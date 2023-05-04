Sanders and Klobuchar Reintroduce Legislation to Cut Drug Prices in Half

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Bill Would Allow Medicare to Pay Same Prices as VA
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Thursday introduced legislation to cut the price of prescription drugs under Medicare in half by requiring Medicare to pay no more for prescription drugs than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). If this legislation were signed into law, Medicare would save an estimated $835 billion over the next decade.
“There is no rational reason, other than greed, for Medicare to pay twice as much for the same exact prescription drugs as the VA,” Sanders said. “The bill we are introducing today would cut the price of prescription drugs in half under Medicare, save taxpayers $835 billion over the next decade and provide real relief to millions of seniors who cannot afford their prescription drugs. If the VA can negotiate with the pharmaceutical companies to substantially reduce the price of prescription drugs (which it has done for the past 30 years), we can and we must require Medicare to receive the same exact prices that the VA pays for prescription drugs. If Republicans are really serious about reducing the deficit they should support this bill.”
“Last year, we took significant steps towards bringing down prescription drug prices when provisions based on my bill to empower Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices were signed into law. But there’s still more we can do to build on this progress,” said Klobuchar. “No one should have to leave the pharmacy with an unfilled prescription because it’s too expensive. This legislation would drive down prescription drug costs for our seniors and save taxpayers billions of dollars.”
A 2021 Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found that the VA paid 54 percent less per unit for nearly 400 brand name and generic prescription drugs than Medicare Part D in 2017. Another report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that Medicare pays about twice as much as the VA for the exact same medicine. According to the CBO, on average, a 30-day prescription of a top-selling brand-name drug costs $190 under the VA but $343 under Medicare. For specialty drugs, the VA pays an average of $2,002 per one-month supply while Medicare pays $4,902. The reason for these massive price discrepancies is that the VA has been negotiating with the pharmaceutical industry to reduce the price of medicine for over 30 years, while Medicare has been banned by law from negotiating for lower prices. Even after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare has the authority to negotiate the price of only ten prescription drugs by 2026 and a few more in the years that follow.
Sanders and Klobuchar’s Cutting Medicare Prescription Drug Prices in Half Act goes much further than the reforms enacted last year. The legislation requires that pharmaceutical manufacturers must make their medicines available to Medicare at prices that do not exceed the prices paid for the same medicines by either the VA or the Federal Supply Schedule – whichever price is lower.
"President Biden should call for, and Congress should legislate, a moratorium on the deployment of new generative AI technologies," Public Citizen's Robert Weissman argued.
As the White House on Thursday unveiled a plan meant to promote "responsible American innovation in artificial intelligence," a leading U.S. consumer advocate added his voice to the growing number of experts calling for a moratorium on the development and deployment of advanced AI technology.
"Today's announcement from the White House is a useful step forward, but much more is needed to address the threats of runaway corporate AI," Robert Weissman, president of the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement.
"But we also need more aggressive measures," Weissman asserted. "President Biden should call for, and Congress should legislate, a moratorium on the deployment of new generative AI technologies, to remain in effect until there is a robust regulatory framework in place to address generative AI's enormous risks."
\u201cAt this point, Big Tech needs to be saved from itself. \n\nIt makes no sense for We the People to just sit by and hope their competitive arms race on generative AI works out.\n\nThe US govt must impose a moratorium on new generative AI technologies.\n\nhttps://t.co/L2TuAkDkGk\u201d— Robert Weissman (@Robert Weissman) 1683213243
The White House says its AI plan builds on steps the Biden administration has taken "to promote responsible innovation."
"These include the landmark Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and related executive actions announced last fall, as well as the AI Risk Management Framework and a roadmap for standing up a National AI Research Resource released earlier this year," the administration said.
The White House plan includes $140 million in National Science Foundation funding for seven new national AI research institutes—there are already 25 such facilities—that "catalyze collaborative efforts across institutions of higher education, federal agencies, industry, and others to pursue transformative AI advances that are ethical, trustworthy, responsible, and serve the public good."
The new plan also includes "an independent commitment from leading AI developers, including Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Stability AI, to participate in a public evaluation of AI systems."
