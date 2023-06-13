Patriotic Millionaires Slam New GOP Tax Package as a 'Moral and Economic Debacle Wrapped in an Orwellian Bow'

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Emily McCloske, emily@patrioticmillionaires.org, 267-667-8948
Today, the House Ways and Means Committee is marking up the American Families and Jobs Act, a tax package recently introduced by Republican members of the Committee that will, among other things, extend a number of the tax cuts enacted as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
In response, Morris Pearl, the Chair of the Patriotic Millionaires and a former managing director at BlackRock, Inc., released the following statement:
"Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith is trying to sell the American Families and Jobs Act as a win for working people and small businesses, but that’s a flat-out lie. Just like its predecessor, this GOP Tax Scam 2.0 will overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy and corporations and leave only crumbs for the poor. This legislation will give the poorest 20% of Americans $1.4 billion in tax cuts, while the top 1% of Americans alone will receive a whopping $28.4 billion in cuts.
Smith said that he and his GOP Ways and Means colleagues introduced the bill in response to the concerns raised from the people that they met on the “field hearings” that they conducted across the country. As it happens, we’ve been doing our own field hearings as part of our Great Economy Project. After talking to real workers - not handpicked people loaded up with Chamber of Commerce talking points - we can tell you that this package isn’t anywhere near what they or small businesses need or want. They want lawmakers to raise, not cut, taxes on the rich and mega-corporations, and to give real and lastingfinancial relief to working families that ensure they can cover their basic needs. The GOP is trying to placate them with a short-term expansion of the standard deduction, but rest assured, it’s only there to cover up the bill’s massive corporate giveaways.
For months, Republicans refused to raise the debt ceiling and held the entire global economy hostage until they extracted spending cuts to shrink the deficit. Now, just ten days after getting what they wanted, they are trying to pass a tax package that will explode the deficit by extending many of the 2017 Trump tax cuts for the rich and corporations.
If Republicans actually cared about deficits and doing what’s best for working people, then they would have never brought this bill to the floor in the first place. I’m left to assume this is what their rich friends are asking for, and they’re happy to oblige."
In response, Erica Payne, Founder and President of the Patriotic Millionaires, released the following statement:
“This new GOP tax package is a moral and economic debacle wrapped in an Orwellian bow. If the first bill that the House GOP introduced increases the deficit by defunding the IRS, you can rest assured that they don’t give a hoot about deficits.”
The Patriotic Millionaires is a group of high-net worth Americans who share a profound concern about the destabilizing level of inequality in America. Our work centers on the two things that matter most in a capitalist democracy: power and money. Our goal is to ensure that the country's political economy is structured to meet the needs of regular Americans, rather than just millionaires. We focus on three "first" principles: a highly progressive tax system, a livable minimum wage, and equal political representation for all citizens.(202) 446-0489
Following "recent Republican chaos, we're now back to their regularly scheduled programming: Cutting taxes for millionaires," said Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell. "They did it in 2017 and now Republicans are again pushing tax cuts for the rich."
House Republicans are poised to advance regressive taxation measures that would increase the federal deficit just weeks after they nearly blew up the global economy over ostensible concerns about the U.S. government's debt, eliciting condemnation from Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocates.
The Republican-led House Ways and Means Committee held a hearing Tuesday to mark up the so-called American Families and Jobs Act (AFJA), which packages three bills: the Tax Cuts for Working Families Act, the Small Business Jobs Act, and the Build It in America Act.
This trio of bills—dubbed the "GOP Tax Scam 2.0" by the panel's ranking member, Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.)—would expand Trump-era tax cuts whose benefits flow overwhelmingly to corporations and the wealthy. In the wake of demanding—and winning—sharp reductions in anti-poverty spending along with other reactionary reforms during negotiations to raise the debt ceiling, the GOP-controlled House is now moving to starve the federal government of essential revenue.
"It didn't take long for the MAGA majority's alleged debt 'concerns' to go right out the window in pursuit of more wasteful tax breaks for their billionaire donors and corporations."
"It didn't take long for the MAGA majority's alleged debt 'concerns' to go right out the window in pursuit of more wasteful tax breaks for their billionaire donors and corporations that ship jobs overseas," Liz Zelnick, director of Economic Security & Corporate Power at Accountable.US, said in a statement.
"If the recent past is prologue, the MAGA majority will try to pay for their trillion-dollar corporate tax giveaway on the backs of average Americans, including devastating cuts aimed at seniors, veterans, and the food insecure," said Zelnick. "Once again, the MAGA House majority has only corporations and the wealthy in mind."
Zelnick's sentiment was echoed by Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee.
