New Biden clean cars proposal will spur electric vehicle adoption, slash pollution
EPA’s proposed tailpipe emissions rule among the strongest in the world
The Biden administration proposed Wednesday some of the most ambitious vehicle pollution limits in the world, following similar actions by many U.S. states. The pending rule from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is designed to ensure that all-electric cars make up as many as 2 out of every 3 new passenger vehicles sold in the United States by 2032. Electric vehicles made up a record 5.8% of new U.S. vehicle sales in 2022. The agency also proposed new limits on pollution from trucks.
Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, with cars, SUVs and small trucks responsible for the vast majority. Tailpipe emissions are also a major source of health-harming air pollution. Because electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, replacing gas- and diesel-powered vehicles with them reduces air pollution. Charging an electric vehicle already produces fewer climate-warming emissions than driving a gas-powered car. As the U.S. transitions to more clean, renewable energy, the combination of electric vehicles and their power sources will become even cleaner.
Electric vehicle sales have grown steadily in all 50 states over the past decade, and California is requiring all new cars sold to be electric or zero-emission by 2035. Seventeen states follow California’s tailpipe pollution limits, which are stronger than current federal standards, and some of those states are considering adopting California’s electric vehicle target as well.
In response, Matt Casale, director of U.S. PIRG’s environment campaigns, issued the following statement:
“We cannot address climate change without phasing out gas-powered transportation. We thank the Biden administration for embracing the promise of clean cars. These new vehicle pollution standards will pay off in cleaner air and a healthier future for all Americans.
“While we must invest in electrifying our transportation, we also need to embrace a wider range of transportation options, including more transit, bike and pedestrian infrastructure. By transforming our transportation system, we can enable Americans to drive less and live more.”
Lisa Frank, Environment America’s Washington legislative office executive director, said:
“We can now power our homes, cars and even trucks with clean electricity – and we must do so to secure a livable climate. These new pollution limits, combined with improved tax credits for new and used electric vehicles and historic investments in electric vehicle charging, will help Americans use less gas and breathe cleaner air while slashing climate emissions. This is among the most significant actions on climate by the Biden administration to date. We look forward to seeing a strong rule finalized and to the healthier future it will bring.”
'It's About Hurting the Poor': GOP Ramps Up Cruel Push for Work Requirements
"The legislators that want new work requirements for food stamps and Medicaid are the same ones working to eliminate the estate tax so that billionaire heirs never have to work a day in their lives."
Apr 12, 2023
News
A recent analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated that legislation introduced by Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) would strip Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from more than 10 million people, including 4 million children.
Led by Rep. Matt Gaetz and other far-right members of the House GOP, Republican lawmakers are intensifying their push to establish new work requirements for millions of people who receive Medicaid and federal nutrition assistance, an effort that progressives slammed as a cruel attack on the poor.
The Washington Postreported Tuesday that Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), have rallied around work requirements as a key demand as they use the ongoing debt ceiling standoff as leverage to pursue steep spending cuts and other policy changes.
"The debate in some ways resembles the Republican-led campaign against so-called welfare queens in the 1990s, when a politically resurgent GOP—then under the leadership of House Speaker Newt Gingrich—secured a dramatic restructuring of the government's social safety net," the Post noted. "The resulting overhaul, enacted by President Bill Clinton, slashed cash benefits for millions of Americans in ways that GOP leaders now cite as a model."
In a February letter to President Joe Biden, Gaetz (R-Fla.) and four other House Republicans favorably cited the 1996 welfare reform law—which doubled extreme poverty—as an example of bipartisan cooperation that should be replicated to avert a catastrophic debt default.
During a press conference last month, Gaetz cast his call for tougher work requirements as an attempt to extract a "broader contribution" from "couch potatoes," which is often how Republicans demean people who receive federal food aid and other benefits—even though most who get such assistance work.
"The legislators that want new work requirements for food stamps and Medicaid are the same ones working to eliminate the estate tax so that billionaire heirs never have to work a day in their lives," the Patriotic Millionaires, a group that supports tax hikes on the rich, tweeted Tuesday. "It's not about work, it's about hurting the poor."
Research has repeatedly shown that SNAP work requirements, which add significant complexity and administrative burdens to the process of obtaining benefits, aren't effective at boosting employment.
"SNAP recipients who can work, do work," Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) said Tuesday. "Yet they do not earn enough to escape poverty. Taking away SNAP doesn't help anyone find work, it just makes them hungry and ensures the cycle of poverty continues."
