Multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities Go Into Lockdown Amid Wave of Threats

Several historically Black colleges and universities went into lockdown on Thursday amid a wave of threats.

According to USA Today, Alabama State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University (VSU), Southern University and A&M College, and Bethune-Cookman University locked down after receiving unspecified threats.

In a message posted on social media, Alabama State University said that it had closed its campus and asked students, faculty, and staff who don't reside on campus to "leave immediately." The university also told USA Today that it had received "terrorist threats" and decided to shut down out of an abundance of caution.

Local news station WVTM 13 reports that the campus reopened on Thursday afternoon after getting the all clear from law enforcement.

Hampton University went even farther and canceled all activities on its campus on both Thursday and Friday due to what it described as a "potential threat."

Southern University and A&M College lifted its lockdown on Thursday afternoon but nonetheless said that all classes and campus activities were being canceled until next Monday.

"It is imperative that all members of the Hampton University community remain vigilant," the university advised. "If you see something, say something."

Virginia State University went into lockdown for roughly four hours on Thursday before the campus police department lifted it "with restrictions."

"Entry to campus is limited to faculty, staff and students with a valid VSU identification card only," the VSU Police Department said.

US Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) condemned the threats to the schools in a social media post.

"HBCU campuses have been safe havens since their creation," she said. "I'm not sure why or how they have become a target today, but it is not OK. It is not OK for anyone to be targeted for violence! My heart aches for the constant trauma that students consistently experience simply because some lack the courage to do better!"

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) also spoke out against the threats.

"For the love of America, left or right, let us speak out against this violence and seek to heal with peace and grace," he said.

The threats to the colleges came one day after the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, although there is so far no indication that the threats are related.