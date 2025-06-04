To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Accountable.US
Nearly 11 Million Americans Will Lose Healthcare to Pay for Trump’s Billionaire Tax Cuts

Today, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reported that congressional Republicans’ budget betrayal would strip nearly 11 million Americans of their healthcare coverage while adding $2.4 trillion to the national deficit.

Between discontinuing Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage for coverage for small businesses owners, family caregivers, and millions of Americans, and kicking 7.8 million Americans off of Medicaid, the Republican tax scam will make basic necessities like food and healthcare more expensive for most Americans in order to pay for tax cuts for themselves, their wealthy donors, and giant corporations.

“Despite Trump and congressional Republicans' attempts to distort the truth, their ‘big, beautiful betrayal’ will add trillions to the debt while making healthcare more expensive and difficult to access for millions of children, seniors in nursing homes, and their communities, all to pay for tax giveaways to their billionaire donors. If the Senate Republicans that have been vocal in their opposition to cuts to Medicaid and other critical programs are true to their word, they will vote against this bill – anything else would be a betrayal of their promise to their constituents.” —Accountable.US Executive Director Tony Carrk

In April, a dozen congressional Republicans vowed to preserve Medicaid, saying:

“We cannot and will not support a final reconciliation bill that includes any reduction in Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations.”

They voted for the bill and its cuts to Medicaid anyways. Now, millions of Americans are staring down cuts to their healthcare while six of those congressional Republicans stand to personally benefit from passing the tax scam.

Accountable.US is a nonpartisan watchdog that exposes corruption in public life and holds government officials and corporate special interests accountable by bringing their influence and misconduct to light. In doing so, we make way for policies that advance the interests of all Americans, not just the rich and powerful.