Representatives of some of those companies including Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, and OpenAI—creator of the popular ChatGPT chatbot—met with Vice President Kamala Harris and other administration officials at the White House on Thursday. According toThe New York Times, President Joe Biden "briefly" dropped in on the meeting.
\u201cThis is a big deal: The @WhiteHouse will be issuing guidance on the use of AI systems by the government.\n\nThis, along with everything else they announced today, must be centered on the #AIBillOfRights and developed through meaningful community engagement. https://t.co/CDxamaxWEm\u201d— The Leadership Conference (@The Leadership Conference) 1683212998
"AI is one of today's most powerful technologies, with the potential to improve people's lives and tackle some of society's biggest challenges. At the same time, AI has the potential to dramatically increase threats to safety and security, infringe civil rights and privacy, and erode public trust and faith in democracy," Harris said in a statement.
"The private sector has an ethical, moral, and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their products," she added.
\u201cIt strikes me that this meeting would be much more honest & productive with at least one critical #AI expert in attendance. https://t.co/JjdLB6z9wi\u201d— Elizabeth M. Renieris (@Elizabeth M. Renieris) 1683201372
Thursday's White House meeting and plan come amid mounting concerns over the potential dangers posed by artificial intelligence on a range of issues, including military applications, life-and-death healthcare decisions, and impacts on the labor force.
In late March, tech leaders and researchers led an open letter signed by more than 27,000 experts, scholars, and others urging "all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4."
Noting that AI developers are "locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one—not even their creators—can understand, predict, or reliably control," the letter asks:
Should we let machines flood our information channels with propaganda and untruth? Should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete, and replace us? Should we risk loss of control of our civilization?
"Such decisions must not be delegated to unelected tech leaders," the signers asserted. "Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable."
\u201cso what should we do about this?\n\nI think the first step is that we have to slow down research for now\n\nit's near impossible to uninvent something, and we have to tread very lightly when playing with this kind of power\n\nI'm not alone in this, by the way\nhttps://t.co/l2eAA1FOAf\u201d— Freya Holm\u00e9r (@Freya Holm\u00e9r) 1683069630
Last month, Public Citizenargued that "until meaningful government safeguards are in place to protect the public from the harms of generative AI, we need a pause."
"These systems demonstrate capabilities in question answering, and the generation of text, image, and code unimagined a decade ago, and they outperform the state of the art on many benchmarks, old and new," the group said in a report. "However, they are prone to hallucination, routinely biased, and can be tricked into serving nefarious aims, highlighting the complicated ethical challenges associated with their deployment."
According to the annual AI Index Report published last month by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, nearly three-quarters of researchers believe artificial intelligence "could soon lead to revolutionary social change," while 36% worry that AI decisions "could cause nuclear-level catastrophe."
The right-wing justice has committed "a foul breach of ethics standards," said Sen. Ron Wyden, "which are already far too low when it comes to the Supreme Court."
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden on Thursday said he will use his authority as chair of the Senate Finance Committee to get answers from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow about his financial ties to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
The Oregon Democrat said after ProPublicapublished the latest revelations about financial gifts Crow provided to the right-wing justice that he is giving Crow "until May 8th to provide a full account of the gifts he provided to Justice Thomas' family."
ProPublica revealed Thursday morning that Crow paid for Thomas' grandnephew, Mark Martin, who the justice raised "as a son" from the time Martin was six years old, to attend a private school in Georgia where tuition was $74,000 per year. Thomas did not include the payments on federal disclosure forms as required by law.
Last month, the outlet reported that Crow footed the bill for Thomas to take numerous luxury vacations for two decades and that the Texas billionaire bought property from the justice's family and acted as Thomas' mother's landlord—none of which was previously disclosed to the government.
Since Thomas was confirmed to the high court in 1991, several right-wing groups with ties to Crow have been involved in cases that were argued before the Supreme Court, and his own real estate company was directly involved in a case regarding the pandemic-era federal eviction moratorium in 2021.
