For Immediate Release
MoveOn
Contact: press@moveon.org

MoveOn Members Endorse Vice President Kamala Harris

Today, MoveOn members overwhelmingly and enthusiastically voted to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president. MoveOn Political Action Executive Director Rahna Epting released the following statement:

“From being a staunch abortion advocate as vice president to holding the Trump administration accountable as a U.S. senator to combating corruption as the California attorney general, Kamala Harris has proven she is a champion for working people and our democracy. That’s why MoveOn members have overwhelmingly and enthusiastically endorsed Vice President Harris for president and are more fired up than ever to defeat Donald Trump this fall once and for all.

“The Biden-Harris administration has delivered real wins for our communities, including passing life-changing investments to protect our climate, making health care more affordable, and taking down wealthy special interests. Under the Harris administration, we know all of this historic progress will continue and we can trust our rights, freedoms, and democracy will remain protected under her people-first agenda.

“In 2020, we defeated Donald Trump and MAGA extremists at the ballot box, and now it’s time for us to come together once again to stop Trump and his Project 2025 takeover from throwing America back into four more years of chaos.”

MoveOn is where millions mobilize for a better society--one where everyone can thrive. Whether it's supporting a candidate, passing legislation, or changing our culture, MoveOn members are committed to an inclusive and progressive future. We envision a world marked by equality, sustainability, justice, and love. And we mobilize together to achieve it.