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) echoed his colleague, writing on Twitter that "adding draconian hurdles to receive food assistance and benefits makes it harder for people to get back on their feet, not easier."
"The GOP should call it what it is—a cut to benefits," he added.
"Republicans still haven't released a budget, but they're continuing to make their priorities clear: They want to protect wealthy donors while cutting food assistance and healthcare from families."
As for Medicaid, state experiments with work requirements have proven disastrous. In Arkansas, a state that briefly imposed work requirements on Medicaid recipients during the Trump era before a judge intervened, more than 18,000 people lost health coverage due to the rules.
Some Republicans, including Gaetz and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), want to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients nationwide, a move that would compound massive coverage losses stemming from the recent end of pandemic protections.
In February, Gaetz unveiled the Medicaid Work Requirements Act, which would mandate that adults deemed "able-bodied" work at least 120 hours a month, volunteer for at least 80 hours a month, or take part in a work training program for at least 80 hours a month to remain eligible for Medicaid benefits.
"Republicans still haven't released a budget, but they're continuing to make their priorities clear: They want to protect wealthy donors while cutting food assistance and healthcare from families," tweeted the Senate Budget Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).
In a statement to the Post on Tuesday, White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa indicated that Biden will oppose adding new work requirements to SNAP and Medicaid as part of any deal to raise the debt ceiling.
"The president has been clear that he will oppose policies that push Americans into poverty or cause them to lose healthcare," said Kikukawa. "That's why he opposes Republican proposals that would take food assistance and Medicaid away from millions of people by adding burdensome, bureaucratic requirements."
As the GOP ramps up its assault on SNAP and other critical programs, members of the Senate Democratic caucus are urging the Biden administration to do everything in its power to bolster and expand federal food aid, which was slashed for many families earlier this year when pandemic-related enhancements lapsed.
In a letter to the heads of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Social Security Administration (SSA) earlier this week, a dozen Senate lawmakers called for action to remove "administrative burdens that create barriers to food security" for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.
"SSI recipients are low-income people at least 65 years old, or blind or disabled adults or children," the lawmakers wrote. "To help alleviate food insecurity, SSA and USDA must create a seamless path to ensuring that SSI recipients and applicants can obtain SNAP benefits, one with minimal administrative burden. SNAP is the nation's largest anti-hunger program and SNAP benefits translate to fewer people in poverty and a healthier population."
US Lawmakers Implore DOJ to Drop 'Unprecedented' Charges Against Julian Assange
"Every day that the prosecution of Julian Assange continues is another day that our own government needlessly undermines our own moral authority abroad and rolls back the freedom of the press under the First Amendment at home."
Apr 11, 2023
News
However, "the prosecution of Mr. Assange marks the first time in U.S. history that a publisher of truthful information has been indicted under the Espionage Act," the letter highlights. "The prosecution of Mr. Assange, if successful, not only sets a legal precedent whereby journalists or publishers can be prosecuted, but a political one as well."
On the fourth anniversary of Julian Assange's arrest, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaibled six other progressive lawmakers in calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to "uphold the First Amendment's protections for the freedom of the press by dropping the criminal charges" against the Australian WikiLeaks founder and withdrawing the extradition request of the U.K. government.
Assange has been jailed at Belmarsh Prison in London since U.K. authorities forcibly removed him from the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2019. The 51-year-old publisher continues to fight his extradition to the United States, which the U.K. government approved last year.
Tlaib (D-Mich.) along with Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Greg Casar (D-Texas), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) on Tuesday joined media outlets, world leaders, and civil liberties, human rights, and press freedom groups that have decried U.S. efforts to prosecute Assange under the Espionage Act.
Such organizations "have been emphatic that the charges against Mr. Assange pose a grave and unprecedented threat to everyday, constitutionally protected journalistic activity, and that a conviction would represent a landmark setback for the First Amendment," the Democrats wrote to Garland. "This global outcry against the U.S. government's prosecution of Mr. Assange has highlighted conflicts between... America's stated values of press freedom and its pursuit of Mr. Assange."
"We urge you to immediately drop these Trump-era charges against Mr. Assange and halt this dangerous prosecution."
The lawmakers argued that prosecuting the publisher "for carrying out journalistic activities greatly diminishes America's credibility as a defender of these values, undermining the United States' moral standing on the world stage, and effectively granting cover to authoritarian governments who can (and do) point to Assange's prosecution to reject evidence-based criticisms of their human rights records and as a precedent that justifies the criminalization of reporting on their activities."