"This is the most ill-considered piece of legislation that I've witnessed in years in front of this committee," said Neal. "Just 10 days after our Republican colleagues were prepared to bring the nation to the brink of default... to the precipice, if not over the edge, they now come back with a tax cut."
"Apparently, the debt only matters if it's about spending, never about tax cuts," said Neal, who lamented "$10 trillion of tax cuts" enacted in 2001, 2003, and 2017—years when Republicans held both chambers of Congress and the White House.
Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) derided what he called the GOP's "tax scam 2.0" as one of the worst sequels in history.
"After months of some of you actually liking the idea of keeping other people hostage, some of you are back to the single issue that unites your party: Tax cuts for the well-off," Pascrell said in a message to Republicans on the panel. "It's far past time to retire" the argument that "tax cuts 'pay for themselves.' They just don't. You can't prove it."
Among other things, the AFJA would expand corporate and business tax breaks enacted in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) approved by congressional Republicans and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in 2017.
If the new proposal were to pass, the richest 1% of U.S. households would receive $28.4 billion in tax cuts (an average of $16,560) next year, compared with $1.4 billion for the poorest 20% ($40, on average), according to Steve Wamhoff, federal policy director at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. Because foreign investors own a substantial share of stock in U.S. corporations, they would also receive $23.8 billion next year under the legislation.
House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) has claimed that the cost of the tax cuts would be offset through a repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act's clean energy tax credits. But as Wamhoff explained in an analysis published earlier this week, deliberately hindering the nation's renewable energy transition would impose additional costs "in the form of greater climate damage."
Moreover, "the true costs are hidden by budget gimmicks," Wamhoff noted. "The most important budget gimmick is that the legislation enacts the biggest tax cuts for only two years even though its proponents plan to extend them in the future, making them, in effect, permanent."
According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget: "The bill would cost $80 billion over a decade with interest ($19 billion before interest), including $320 billion through the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025. The smaller 10-year cost is driven by several factors but mainly by the fact that most of the bill's tax cuts expire at the end of 2025. We estimate that the plan would cost over $1.1 trillion ($950 billion without interest) through 2033 if these temporary tax cuts and extensions were made permanent."
The benefits of the 2017 TCJA "never trickled down," Americans for Tax Fairness tweeted. "Instead, the rich got richer and corporations made bigger profits. We should be repealing the Trump tax cuts, not making them permanent."
In a blog post published Tuesday, Chuck Marr and Samantha Jacoby of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities also urged lawmakers to "reject this bill and pursue tax policy that works better for the country as a whole—not just wealthy investors and high-income households."
Opponents warn that the proposed legislation is "a naked land grab by the oil and gas industry" that critically imperils Peru's uncontacted tribes.
A delegation of Indigenous leaders from Brazil is in Peru this week to join forces with their counterparts there who are fighting to stop proposed legislation many critics call the "genocide bill" due to fears its passage could result in uncontacted tribes being wiped out by fossil fuel companies and other rapacious resource extractors.
Members of the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA), a coalition of tribes from the Amazon region, joined the Interethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Rainforest (AIDESEP) and the Regional Organization of Eastern Indigenous Peoples (ORPIO) on Tuesday during a joint session of Peru's Congress ahead of a Wednesday meeting of a congressional decentralization committee debating 3518/2022-CR, a bill that would modify a law protecting uncontatced tribes.
"For the Indigenous, there are no borders. This is an invention of the states," UNIVAJA coordinator Bushe Matis said at the Peruvian Congress on Tuesday. "If the project were approved, it is very dangerous, as happened with my people, the Matsés, who were contacted in 1976 and caught the flu, which killed many people."
Speaking at the same press conference, AIDESEP president Jorge Pérez said that "just as there are beneficial laws, there are also laws that can harm. In our opinion, this bill is negative."
The proposed legislation was introduced by Peruvian Congressman Jorge Morante Figari, a member of the far-right Popular Force party run by Keiko Fujimori, daughter of former dictator Alberto Fujimori. Right-wing lawmakers are trying to push the bill through amid the deadly political chaos that followed the December 2022 ouster of former leftist leader Pedro Castillo and what opponents call a political coup by unelected U.S.-backed President Dina Boluarte.
Critics say that the 25 uncontacted and recently contacted Indigenous peoples in Peru who have been officially recognized could lose that recognition if the bill is passed, that reserves established for these people could be revoked with no prospect for the allocation of new reserves, and that Indigenous lands will be subject to further exploitation by fossil fuel, logging, and mining companies.
Peru's Ministry of Culture says 3518/2022-CR "represents a danger to the protection of the life and territory of the Indigenous peoples."
