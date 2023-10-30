National Advocacy Groups Deliver Over 400K Signatures to Senate Leadership, Urging Action on Supreme Court Corruption

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
Today, national advocacy organizations representing millions of concerned citizens called on Senate leadership to investigate allegations of corruption against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito and bring the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, & Transparency (SCERT) Act up for a floor vote by the full Senate. After holding a press conference on the steps of the Supreme Court, representatives from Stand Up America, Indivisible, Center for Popular Democracy, League of Conservation Voters, People Power United, and other advocacy organizations delivered over 400,000 signatures to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin urging Senate leaders to act swiftly to address corruption on the Court.
Since April, ProPublica has uncovered a pattern of ethics violations by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who repeatedly accepted and failed to report lavish gifts and travel from billionaires and ultra-conservative activists. These damning revelations have squarely placed the legitimacy of the Supreme Court into question and led to record low approval ratings. Yet, the Senate has been slow to respond to the judicial crisis.
“Each scandal is brushed aside because the justices know that there will be no consequences, but today we are saying: enough is enough. We cannot afford to sit back and hope this issue resolves itself. We need urgent action to meet this moment. It’s time for Senate leaders to step in and do something. If the Court cannot act in an ethical manner and put the will of the people over their wealthy benefactors, then Congress must act now,” said Christina Harvey, Executive Director of Stand Up America.
“Over 90,000 MoveOn members are calling for an ethics investigation into Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito because the corruption in the right-wing packed Supreme Court has gone on for far too long. It’s time for serious strides towards accountability to restore trust, integrity, and balance in the court,” said Alexis Martinez, Campaign Manager at MoveOn.
“Between their lawless rulings and their mockery of basic judicial ethics, the right-wing justices have made clear they think they’re untouchable. The first reports about a billionaire megadonor bankrolling twenty years of lavish vacations for Justice Thomas came out months ago. So why are we still waiting for Congress to investigate the corruption rotting this court to its core? The right-wing justices have proven that they aren’t going to hold themselves accountable for their ethical misconduct — and Harlan Crow sure as hell isn’t, either. So it’s time for Senate Democrats to step up, send subpoenas, hold hearings, and get the American people the answers we deserve,” said Sarah Lipton-Lubet, president of Take Back the Court Action Fund.
“Corrupt actions by Supreme Court justices erode the court’s integrity and the public’s trust. The Senate has the power to rein in corruption in this co-equal branch of government. They must use it to protect our freedoms and democracy,” said Monique Teal, Senior Campaign Director at Daily Kos.
“People Power United urges Congressional leaders to restore confidence in the Supreme Court by passing the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency (SCERT) Act and begin ethics investigations of the Supreme Court. The American public should have access to a Supreme Court that is untainted by corruption, and in light of the disconcerting corruption cases, the Justices should be held to account. There is no power like that of the people, and People Power United stands ready to protect our communities against any and all injustices,”said Laurie Woodward García, Founder of People Power United.
“While we appreciate the steps Senate Democrats have taken to address the ethical disasters currently destroying the Supreme Court’s integrity and reputation, it is clear that more must be done,” said Meagan Hatcher-Mays, Indivisible’s Director of Democracy Policy. “The conservative justices at the center of this almost comical corruption are now openly mocking Congress’s authority to rein them in, and they and their network of billionaire benefactors have been emboldened due to a lack of real consequences. Congress has both the authority and a constitutional duty to reform the Court when the justices throw the institution this far off the rails. That starts with subpoenas. Indivisibles across the country urge Majority Leader Schumer and Senator Durbin to take swift and bold action by issuing subpoenas to address this crisis of democracy before it’s too late.”
“The many recent revelations of outrageous ethics scandals by extremist Supreme Court Justices like Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are as urgent to address as they are shocking,” said Doug Lindner, Senior Director of Judiciary & Democracy at the League of Conservation Voters. “Our environmental laws need judges who work for the people, not for the billionaires who pay for their vacations and massive secret gifts. The Senate must use all the tools at its disposal to investigate this corruption and rein it in by passing the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act.”
“We are honored to join our allies at Stand Up America and so many wonderful organizations that are dedicated to cleaning up our courts. It is time for the Supreme Court Ethics Recusal and Transparency Act to come to a vote. And the Senate Judiciary Committee must start to have hearings and give the American people an accounting of the endless ethical breaches from the Supreme Court,” said Mark Dann, Director of Governmental Affairs at Freedom From Religion Foundation Action Fund.
