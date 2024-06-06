To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
CODEPINK
Contact:

Melissa Garriga
melissa@codepink.org

Peace Activists Assaulted and Forcibly Removed From Jimmy Kimmel Live Taping With Vice President Kamala Harris

CODEPINK Inland Empire and CODEPINK Southeast LA joined a coalition of peace activists at last night's live taping of Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The activists, representing groups such as Chino Valley for Palestinian Liberation, Palestinian Christians for Justice, Pasadena for Palestine, Claremont Graduate Students for a Free Palestine, and autonomous residents of Los Angeles, were there to remind people that there is no business as usual during a genocide.

Security approached a few of the audience's peace activists, pulled them aside before Vice President Harris arrived onstage, and forced them to leave. After Harris was introduced and seated, the activists set off a chain of disruptions that led to the illegal detainment and physical assault of some of the activists by security. The activists were told they were under arrest, despite no one having Miranda rights read or anyone showing badges or authority to make an arrest. Activists were being illegally detained and were told to turn over their IDs. When activists asserted their First Amendment rights and attempted to leave the premises, some were physically restrained with excessive force, and the gates of the building were locked by security, illegally imprisoning the peaceful demonstrators.

CLICK HERE FOR FOOTAGE OF DISRUPTIONS AND ASSAULTS AND ASSAULTS

At one point, a security guard put one of the activists in chokehold until others were able to get him to release him. As clearly shown in the video, this act of violence was unprovoked and completely unnecessary.

The coalition of organizations demand The Jimmy Kimmel Show address and apologize for the unnecessary use of brutal force that left the man bruised and swollen.

CODEPINK Inland Empire member Rachael O'Neill explained, "We reject business as usual as the Israeli government carries out a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, all with the unconditional support of the Biden/Harris administration. We took this action today to put pressure on the administration to back up their words with actions: stop arming Israel and support a permanent ceasefire resolution at the UN."

After being detained in the building's atrium, security finally unlocked the gates and released the activists without further incident. They joined the other previously removed activists outside for a Free Palestine rally.

The protest comes as the genocide in Gaza enters its ninth month, with reports of nearly 40,000 Palestinian lives lost. Activists criticize the Biden administration for its continued support of Israeli military actions. Organizers note that Harris has taken to the campaign trail to talk about the need to protect women's rights while signing off on sending bombs that have killed and maimed over 20,000 women and children in Gaza.

The demands for immediate action - an arms embargo and cessation of aid to Israel, alongside a call for a permanent ceasefire to end the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank - are echoed across the country as the movement for a Free Palestine grows and Israel's apparent intent to cleanse Palestinians ethnically becomes more evident.

Images, videos and interviews with the activists are available upon request.

CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.

