Over 250 organizations back groundbreaking efforts by OECD countries to end $41 billion a year in fossil fuel finance

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
Common Dreams is funded solely by readers like you who believe in independent journalism and that a better world is possible.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Nicole Rodel, Oil Change International - nicole@priceofoil.org
As Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) delegates prepare to meet in Paris from November 6-10, over 250 civil society organizations (CSOs) from 30 countries published an open letter calling on negotiators to support an end to OECD export finance for fossil fuels. Signatories include Amnesty International, Greenpeace International, and Friends of the Earth International.
The Financial Times (FT) has revealed that the UK and the EU will put forward proposals for doing so, with Canada planning to back the UK’s proposal. These efforts can end the USD 41 billion per year flowing to fossil fuel projects from government-run OECD export credit agencies (ECAs).
The OECD Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits sets rules that all OECD country ECAs must follow. OECD countries have previously placed extensive restrictions on the financing of coal, and civil society is now calling on restrictions to cover oil and gas too. Ending OECD oil and gas support is critical to limit global heating to 1.5°C. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has established that no new coal, oil, fossil gas supply or LNG infrastructure investments are compatible with a 1.5°C warming limit.
The proposal is expected to attract significant support, since over 50% of OECD countries already signed on to the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP), an international commitment forged in Glasgow in 2021 under which signatories promised to end their international public finance for fossil fuels by the end of 2022 and support efforts to advance this agenda elsewhere, “in particular at the OECD.”
The civil society letter, addressed to CETP signatory country negotiators in the OECD, calls on them to live up to their commitment and support the UK’s and the EU’s efforts to end public finance for fossil fuels. Canada is already planning to do so. According to the Financial Times, Canada’s finance department stated it “looked forward to working alongside like-minded partners at the OECD and in other international forums to grow and promote the clean economy around the world”.
Oil Change International research shows that OECD ECAs provided an average of $41 billion per year in export support to fossil fuels between 2018 and 2020, almost five times more than their clean energy export finance ($8.5 billion). This directly contradicts international climate goals, including the CETP and the Paris Agreement objective to align financial flows with the low-carbon energy transition. OECD ECAs are particularly responsible for advancing large fossil fuel infrastructure projects that enable the rest of the industry, for example investing in 56 percent of new hazardous liquified gas (LNG) export terminal capacity built in the last decade (providing at least $81 billion total).
The initial OECD proposal is expected to kick-off a period of negotiations on oil and gas export finance restrictions at the OECD starting on 6 November. These negotiations will succeed only if and when a large enough number of OECD members support the proposed restrictions. By doing so, OECD members have a historic opportunity to not only avoid breaching climate goals, but also stranded fossil fuel assets.
Nina Pusic, Strategist at Oil Change International, said: “This is the moment where OECD countries can turn their words into action. Will they live up to the pledge most of them made in Glasgow in 2021 to end international public finance for fossil fuels at the OECD? All eyes are on them, the world is watching. Immediate action is necessary to align global financial flows with a habitable climate future, and this November represents a critical opportunity that we can’t afford to miss.”
Kate DeAngelis, Senior International Finance Program Manager at Friends of the Earth United States, said: “We have waited long enough for the United States, and other wealthy historical emitters, to be a force for good at the OECD. The U.S. must turn away from its multi-billion dollar fossil financing and support the UK and Canada proposal, leading the push to finally end export credit agency support for fossil fuels.”
Yuki Tanabe, Program Director at Japan Center for a Sustainable Environment and Society (JACSES), said: “Japan should not be a blocker at the OECD negotiations and should agree to end its public finance for fossil fuel projects. Ammonia and hydrogen co-firing should not be exempted as ‘abatement’ technologies, since the current co-firing development roadmap is not in line with the Paris goals”
Samuel Okulony, Chief Executive Officer at Environment Governance Institute Uganda (EGI), said: “The impacts of climate change in Africa are a matter of life and death, and Japan, Korea and other OECD countries should listen to the lived realities of global south communities, who have been devastated by the impacts of climate change for decades. It is imperative that these countries make resolute commitments, support a resolution to stop public financing for fossil fuels at the OECD, and demand the global community align itself with the commitments to keep the 1.5°C target alive.”
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
The tentative agreement reportedly includes a general wage increase of 25% over four years and cost-of-living adjustments.
This is a developing news story... Check back for updates...
The United Auto Workers on Monday secured a tentative agreement with General Motors that reportedly includes a 25% general wage increase over the life of the four-year contract as well as cost-of-living adjustments.
According toBloomberg, the UAW's agreement with GM has similar economic terms as the historic tentative deal the union reached with Ford last week and a subsequent agreement with Stellantis over the weekend.
With the GM deal, the UAW has now reached a tentative contract agreement with each of the Big Three U.S. automakers, putting an end—at least for now—to the union's historic six-week strike that involved nearly 50,000 workers. UAW members still must ratify the agreements, but they are set to return to work during the voting process.
All three of the tentative agreements include 25% wage boosts, nearly three times the size of the 9% raises that GM and Ford offered when contract negotiations began in July. Stellantis, which agreed to a tentative deal with the UAW over the weekend, initially offered union members a 14.5% raise.
The UAW originally demanded 46% wage increases, citing the automakers' massive profits over the past 10 years and surging CEO pay. Under the Ford and Stellantis deals, many workers would see raises well beyond 25% due to cost-of-living increases.