“The Supreme Court should be the gold standard for judicial ethics, not the poster child for corruption and self-dealing,” said Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund. “Justices making a mockery of ethics rules doesn’t just denigrate the integrity of the Supreme Court, it undermines our democracy. The time to act has long passed — and it’s clear the Supreme Court and their holier than thou attitude is unable to police themselves. Now Congress must act.”
“If they had any shame or conscience, Justices Thomas and Alito would hang up their robes and resign. But they don’t,” said Analilia Mejia, Co-Executive Director of Center for Popular Democracy. “It’s in the Senate’s hands and it must act now. Our Senators must investigate Justices Thomas and Alito, remove them from their seats, hold hearings, and pass a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.”
In addition to Stand Up America, American Humanist Association, Center for Popular Democracy, Daily Kos, Demand Justice, Freedom From Religion Foundation, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, Newtown Action Alliance, People Power United, and Take Back The Court Action Fund also helped collect signatures for the petition and participated in the event.
Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.
"If you steal a penny in America, you are a criminal," said the watchdog group Public Citizen. "If you steal millions, you are a multinational corporation."
An analysis released Monday shows that the Biden Justice Department prosecuted just 99 corporate offenders last year, despite pledging to crack down on white-collar crime following years of lax enforcement during former President Donald Trump's White House term.
Corporate prosecutions have declined sharply since 2000, a trend that President Joe Biden has failed to reverse, the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen observed in a new report.
During Biden's first year in office, corporate prosecutions fell to 90, just below the 94 that the Trump administration recorded in 2020 and far below the 304 prosecutions in 2000.
The slight rise to 99 prosecutions in 2022—the fifth-lowest on record—matches the second-lowest number of corporate prosecutions during Trump's four years in the White House.
"The Biden Justice Department's light-touch approach to enforcement encourages corporate scofflaws to push the limits of what's legally allowed to maximize their profits—risking our health and safety, our environment, our finances, and our communities," Rick Claypool, a research director for Public Citizen and author of the new report, said in a statement.
"The Justice Department is still bending over backwards to protect corporate offenders from the consequences of their lawbreaking, and it's creating ideal conditions for the next corporate catastrophe," Claypool warned. "The worst corporate-caused crises of the 21st Century—the 2008 financial crisis and the opioid epidemic—are stories about enforcement agencies failing to fight systemic criminal misconduct before it was too late."
"A society that punishes the crimes of the poor while permitting the crimes of the powerful is not a just society."
The Biden administration's rhetoric on corporate crime and the policies it has implemented in a purported attempt to deter wrongdoing and hold bad actors to account have not translated into much, if any, measurable progress.
Public Citizen found that corporate leniency agreements—deals that companies reach with the Justice Department to avoid or defer prosecution—fell to just 11 last year, the lowest level since 2004.
"But whether the shift can be seen as a sign of strengthened corporate enforcement is a separate question," the group said. "If the DOJ's interest in prosecuting corporate crime was truly waxing, one would expect to see increasing prosecutions accompany the decreasing leniency agreements."
"Instead," Public Citizen added, "the near-record low number of corporate prosecutions combined with plunging corporate leniency agreements means the federal government concluded 110 criminal cases against corporations in fiscal year 2022—fewer than any previous year since 1994, when it concluded 106."
The new report points to several examples of companies that escaped prosecution through leniency agreements last year and in 2021, including Credit Suisse, Uber, and Stericycle.
"A society that punishes the crimes of the poor while permitting the crimes of the powerful is not a just society," Public Citizen's report says. "The principle that no one should be above the law includes corporations."
The report was published weeks after the Biden Justice Department faced backlash for announcing that it would not pursue charges against companies that voluntarily disclose wrongdoing committed by businesses they are acquiring.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco earlier this month that the policy "would incentivize corporations to engage in illegal activity of all kinds—knowing that they could simply wipe the slate clean during a merger."
More than a dozen progressive advocacy groups, including Public Citizen, echoed that warning last week and urged the Justice Department to reverse the so-called "safe harbor" policy.
"This is the moment where OECD countries can turn their words into action," said an Oil Change International strategist. "All eyes are on them, the world is watching. Immediate action is necessary."
