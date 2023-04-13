To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

ProsperUS Condemns House Republicans’ Dangerous Debt Limit Threat

Claire Guzdar, spokesperson for the ProsperUS coalition, released the below statement following news of House Republicans’ developing proposal on the debt limit:

“The House Republican majority's latest proposal is a complete non-starter. We have already lived through the economic devastation of deep cuts like those proposed here. Sequestration led to lower economic growth, higher unemployment rates, and poor economic outcomes for workers and families.
“Enough is enough. Congress must raise the debt limit without conditions or risk economic catastrophe.”

ProsperUS is a coalition of movement groups, labor organizations, think tanks, experts, and advocates that believes government should invest in people.