"With every new revelation in this case, it becomes clearer that Harlan Crow has been subsidizing an extravagant lifestyle that Justice Thomas and his family could not otherwise afford," said Wyden. "This is a foul breach of ethics standards, which are already far too low when it comes to the Supreme Court."
The chairman added that he "will explore using other tools at the committee's disposal to obtain this critical information."
\u201cFor everyone asking: I'm pushing Harlan Crow for answers on his lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas. If he doesn't comply by May 8, I will absolutely explore other tools at the Finance Committee's disposal to shed more light on what appears to be blatant corruption.\u201d— Ron Wyden (@Ron Wyden) 1683219032
The Democratic Party holds a majority of seats on the panel, giving Wyden subpoena power.
Wyden previously wrote to Crow late last month, demanding a "complete account" of his gifts to Thomas and inquiring whether the real estate magnate treated Thomas' travel on his yacht and private jets as a business expense in order to benefit from a tax write-off.
"The secrecy surrounding your dealings with Justice Thomas is simply unacceptable," he wrote to Crow in April. "The American public deserves a full accounting of the full extent of your largesse towards Justice Thomas, including whether these gifts complied with all relevant federal tax and ethics laws."
One journalist noted that those convicted "identified President Donald Trump's admonition for them to 'stand back and stand by' as a major motivation for recruitment and action."
The former chairman of the Proud Boys was among four members of the white nationalist and misogynist group convicted on Thursday of seditious conspiracy for planning and carrying out the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The members now face a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and numerous potential fines.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) proved to a jury in Washington, D.C. that former leader Enrique Tarrio was sufficiently involved in the conspiracy to attack the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress certified the 2020 election, even though he was in a hotel room in Baltimore on the day of the insurrection—having been banned from the nation's Capitol the day before by a judge for burning a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from a church.
Although Tarrio wasn't present on Capitol Hill as thousands of supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, encrypted messages revealed during the trial showed that the Proud Boys leader wanted a "spectacle" in Washington, D.C. on January 6 and that he said after the attack: "Make no mistake. We did this."
Prosecutors also publicized a document titled "1776 Returns" that they said Tarrio used to map out the planned occupation of Capitol building. The document said the Proud Boys and other far-right, pro-Trump groups including the Oath Keepers would fill federal buildings and at least one news outlet—CNN—"with patriots and communicate our demands."
The document also said the group would maintain control of "crucial buildings in the D.C. area for a set period of time" and would try to get as "many people as possible inside these buildings."
The attack came as Trump and other Republican leaders baselessly claimed that President Joe Biden was not the legitimate winner of the 2020 election, and months after Trump called on the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" as he repeatedly suggested fraud would be rampant in the voting process.
"These Proud Boys just convicted of seditious conspiracy against the United States identified President Donald Trump's admonition for them to 'stand back and stand by' as a major motivation for recruitment and action," said Todd Zwillich, deputy Washington, D.C. bureau chief for Vice News.
\u201cThe obvious bottom line gets lost: The President of the United States spurred on multiple extremist groups to undertake sedition against the country. And he's running to be president again.\u201d— Todd Zwillich (@Todd Zwillich) 1683212993
Along with Tarrio, Proud Boys chapter leaders Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, and Zachary Rehl were convicted of seditious conspiracy.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly asked the jury to continue deliberations over a seditious conspiracy verdict for a fifth member, Dominic Pezzola, who admitted to smashing a Capitol building window with a stolen police shield.
All five members were convicted of other charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and preventing lawmakers and law enforcement agents from carrying out their duties.
Guilty verdicts in seditious conspiracy cases have been rare in the U.S. The Biden administration has successfully prosecuted six members of the Oath Keepers this year for the same crime related to January 6.
Ryan Goodman, former special counsel for the Department of Defense, called the verdict an "enormous victory."
\u201c2. Enormous victory on Count 1 seditious conspiracy.\n\nBANG\n\nhttps://t.co/zMvxEB4h8k\u201d— Ryan Goodman (@Ryan Goodman) 1683212599
"Important victory for accountability, for historical record, for democracy," Goodman said. "The white supremacist paramilitary group would not have taken these actions without Trump's messaging."
Trump is now seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for president.