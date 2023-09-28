To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sham Impeachment Hearings Huge Waste of Time, Republicans Should Focus on Averting Shutdown

Today, the House Oversight Committee kicks off its sham impeachment inquiry against President Biden. Recent polling of battleground districts ling of battleground districts shows that voters don’t support Republicans’ baseless efforts to impeach President Biden:56% of voters, including 55% of independents, across eighteen swing districts, think MAGA Republicans’ impeachment promises are more of a partisan political stunt than a serious effort to investigate important problems.

Ahead of today's hearing, Stand Up America’s Managing Director of Policy and Political Affairs, Brett Edkins, issued the following statement:

“House Republicans are not serious people. After three years of peddling lies about President Biden and the 2020 election, MAGA Republicans are launching their most desperate and embarrassing ploy yet. Today’s impeachment hearing will feature neither fact witnesses nor evidence that President Biden did anything wrong.

“Instead, it’ll be a shameless display of political grandstanding, conspiracy theory quackery, and a who’s who of right-wing punditry. Republicans should try governing for a change and keep the government open, rather than wasting time and tax dollars on this sad sack political theater.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

