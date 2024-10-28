To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
The Revolving Door Project
Contact:

Henry Burke, burke@therevolvingdoorproject.org

Revolving Door Project On Jeff Bezos, Dan Osborn, and Harris’ Potentially Decisive Decision

In response to recent events, Revolving Door Project Executive Director Jeff Hauser released the following statement:

"Over the last few days we have seen the billionaire class brought to heel by Donald Trump. Jeff Bezos has joined the likes of Mark Zuckerberg in preemptively acquiescing to Trump’s demands, while Elon Musk has become reliant on a Trump presidency to protect him from any legal consequences resulting from his close relationship to Vladimir Putin. Conversely, a former union leader and unabashed Prairie Populist has threatened a Nebraska Republican incumbent no one had believed in any peril by centering his opposition to monopolies, billionaire influence, and greedy corporations.

Despite the efforts of Tony West and Mark Cuban, it is clear that Silicon Valley's oligarch class are eager for a second Trump Administration. While Trump and corporate elites are increasingly united against Harris, the Harris campaign has continued its futile attempts to win over the support of corporate America. This strategy has not only failed to win back support of the billionaire class, but Harris continues to run well behind Middle America populists like Dan Osborn and Sherrod Brown. Her campaign must revisit the failed strategy of centering billionaire Mark Cuban as a corporate friendly spokesperson and seeking detente with Elon Musk.

The biggest question remaining in this election is whether Vice President Kamala Harris will call out the billionaire acquiescence to fascist threats. In the wake of a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden eerily reminiscent of a fascist event there 85 years ago, it seems more obvious than ever that VP Harris ought to strike a clear, unambiguously populist message. Osborn and Brown have shown that calling out moneyed influence and corporate power is a viable path, will Harris follow it?"

The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.

therevolvingdoorproject.org