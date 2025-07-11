Judicial Nominee Bove Deemed 'Unfit' Over Answers on Jan. 6, Third Trump Term

Emil Bove, a former attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump who has been nominated to serve as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, was denounced as "unfit" on Friday due to answers he gave on a Senate questionnaire.

As reported by CBS News, Bove on the questionnaire declined to rule out Trump being allowed to run for a third term even though the 22nd Amendment of the United States Constitution explicitly says that "no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice."

Rather, Bove declined to directly answer questions about Trump's eligibility for a third term and wrote that "as a nominee to the Third Circuit, it would not be appropriate for me to address how this Amendment would apply in an abstract hypothetical scenario."

Additionally, Bove declined to condemn the deadly riots at the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in which Trump supporters violently attacked law enforcement officers and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives. Instead, Bove asserted that "the characterization of the events on January 6 is a matter of significant political debate," and thus it would be "inappropriate to address this question."

Hundreds of Trump supporters were convicted of crimes related to the Capitol riots, although they were all given a blanket pardon by the president immediately after he returned to office earlier this year.

Progressive advocacy organization Stand Up America said that the results of the questionnaire left no doubt about Bove's unfitness to be a judge on the powerful Third Circuit.

"Emil Bove has no business on the federal bench. His words and actions show he is loyal to Donald Trump—not the Constitution, not the rule of law, and certainly not the American people," said Christina Harvey, the executive director of Stand Up America.

"Last month, over 5 million people took to the streets to remind the Trump administration that we don't have kings in America," added Harvey. "Bove apparently missed the memo, and the day they taught the Constitution in law school. Bove is unfit for a lifetime appointment to one of the most powerful courts in the country, plain and simple. The Senate must reject his nomination."