The proposal has sparked worldwide alarm, with the British, Canadian, and German ambassadors to Peru signing a joint letter urging the decentralization committee to shelve the legislation. More than 10,000 people have also signed a petition against the bill.
Teresa Mayo of the London-based Indigenous rights group Survival International—which calls 3518/2022-CR "a naked land grab by the oil and gas industry"—said Tuesday that "the genocide bill is the most serious attack on Peru's uncontacted tribes in decades."
"All the rights and protections that Peru's Indigenous people and their allies have fought so hard for, over many years, are now at risk of being extinguished with a stroke of the pen," Mayo continued.
"These rights are under attack in Brazil too, which is why Indigenous people have joined hands across the Peru-Brazil border to fight these genocidal plans," she added. "It's a moment of desperate danger—the very survival of dozens of uncontacted tribes is now at risk."
While Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva, Brazil's leftist president, has centered Indigenous rights during his five-month administration, the Brazilian Congress—which is controlled by right-wing lawmakers—last month voted to limit the power of a pair of ministries tasked with protecting Indigenous peoples and the environment.
Survival International reported earlier this year that 3518/2022-CR was drafted by Peruvian legislators with ties to fossil fuel corporations, including Perenco, an Anglo-French oil company operating inside uncontacted tribes' lands. Perenco and other companies, as well as right-wing Peruvian lawmakers, are trying to block finalization of the Napo-Tigre Indigenous Reserve, which would protect five isolated communities from intrusion and exploitation of lands and resources by extractive interests.
The state "has a visionary plan to lead the country on electrifying affordable housing" that "will be a model nationwide for making sure that climate action and equity go hand-in-hand," said professor Leah Stokes.
In a move heralded as a model for others to follow, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey announced Tuesday that the state is "launching the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank—a financial engine for cutting emissions and improving health, equity, and economic security."
"This first-of-its-kind initiative is going to make our state more competitive, affordable, and equitable—and it's going to show that in Massachusetts, we can lead the world by leading with our values and leaving no community behind," Healey said of the country's only green bank focused on affordable housing.
The initiative is located within MassHousing, the state's affordable housing finance and investment bank. While it is seeded with $50 million from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the Healey administration hopes to "attract private sector capital and federal funds available under the Inflation Reduction Act to finance building retrofits aligned with the state's long-term climate objectives and new construction of decarbonized buildings."
Massachusetts' climate plan calls for nearly halving planet-heating emissions from residential heating during this decade and achieving a 95% reduction by 2050.
To help reach those targets, the governor's office explained, the bank "aims to take advantage of the periodic cycle of affordable housing refinance to finance heat pumps, building envelopes (i.e., efficiency upgrades to windows and walls), heat pump water heaters, high-efficiency appliances, and solar panels as a part of the same process as other affordable housing renovation measures."
Climate, housing, labor, and political leaders across the state applauded the initiative—including Massachusetts AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer Chrissy Lynch, who said that the bank "will help our state tackle the dual crises of climate change and inequality, allowing us to harness federal investments under the Inflation Reduction Act to invest in our communities, cut pollution, and create high-quality union jobs throughout Massachusetts."
Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stressed that "this work is critical and will complement our efforts in Boston to retrofit our housing stock and create opportunities for small property owners to build and renovate greener, healthier buildings for residents to thrive."
The bank's creation also won praise beyond Massachusetts. Author and climate campaigner Bill McKibben said that "we need more homes, and we need efficient homes—here's a way of getting at two of our most important goals at once. It's the kind of innovative thinking and doing that sets the Healey administration apart."
University of California, Santa Barbara associate professor and Rewiring America senior policy counsel Leah Stokes declared that "Massachusetts has a visionary plan to lead the country on electrifying affordable housing."
"The Massachusetts Community Climate Bank will be a model nationwide for making sure that climate action and equity go hand-in-hand," she said, adding that "it's thrilling" to see the state's leadership with bank and expressing hope that it will secure more funding.
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), a leading climate champion in Congress and author of the National Climate Bank Act, also celebrated the move to establish "a one-of-a-kind engine that will serve on the frontlines of our state's compounding housing and climate crises by empowering communities to build affordable, climate-resilient, and energy-efficient housing and improvement projects all across the commonwealth."
"I've been fighting for national climate bank funding for years, and now that we've secured billions in funding in the Inflation Reduction Act, we can supercharge a clean energy revolution and unlock billions in federal dollars for Massachusetts and other states to leverage," Markey said.
The bank "will ensure public and private investment reach frontline and environmental justice communities," he added, "and I thank Gov. Healey and her administration for bringing this investment to life and building a brighter, more livable, and more affordable future."