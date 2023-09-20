To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Justice Democrats
Progressives Win American Climate Corps Victory After Pressuring Biden for Years

In response to President Joe Biden releasing plans to finally create an American Climate Corps, Alexandra Rojas, Executive Director of Justice Democrats, released the following statement:

“For years, alongside allies like the Sunrise Movement, we have called on the Democratic Party to provide more than just lip service to the existential climate crisis facing our planet. Now, because of our movement and leaders like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey, a Civilian Climate Corps will recruit and train thousands of young people to defend our communities from climate disaster and revitalize our economy. Today, we have demonstrated what the power of our collective action can accomplish at the highest seats of power. ”

Since 2021, Justice Democrats along with other allies in the climate movement, have called on Congress to enact a Civilian Climate Corps as a necessary step in protecting our planet, transforming our economy, and making the Green New Deal a reality. During the negotiations around the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Justice Democrats’ sister organization, Organize For Justice, launched a digital ad advocating for the passage of the Civilian Climate Corps. Earlier this week, Justice Democrats joined over 50 organizations in calling on President Biden to utilize his Presidential authority to create a Civilian Climate Corps.

“Though this investment is not nearly at the scale that we called for or needs to be—a $132 billion Civilian Climate Corps that would train and recruit 1.5 million Americans in public service jobs—this is an important step towards employing a new generation of workers dedicated to combating the climate crisis, defending our communities from disaster, and rebuilding our economy,” said Rojas. “Now, President Biden must make this work matter by divesting our reliance on fossil fuels, ending federal subsidies to Big Oil and Gas, reversing the approval of the Willow oil project, and investing in the communities that have been most harmed by environmental racism. Otherwise, we are just continuing to kick the can down the road.”

Justice Democrats is recruiting and supporting progressive Democrats all over the country, starting with Congress. We're working to transform the Democratic Party while building independent power. We do this by running primary challengers against out-of-touch Democratic incumbents and organizing to hold the party accountable to our issues.

