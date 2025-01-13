Over 25,000 Scientists, Science Supporters and 28 Organizations that Support Scientific Integrity Implore Members of Congress to Defend Science, Facts and Transparency

Scientists are urging members of Congress to use their legislative power to defend science, fact-based policymaking and bedrock science-based policies that protect the public health and well-being of all people.
Today, in the face of the incoming president's agenda, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) sent a petition signed by 25,219 scientists, experts and science supporters to every member of Congress asking them to stand up against attempts to politicize, eliminate or diminish scientific roles, agencies and federal research.
At the same time, a coalition of 28 organizations that support scientific integrity sent an open letter to 99 U.S. Senators, some who will play a significant role in the confirmation of federal agency nominees. The letter asked them to ensure nominees are only confirmed if they have the necessary qualifications to succeed in their roles, do not have conflicts of interest, accept established science related to their agency’s mission and value the role of rigorous science, free from political interference, in government decision making.
Federal scientists assess the safety of medicines, help communities more effectively recover from natural disasters, ensure our air is clean and our water drinkable, and so much more.
In the first Trump administration, UCS documented more than 200 attacks on science by the administration with serious consequences, including using faulty science to justify restrictions on birth control, dangerous pollutants associated with lung damage, birth defects and death, and shutting down studies examining how common chemicals impact children.
Looking ahead to the next four years, President-elect Trump has vowed to fire scientists, throw out science-based policies, dismantle scientific agencies and, slash policies that protect scientific research from censorship and suppression.
“Rolling back science-based policies and silencing scientists has the potential to turn back the clock on the immense progress science has made over past decades, jeopardizing public health, economic stability, national security, and the future livability of the climate,” said Dr. Jennifer Jones, director of UCS’ Center for Science and Democracy.
That’s why 99 organizations and 25,219 scientists and science supporters came together to ask Congress to defend against Trump’s anti-science actions.
“Protecting science means protecting people—full stop,” said Jones. “The broad consensus among scientists demonstrates the urgency we all feel to protect independent science in government decision making.”
In addition, UCS and the 99 organizations urge policymakers and the public to stand with scientists in their demand that the Trump administration respect facts and create policies that tackle climate change, invest in research and protect all communities.