Over 250 climate groups from 30 countries published an open letter on Monday urging governments that endorsed a global pledge at the United Nations summit in Scotland two years ago to support new efforts to cut off subsidies for foreign fossil fuel projects.
The coalition letter came a day after the Financial Timesreported that the European Union and United Kingdom—which left the E.U. in 2020—have proposals to end subsidies for foreign gas, oil, and coal projects that they plan to discuss at a closed-door Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting in France next month.
"This is the moment where OECD countries can turn their words into action," Oil Change International (OCI) strategist Nina Pusic said Monday. "Will they live up to the pledge most of them made in Glasgow in 2021 to end international public finance for fossil fuels at the OECD? All eyes are on them, the world is watching. Immediate action is necessary to align global financial flows with a habitable climate future, and this November represents a critical opportunity that we can't afford to miss."
According to the Financial Times:
People close to U.K. Export Finance, Britain's credit agency, said that Canada had committed to backing the U.K.'s planned proposal to the OECD ahead of the meeting next month. Canada's finance department said it "looked forward to working alongside like-minded partners at the OECD and in other international forums to grow and promote the clean economy around the world."
The E.U. has submitted its own proposal, according to one person familiar with the matter, after member states agreed on a draft proposal last month, according to another person familiar. It did not provide a comment.
The coalition letter highlights that the 2021 Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETP)—whose signatories agreed to align public finance institutions with the Paris agreement's 1.5°C goal—is already shifting an estimated $5.7 billion a year to clean energy.
As part of the CETP, countries committed to driving "multilateral negotiations in international bodies, in particular in the OECD, to review, update, and strengthen their governance frameworks to align with the Paris agreement goals," the letter explains.
"This November at the OECD Export Credits Forum, your country has a critical opportunity to fulfill this commitment. Your country can do this by joining forces with other CETP signatories to support restricting oil and gas export finance at the OECD," wrote the coalition, which along with OCI includes Friends of the Earth (FOE) United States, Japan Center for a Sustainable Environment and Society (JACSES), and Environment Governance Institute (EGI) Uganda.
"Ending OECD oil and gas support is critical to limit global heating to 1.5°C," the coalition added, citing the International Energy Agency's warning that new fossil fuel investments are incompatible with the goal. "And yet, the OECD export credit agencies (ECAs) currently provide five times as much financing for fossil fuels as for clean energy every year. By putting an end to their fossil fuel financing, governments have an opportunity to free up $41 billion USD per year to support the clean energy transition."
The OECD's existing Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits has a prohibition from January 2021 that "shifts an estimated $4 billion per year out of highly polluting coal fired-power," the letter notes, calling for an extension of that policy "to encompass all fossil fuels, including oil and fossil gas, without any loopholes."
Some leaders at groups behind the letter took aim at specific nations, such as the United States, which is among those that have come under fire this year for continuing to dump a collective $4.4 billion into fossil fuel projects abroad.
"We have waited long enough for the United States, and other wealthy historical emitters, to be a force for good at the OECD," said Kate DeAngelis, FOE's senior international finance program manager. "The U.S. must turn away from its multibillion-dollar fossil financing and support the U.K. and Canada proposal, leading the push to finally end export credit agency support for fossil fuels."
JACSES program director Yuki Tanabe targeted Japan, which snubbed the Glasgow pledge but backed a similar one from the Group of Seven last year—and has since faced criticism for continued investments in fossil fuels.
"Japan should not be a blocker at the OECD negotiations and should agree to end its public finance for fossil fuel projects," Tanabe argued. "Ammonia and hydrogen co-firing should not be exempted as 'abatement' technologies, since the current co-firing development roadmap is not in line with the Paris goals."
EGI CEO Samuel Okulony stressed how decisions of nations like Japan affect communities where projects are based.
"The impacts of climate change in Africa are a matter of life and death, and Japan, Korea, and other OECD countries should listen to the lived realities of global south communities, who have been devastated by the impacts of climate change for decades," he said. "It is imperative that these countries make resolute commitments, support a resolution to stop public financing for fossil fuels at the OECD, and demand the global community align itself with the commitments to keep the 1.5°C target alive."
"The biblical reference to Amalek is genocidal," noted one theologian after the prime minister invoked an ancient enemy. "The Bible commands to wipe out Amalek, including women, babies, children, and animals."
