For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact:

Valentina Stackl, Oil Change International Senior Media Officer, valentina@priceofoil.org

Response to Republicans attempting to attach dirty deal to must-pass debt ceiling legislation

In response to Republican lawmakers attempting to attach dirty permitting deals to must-pass debt ceiling legislation, Allie Rosenbluth, Oil Change International US Program Co-Manager said:

“These dangerous and dirty permitting deals are a matter of life and death for millions of people across our country who are already overburdened by decades of fossil fuel pollution, the impacts of climate change, and compromised public health. The increased exposure to oil spills, gas leaks, air pollution, and water contamination would exacerbate existing environmental injustices and the climate crisis. We must draw a red line and say no to Republicans taking our economy hostage to line the pockets of the fossil fuel industry.

“President Biden must enforce a clean debt ceiling package that does not allow for any rollbacks to National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) or other bedrock environmental laws. While his recent climate track record has been nothing short of disastrous, it is not too late for him to turn it around and hold true to his environmental justice campaign promises.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

(202) 518-9029
www.priceofoil.org
Press Page