Public Citizen
No to Any Budget Deal Without Assurances That Health Care Will Be Restored

Today, Minority Leader Jeffries and Minority Leader Schumer indicated that Democrats are united to stand firm against any bipartisan spending agreement that does not addresses health care cuts.

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:

“It is essential that any deal created in this moment address the stark reality that since day one of the Trump Administration, we have seen an agenda to increase costs on everyday Americans in every way imaginable — including through illegal cuts via impoundments and rescissions — and healthcare is the clearest and most heart-wrenching example.

“If Republicans refuse to negotiate and move away from their cost-increasing agenda, then it is Republicans who will be forcing a government-wide shutdown. There should be no deal without assurances that the budget will be honored and not impounded, and one that returns care to the American people.”