The UAW's deal with GM comes less than 48 hours after the union launched a surprise expansion of its strike against the major automaker, calling on workers to walk off the job at the company's major Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee.
Last week, GM reported record-breaking third-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion—and the UAW responded by striking at the company's most profitable plant in North America.
Over just a three-week period, the Israeli military has killed at least 3,195 children in the Gaza Strip—a death toll that surpasses the annual number of children killed in all of the world's armed conflict zones since 2019.
That's according to a disturbing new analysis by Save the Children, which observed that kids make up more than 40% of the total death toll in the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel that was met with a massive bombing campaign and an intensifying ground attack.
The humanitarian group noted that, according to the United Nations, at least 1,000 Gazan children have been reported missing and may be trapped under rubble, meaning the reported death toll is almost certainly an underestimate. UNICEF has called child deaths in Gaza "a growing stain on our collective conscience" and demanded a cease-fire.
Save the Children did the same on Sunday. Jason Lee, Save the Children's country director for the occupied Palestinian territory, said in a statement that "three weeks of violence have ripped children from families and torn through their lives at an unimaginable rate."
"The numbers are harrowing and with violence not only continuing but expanding in Gaza right now, many more children remain at grave risk," Lee added. "One child's death is one too many, but these are grave violations of epic proportions. A cease-fire is the only way to ensure their safety. The international community must put people before politics—every day spent debating is leaving children killed and injured. Children must be protected at all times, especially when they are seeking safety in schools and hospitals."
Save the Children cites the most recent three annual reports from the U.N. secretary-general, which have found that 2,985 children were killed across two dozen countries last year, 2,515 were killed in 2021, and 2,674 were killed in 2020. More than 4,000 children were killed in global conflicts in 2019.
The group's analysis was released days after it warned that Israel's expanded ground assault on the Gaza Strip has put children "at heightened risk of loss of life, physical harm, severe emotional distress, and protracted displacement."
Israeli troops and tanks advanced toward Gaza City on Monday and "blocked one of the main roads connecting the northern part of the Gaza Strip to the south," The Wall Street Journalreported, "a major advance that appeared aimed at encircling the enclave's biggest population center."
More than a million Gazans had already been displaced by Israeli airstrikes before the country launched its fresh ground attack late last week. Israeli bombing has also destroyed or damaged at least 45% of Gaza's housing units.
On Friday, as Israel ruthlessly bombed northern Gaza and knocked out the territory's internet and communications, a Save the Children team member in Gaza warned in a message that "we could all die, we could survive, we could survive, we could... pray for us."
Save the Children said later in the day that it lost contact with its team on the ground in Gaza.
"This is pure horror for all children and their parents," Lee said Friday. "Across the Gaza Strip, more than one million children are trapped in the middle of an active conflict zone with no safe place to go and no route to safety. With communications down, children are cut off from the world, more isolated than ever before. They are unable to speak to loved ones, or even to call an ambulance."
"Despite Save the Children and thousands of other voices calling for an urgent cease-fire, we are seeing an increase in military operations," he continued. "We call on all parties to the conflict to take immediate steps to protect the lives of children, and on the international community to support those efforts, as is their obligation."
Reporters Without Borders concluded that "two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting."
A Reporters Without Borders investigation released Sunday concluded that Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah and a group of his colleagues were intentionally targeted in southern Lebanon earlier this month in a pair of strikes launched from the direction of the Israeli border.
The probe, which does not explicitly accuse the Israeli military of launching the October 13 strikes that killed Abdallah and injured other journalists, found that it is unlikely the reporters were mistaken for combatants given that they were wearing helmets and vests marked "press" and had been in plain view for more than an hour.
The journalists were in the Lebanese village of Alma el-Chaab covering exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and Hezbollah when they came under attack.
Reporters Without Borders, known internationally as Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF), found that roughly an hour before the two strikes hit "the exact spot where seven journalists were standing," an Al Jazeera reporter interviewed in a video analyzed by RSF "spotted an Israeli helicopter flying over the area and was able to spot the journalists."
Additionally, a Lebanese journalist stationed roughly 100 meters away from his colleagues told RSF that an Israeli Apache helicopter flew over the area seconds before the pair of strikes, the first of which killed Abdallah. The second strike, which RSF found was even more powerful, blew up an Al Jazeera vehicle and injured several journalists in the vicinity just 30 seconds later.
"Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting," RSF said.
Abdallah is among the dozens of journalists who have been killed in Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon since October 7, the day Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel. The Israeli military responded with a massive bombing campaign and ground raids in the occupied Gaza Strip that have killed more than 8,000 people and sparked a humanitarian catastrophe.
In response to the attack that killed Abdallah and seriously injured AFP correspondent Christina Assi, the Israeli military said it was "very sorry" for Abdallah's death and would investigate.
Israeli forces have repeatedly been accused of targeting journalists and refusing to hold perpetrators to account. The United Nations released a report earlier this month concluding that the Israeli military used "lethal force without justification" when it killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last year. The Israeli government has refused to open a criminal investigation into the incident.
Reuters said in a statement Sunday that it is reviewing RSF's findings and reiterated its call for Israeli authorities to "conduct a swift, thorough, and transparent probe into what happened" to Abdallah and his colleagues.
"And we call upon all other authorities with information about the incident to provide it," Reuters added. "We will continue to fight for the rights of all journalists to report the news in the public interest free of harassment or harm, wherever they are."