, a segment of the pipeline in Virginia
ruptured during testing, amplifying opponents' concerns about future gas leaks.
"Allowing this 303-mile disaster to move forward is a slap in the face to the communities who have fought tirelessly over the last decade to protect their land and water," Patrick Grenter, Sierra Club's deputy chief energy officer, said Tuesday. "This pipeline has already marred private property and damaged countless water resources, and the gas it will transport will worsen the climate crisis. We will continue to fight back against the reckless expansion of dangerous, unnecessary fracked gas pipelines."
The decision by FERC—an agency increasingly beloved by Republican lawmakers and the fossil fuel industry—came a year after President Joe Biden signed into law a debt ceiling-related bill that included provisions requiring federal agencies to approve all permits necessary for the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and preempting judicial review of the project.
The MVP-related provisions were inserted by retiring West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin—who recently switched his party registration to Independent—and other allies of the oil and gas industry.
Dr. Crystal Cavalier-Keck, co-founder and director of 7 Directions of Service, said Tuesday that "this shameful and deadly decision by our establishment leaders and regulatory agencies to put MVP into service only reinforces what we've known all along: They do not care about our safety."
"When a fracked gas pipeline fails testing, literally explodes, fails to meet the safety standards its developers agreed to, what are communities on the ground left with?" Cavalier-Keck asked. "We will continue to demand safety and accountability, while ramping up our efforts to bring down such horrific corruption and instill ethical laws and policies, like the Rights of Nature, to prevent more loss of life and the climate crises from spiraling out of control."
Sanders, Omar Lead Call for Biden to Back Global Tax on the Rich
"This is a historic opportunity for the United States to provide global leadership on tax fairness and also strengthen the administration's vital domestic efforts to achieve a fairer tax system."
Jun 11, 2024
News
As the letter to Biden and Yellen details:
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday led a letter calling on President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen "to support an important initiative at the G20 to foster international cooperation on taxation of ultrawealthy individuals."
"This is a historic opportunity for the United States to provide global leadership on tax fairness and also strengthen the administration's vital domestic efforts to achieve a fairer tax system," wrote Sanders (I-Vt.) and Omar (D-Minn.), who were joined by 16 Democrats in Congress.
When Biden released his 2025 budget blueprint in March, the White House called for tackling "unfair aspects of our tax system," including by "reforming the international tax system to reduce the incentives to book profits in low-tax jurisdictions" and imposing at 25% minimum tax on Americans with wealth of more than $100 million.
The lawmakers wrote on Tuesday that "we agree with you that it is time for the very wealthiest to pay their fair share," noting research that shows the richest billionaires pay an effective income tax rate of 8.2% in the United States and as little as 2% in other countries.
"Every tax dollar not paid by a billionaire could have been used to invest in our communities, address climate change, and support public goods—from education to healthcare to infrastructure—that are critical to prosperity and a strong economy," they stressed, endorsing proposals from Biden and U.S. lawmakers "to build a more just tax system."
This year Brazil, which holds the G20 presidency, is calling for action on the taxation of wealthy individuals. They aim for increased cooperation between G20 countries to support tax progressivity and ensure the world's richest people pay their fair share. This could involve coordinated standards, information sharing, or a global minimum floor for taxation of the wealthy that could in theory be satisfied by many of the leading proposals to raise taxes on the ultrarich, including the billionaire minimum income tax. We have seen how international cooperation on taxation can deliver meaningful advances, as demonstrated by the landmark 2021 agreement by more than 130 countries to create a global tax framework on corporate taxation. This is a chance to build on what was learned and deliver better results by working together, but with a focus on individuals instead of corporations.
In April, as Common Dreamsreported at the time, Fernando Haddad, Brazil's finance minister, joined with government leaders from Germany, South Africa, and Spain to advocate for a 2% wealth tax targeting the world's billionaires to "invest in public goods such as health, education, the environment, and infrastructure."
"The argument behind such tax is straightforward: We need to enhance the ability of our tax systems to fulfill the principle of fairness, such that contributions are in line with the capacity to pay," the ministers explained. "Persisting loopholes in the system imply that high-net-worth individuals can minimize their income taxes."
Sanders, Omar, and their congressional colleagues argued to Biden and Yellen that "Brazil's G20 initiative is in the strategic interest of the United States."
International cooperation will strengthen domestic efforts to tax the wealthiest, including those that you and many of us in Congress have championed," the letter states. "We encourage your administration to join others in pledging support for this effort, and to help lead the G20 to a historic agreement that will secure a more equitable U.S. and global economy."