Human rights defenders on Monday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of an "explicit call to genocide" after he delivered a televised address calling Israel's imminent invasion of Gaza a "holy mission" and invoked an ancient mythical foe whom the God of the Hebrew Bible commanded the Israelites to exterminate.
Declaring the start of a "second stage" of Israel's war on Gaza—which he described as a "holy mission"—Netanyahu said that "you must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible."
According to the Hebrew Bible, the nation of Amalek was an ancient archenemy of the Israelites whose extermination was commanded by God to Saul via the prophet Samuel.
"The biblical reference to Amalek is genocidal... Why are Western politicians silent?"
"Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass," states the Old Testament in 1 Samuel 15:3.
The holy text further states that Saul infuriates God by sparing some of the Amalekites and their livestock.
"If it was not obvious from the carpet bombing, use of white phosphorus, and indiscriminate killing that the Zionist government of Israel [has] clear genocidal intentions, then the... reference to Palestinians as Amalek in Netanyahu's speech describing his plans for Gaza should be enough to convince you," British religious scholar Hamza Andreas Tzortzis wrote on social media Monday.
"The biblical reference to Amalek is genocidal. The Bible commands to wipe out Amalek, including women, babies, children, and animals," Tzortzis added. "Why are Western politicians silent? Stop the genocide now!"
As
Truthout's Aidan Orly noted last week:
For centuries, Christian leaders have used Amalekite language to justify genocide, including against Native Americans and against Tutsis in Rwanda. Right-wing Jewish groups have also employed the Amalek trope. Baruch Goldstein massacred 29 Palestinian worshippers in the Tomb of the Patriarchs in 1994, likely influenced by Amalekite language employed by the far-right Kahane movement of which he was a part.
Orly added that "Israel's current minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, is also associated with this movement, which has largely dissipated but is still technically outlawed in Israel as a terrorist group."
U.S. academic and Informed Comment publisher Juan Cole accused Netanyahu of declaring "a holy war of annihilation of civilians of Gaza."
"Netanyahu may have gestured to, and defiled, the Bible by excusing his genocide against the civilians of Gaza with reference to 1 Samuel. But his real bible is Revisionist Zionism with its fascist and explicitly colonial ideology," Cole wrote Sunday on Informed Comment, referring to a form of Zionism—the movement for a Jewish homeland in Palestine—that seeks to conquer not only all of Palestine but also Jordan and parts of Lebanon and Syria.
"The Iron Wall is now advancing into Gaza, doing to small children and pregnant women what the authors of 1 Samuel in prosaic Babylon probably only dreamed of doing to the mythical Amalekites," Cole added.
Netanyahu isn't the only Israeli leader who has made what critics have called genocidal statement in recent weeks. Israeli President Isaac Herzog
asserted earlier this month that there are no innocent civilians in Gaza, while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to "eliminate everything" there.
Ariel Kallner, a member of parliament from Netanyahu's Likud party,
urged a "Nakba that will overshadow the Nakba of '48," a reference to the forced expulsion and ethnic cleansing of over 750,000 Arabs from Palestine during the founding of the modern state of Israel in 1947-48.
Tally Gotliv, another Likud lawmaker, demanded "not flattening a neighborhood," but "crushing and flattening Gaza without mercy."
Some U.S. Republicans have
echoed Israeli leaders' statements, while President Joe Biden and members of his administration have been accused of denial of—and complicity in—genocide for casting aspersions upon official Palestinian casualty reports and providing diplomatic cover and billions of dollars in military aid for Israel's government.
The backlash against Netanyahu's comments came as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tanks and troops advanced on Gaza City as the relentless Israeli aerial and artillery bombardment continued.
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli forces have killed 8,306 people in Gaza—including 2,136 women and 3,457 children—with more than 21,000 others injured, nearly half of all homes destroyed or damaged, and over 1.4 million people forced to flee for their lives.
In the illegally occupied West Bank, at least 121 people have been
killed and more than 2,000 others have been wounded since October 7, when Hamas-led fighters infiltrated southern Israel and killed over 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers, while taking more than 200 hostages.
More than 800 international lawyers, jurists, and legal scholars have signed an open letter stating that "we are compelled to sound the alarm about the possibility of the crime of genocide being perpetrated by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip."
Raz Segal, a leading Israeli Holocaust scholar, has called his country's assault on Gaza "a textbook case of genocide."