"Assange faces 17 charges under the Espionage Act and one charge for conspiracy to commit computer intrusion," they noted. "The Espionage Act charges stem from Mr. Assange's role in publishing information about the U.S. State Department, Guantánamo Bay, and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Much of this information was published by mainstream newspapers, such as The New York Times and Washington Post, who often worked with Mr. Assange and WikiLeaks directly in doing so. Based on the legal logic of this indictment, any of those newspapers could be prosecuted for engaging in these reporting activities."
However, "the prosecution of Mr. Assange marks the first time in U.S. history that a publisher of truthful information has been indicted under the Espionage Act," the letter highlights. "The prosecution of Mr. Assange, if successful, not only sets a legal precedent whereby journalists or publishers can be prosecuted, but a political one as well."
"As attorney general, you have rightly championed freedom of the press and the rule of law in the United States and around the world," the document added, pointing to the U.S. Department of Justice's recently revised media regulations. "We are grateful for these pro-press freedom revisions, and feel strongly that dropping the Justice Department's indictment against Mr. Assange and halting all efforts to extradite him to the U.S. is in line with these new policies."
"Every day that the prosecution of Julian Assange continues is another day that our own government needlessly undermines our own moral authority abroad and rolls back the freedom of the press under the First Amendment at home," the letter concludes. "We urge you to immediately drop these Trump-era charges against Mr. Assange and halt this dangerous prosecution."
\u201cFour years ago today, Julian Assange was arrested for publishing the truth.\n\nI\u2019m leading a letter to Attorney General Garland urging him to uphold the freedom of the press by dropping these Trump-era charges and withdrawing the extradition request.\u201d— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib) 1681241654
The Democrats' appeal to Garland coincided with similar demands from parliamentarians across the political spectrum in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, and was welcomed by groups that have long demanded Assange's freedom.
"As Julian Assange marks four years in Belmarsh prison and faces possible imminent extradition to the United States, it's more crucial for members of Congress to speak up now than ever before," said Rebecca Vincent, director of operations and campaigns at Reporters Sans Frontières, or Reporters Without Borders (RSF). "No one should face prosecution or the possibility of the rest of their lives in prison for publishing information in the public interest."
"As long as the case against Assange continues, it will be a thorn in the side of the U.S. government, and undermines U.S. efforts to defend media freedom globally," Vincent added. "We welcome Rep. Tlaib's leadership on this issue and encourage widespread support for her call on the Justice Department to drop the charges against Assange. It's time for the U.S. to lead by example by bringing this 12-year-old case to a close and allowing for his release without further delay.”
Chip Gibbons, policy director of Defending Rights & Dissent, similarly applauded the Michigan Democrat for her "courageous defense of the First Amendment."
"Defending the Bill of Rights is the responsibility of every branch of government," said Gibbons, "and we are proud to stand with those members of Congress who are joining with nearly every press freedom group and newspapers such as The New York Times, in calling on the Department of Justice to end its prosecution of Julian Assange."
Freedom of the Press Foundation's Seth Stern also commended Tlaib's "efforts to finally put an end to the unconstitutional prosecution of Julian Assange," stressing that "whatever one might think about Assange personally, there is no principled distinction between the conduct he is charged with and the kind of investigative journalism that has helped shape U.S. history."
"As long as the government claims the power to prosecute newsgathering, all journalists can do is hope prosecutors exercise restraint and don't come after them for doing their jobs. Journalists will surely tread more cautiously as a result," he warned. "No one who values the First Amendment should be comfortable with that, which is why every major press rights and civil liberties organization opposes Assange's prosecution."
Far-Right Israeli Ministers Lead Settler March to Illegal West Bank Outpost
"The cognitive dissonance is truly astounding. Israeli settlers march on stolen land... and yet, somehow, they are the victims in their own narrative," said one Palestine advocate.
Apr 11, 2023
News
Yumna Patel, Palestine news director at Mondoweiss, said on Twitter: "The cognitive dissonance is truly astounding. Israeli settlers march on stolen land, in a settler colony that's given them the land to steal and colonize, alongside an army whose singular goal is to protect them. And yet, somehow, they are the victims in their own narrative."
"Their vision is clear: annexation, endless conflict, and chaos," the group added.
United Nations experts say the true number of Israeli settlers colonizing the West Bank and East Jerusalem is closer to 700,000.
