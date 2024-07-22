MoveOn Members Endorse Vice President Kamala Harris

"This is all for my best friend, Issam Abdallah, and all the other journalists who we have lost this year," Assi said, according toDemocracy Now! "This is all for them and to pay tribute and to honor them, to honor their memory. And I will keep Issam's memory alive in everything I do. It's all for him."

🏅JO-2024 : Christina Assi et Dylan Collins, journalistes de l'AFP blessés lors d'un reportage en octobre 2023 au Liban, ont porté la flamme olympique dimanche à Vincennes, en hommage "à tous les journalistes, à nos collègues et amis tués cette année" #AFPVertical ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DvODwOUU6t

Abdallah, Assi, and Collins were part of an international group of journalists who were covering cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon on October 13 when they came under Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank fire. Abdallah, a 37-year-old Reuters videographer, was killed in the attack.

Noticing that Assi's leg was "blown off at the kneecap," Collins rushed to help his colleague and was wounded when a second Israeli shell exploded nearby, injuring him.

AFP, Al Jazeera, and Reuters all concluded that Israel deliberately targeted the journalists, who were clearly identifiable as members of the press. Groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also said the attack was "apparently deliberate" and demanded a war crimes investigation. Reporters Without Borders concluded that "it is unlikely that the journalists were mistaken for combatants."

"This is a chance to continue talking about justice, and the targeted attack on October 13 that needs to be investigated as a war crime," Collins toldThe Associated Press on Sunday.

At least 108 media professionals—nearly all of them Palestinian—have been killed in Gaza since October, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Israel's alleged deliberate targeting of journalists is part of the evidence presented in a South Africa-led genocide case against Israel being reviewed by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Since the Hamas-led October 7 attack on Israel, Israeli forces have killed or wounded more than 139,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including at least 11,000 people who are missing and believed to be dead and buried beneath the rubble of hundreds of thousands of homes and other buildings. Around 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been forcibly displaced, and Israel's siege has caused widespread—and sometimes deadly—starvation.

In the wake of Friday's ICJ ruling that Israel's 57-year occupation of Palestine is an illegal form of apartheid that must end, the Palestine Olympic Committee (POC) called for a last-minute International Olympic Committee (IOC) ban on Israeli participation in the 2024 Paris Games, which are set to start Friday.

"We have requested a ban of Israel at the Olympics because we believe that such ethics don't reflect the spirit of the Olympics," POC deputy secretary-general Nader Jayousi toldKyodo News, pointing to evidence including Israeli athletes visiting IDF troops and posting pictures of signed bombs.

Jayousi said it "should be the concern of the IOC" that Israelis who are "proud of slaughtering people"—a clear violation of the Olympic spirit—are set to compete in Paris.

Activists also renewed calls for an IOC ban on Israeli participation in Paris.

"With ICJ confirming Israel is committing the crime of apartheid in the [occupied Palestinian territories], the IOC and FIFA must immediately suspend Israel from international sport," Francis Awaritefe, an attorney and former member of the Australian men's national soccer team, said on social media, referring to soccer's world governing body.

"Apartheid is incompatible with the values of sport and membership of the international sports community," he added.



Sophia Brooks, a California-based activist focused on the intersection of Palestine and sports, on Monday cited "ample evidence" of why Israel should be banned from the games, including the destruction of sports facilities in Gaza and the killing of hundreds of Palestinian athletes.

According to Jayousi, around 400 Palestinian athletes and coaches have been killed since October 7. Israeli forces have also used facilities including Yarmouk Stadium for the detention of Palestinian men, women, and children—many of whom have reported torture and other abuse at the hands of their captors.

Numerous social media accounts posted video footage of French police telling attendees at Sunday's Olympic flame procession that they cannot display Palestinian flags during the event, despite the participation of Palestinian athletes in the Paris Games.

The Palestine Chroniclereported Monday that a record eight Palestinian athletes are set to compete in six different Olympic sports.



"I'm very proud and happy to say to have made it this far," said Omar Yaser Ismail, an 18-year-old taekwondo athlete set to compete in Paris. "I've been dreaming of this moment since I was a little boy."

"I was very happy to imagine myself in Paris with the best athletes in the world," he said, adding that he would be "very happy to show my flag on the podium."