In what Palestine defenders and even one mainstream U.S. Jewish group called a perilous provocation, leaders of Israel's far-right government accompanied thousands of settlers shielded by a heavy military presence on a Monday march to an illegal colony in the occupied West Bank.
Senior officials in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right Cabinet—including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich—and numerous right-wing lawmakers joined a crowd of as many as 20,000 pro-apartheid demonstrators who marched to Evyatar in a bid to legitimize the outpost,The Times of Israel reports.
According to Haaretz, 22 Palestinians including residents of the nearby town of Beita were wounded when Israeli occupation forces fired on them with less-lethal weapons including rubber-tipped steel bullets during and after the march. More than 100 people including journalists also suffered from inhaling gas used by Israeli forces to disperse counter-demonstrators. At least two journalists were hospitalized as a result of their injuries.
Meanwhile, marchers brought inflatable bouncy houses and other amusements to entertain children during the demonstration.
\u201cThousands of Israeli settlers marched through the northern West Bank today towards the Palestinian village of Beita flanked by Israeli regime forces. \n\nAmong them were dozens of Israeli regime ministers & lawmakers. \n\nMeanwhile Palestinians were tear gassed & their roads closed.\u201d— Dr. Yara Hawari \u062f. \u064a\u0627\u0631\u0627 \u0647\u0648\u0627\u0631\u064a (@Dr. Yara Hawari \u062f. \u064a\u0627\u0631\u0627 \u0647\u0648\u0627\u0631\u064a) 1681137061
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the march as "a dangerous escalation and provocation of the Palestinian people and an extension of the incitement calls of the Israeli right and the fascist right to deepen settlement at the expense of land."
Yumna Patel, Palestine news director at Mondoweiss, said on Twitter: "The cognitive dissonance is truly astounding. Israeli settlers march on stolen land, in a settler colony that's given them the land to steal and colonize, alongside an army whose singular goal is to protect them. And yet, somehow, they are the victims in their own narrative."
The liberal U.S. Jewish group J Street also condemned the march, tweeting that "this is an incendiary and deeply dangerous act by some of the most senior ministers in the Israeli government."
"Their vision is clear: annexation, endless conflict, and chaos," the group added.
\u201cFar-right Israeli ministers join settler march for illegal Evyatar outpost\n\nIsraeli settlers marched near Nablus in the occupied West Bank to demand the re-establishment and legalisation of the evacuated illegal outpost of Evyatar (Avitar) near the Palestinian town of Beita\u201d— Middle East Monitor (@Middle East Monitor) 1681207188
However, Ben-Gvir—who is a settler—asserted that "we are here, and we are marching toward the future... I hope the entire state of Israel understands this."
Smotrich told Haaretz while marching that "God willing, we'll bring here another half-million Jews on top the half-million that are already here."
United Nations experts say the true number of Israeli settlers colonizing the West Bank and East Jerusalem is closer to 700,000.
Evyatar, an exclusively Jewish community first established in 2013, is built on stolen Palestinian land on Mount Sabih in Beita, south of Nablus. The settlement is illegal under both international and Israeli law and has been repeatedly destroyed by Israeli authorities.
Since 1967, at least 77 Beita residents have been killed by Israeli forces, many of them during protests, according to Patel.
\u201cThe Palestinians in Beit have been protesting against the Evyatar outpost since 2021. At least 7 people, including 2 children, from the town have been killed over the course of the protests. We covered Beita's fight against the outpost back in 2021 https://t.co/Nw4aLS7LzD\u201d— Yumna (@Yumna) 1681231625
The last mass eviction of Evyatar took place in June 2021. However, while the Israeli military says the outpost is "flagrantly illegal," scores of homes have been built there with soldiers' help and the government has provided the community with electricity, water, and roads.
On February 27—the day after settlers' deadly rampage through the Palestinian town of Huwara—Ben-Gvir, who leads the Jewish Power party, defiantly organized a rally in Evyatar, where he called for the assassination of "terrorists" who resist Israeli expansion.
Netanyahu's government is seeking to "legalize" Evyatar as it did for nine other settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem earlier this year.
When asked by Haaretz why Evyatar has not yet been legalized, Zvi Sukkot, an Israeli lawmaker representing the Religious Zionism party, said that "legalizing such an outpost takes time."
"We're not afraid of America," he added. The Biden administration says it opposes settlement expansion, even while lavishing Israel with billions of dollars in annual military aid and diplomatic cover.
