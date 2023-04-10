April, 10 2023, 09:21am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Elliott Negin,Media Director,enegin@ucsusa.org
More than 1,300 Scientists Call on JPMorgan Chase Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Fossil Fuel Phase Out
More than 1,300 scientists have signed a letter calling on shareholders of JPMorgan Chase to vote "yes" on Proposal 6, a resolution asking the financial institution to phase out its financing—including loans, bonds, and underwriting—of companies engaged in fossil fuel expansion. The resolution will be proposed at the JPMorgan Chase Annual General Meeting on May 16.
"JPMorgan Chase must stop pumping money into an industry that is driving the climate crisis," said Kathy Mulvey, director of the Climate Accountability Campaign at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). "As people around the world face climate-related extreme weather disasters, threats to public health, and systemic economic risk, big banks are choosing to ignore climate science by providing billions of dollars in financing to fossil fuel companies that continue to expand their production of oil and gas. JPMorgan Chase and other financial institutions are continuing to mislead shareholders about what is needed to reach global climate goals and instead seeking to maintain a dangerous status quo that prioritizes profit over people and the environment."
"To safeguard communities, investors, and the global economy, shareholders should insist that banks incentivize swift and deep cuts in heat-trapping emissions to limit climate change harms and facilitate a just transition to a clean energy economy," Mulvey added.
The letter was led by prominent scientists Dr. Pep Canadell (Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO, Australia), Dr. Rachel Cleetus (Union of Concerned Scientists), Joel Clement (Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School), Dr. Brenda Ekwurzel (Union of Concerned Scientists), Dr. Peter Gleick (Member, US National Academy of Sciences and MacArthur Fellow), Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson (Urban Ocean Lab), Dr. Sarah E. Myhre (Glaser Progress Foundation), Dr. Nezahualcoyotl Xiuhtecutli (General Coordinator, The Farmworker Association of Florida), and Dr. Gary Yohe (Wesleyan University (Emeritus); longtime senior member of the IPCC and Vice-Chair of the Third US National Climate Assessment), in partnership with UCS and Stop the Money Pipeline (STMP).
"JPMorgan Chase is an internationally known and respected bank. By ending support for fossil fuel expansion, it could help set the global stage for a just transition to a more sustainable and livable future while acting decisively to protect its shareholders and the wider economy from the financial shocks associated with worsening climate change," the scientists write in the letter. "This is no less than what science requires to keep our planet a livable place for current and future generations, including our children and grandchildren."
"To avoid the most dangerous levels of planetary warming, we must rapidly end our reliance on fossil fuels and transition to a clean energy economy that meets the needs of all communities," said Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, co-founder of Urban Ocean Lab and a lead signer on the letter. "Meanwhile, financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase are funding continued expansion of the fossil fuel industry, even as all the warning signs for our planet are flashing red. Big banks must be held accountable for their role in causing the climate crisis—shareholders should insist that banks accelerate and deepen investment in a just, clean energy future."
Financial institutions are actively funding the climate crisis through their continued financing of fossil fuel expansion. As the scientists point out in their letter, JPMorgan Chase has recklessly provided more than $382 billion in financing for fossil fuel companies since the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015, including $65.44 billion to the top 20 companies engaged in the greatest amount of fossil fuel expansion. Meanwhile, the United States experienced 18 separate major climate- and weather-related disasters in 2022, each of which caused over $1 billion in damage. Many of these disasters—including droughts, wildfires and intensified storms—bear the clear fingerprints of climate change. Altogether the 18 events led to the deaths of 474 people and cost an estimated $165 billion, making 2022 the third most costly year for U.S. weather and climate disasters since 1980.
"The science is clear: in order to reduce emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, fossil fuel expansion must stop now, yet JPMorgan Chase and other big banks like Citi, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America continue to pour money into new oil, gas, and coal," said Arielle Swernoff, U.S. Banks Campaign Manager at STMP. "Over 1,300 scientists have come together to say: enough is enough. It's time for big banks to listen to the science and stop funding climate destruction."
The full letter can be found here. JP Morgan Chase’s proxy statement is online here.
UCS and the Adrian Dominican Sisters filed the letter as an exempt solicitation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.
Expelled Tennessee Democrat Says GOP Is Threatening to Cut Local Funding If He's Reinstated
"This is what folks really have to realize," said former state Rep. Justin Pearson. "The power structure in the state of Tennessee is always wielding against the minority party and people."
Apr 10, 2023
One of the Tennessee Democrats who was removed last week by the Republican-dominated state House said Sunday that GOP lawmakers have threatened county officials with funding cuts in an effort to deter them from voting to reinstate the expelled representative.
"I would be honored to accept the appointment of the Shelby County Commission," former state Rep. Justin Pearson said of the local body that is set to meet on Wednesday to decide who will fill the empty seat until a special election is held. Pearson told NBC News on Sunday that he intends to run in the special election triggered by his widely condemned expulsion, which stemmed from his participation in a gun control protest on the state House floor following a school shooting in Nashville.
The Memphis Democrat said he has "heard that people in the state legislature and in Nashville are actually threatening our Shelby County commissioners to not reappoint me, or they're going to take away funding that's in the government's budget for projects that the mayor and others have asked for."
"This is what folks really have to realize," said Pearson. "The power structure in the state of Tennessee is always wielding against the minority party and people."
Late last week, Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon told local reporters that members of the body are "being threatened by the state to take away funding, needed funding to run our schools, to run our municipalities."
"This is about bullying people into submission. And enough is enough," said Sugarmon. "We've got to stand for something or fall for everything. And we've been bullied by the state for too long now."
It's unclear whether Pearson has enough support among the 13 Shelby County commissioners to win reinstatement ahead of the coming special election.
Mickell Lowery, the chair of the commission, said in a statement Sunday that "the protests at the state Capitol by citizens recently impacted by the senseless deaths of three nine-year-old children and three adults entrusted with their care at their school was understandable given the fact that the gun laws in the state of Tennessee are becoming nearly nonexistent."
"It is equally understandable that the leadership of the state House of Representatives felt a strong message had to be sent to those who transgressed the rules," said Lowery. "However, I believe the expulsion of State Representative Justin Pearson was conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action methods. I also believe that the ramifications for our great state are still yet to be seen."
"Coincidentally, this has directly affected me as I too reside in State House District 86," he continued. "I am amongst the over 68,000 citizens who were stripped of having a representative at the state due to the unfortunate outcome of the State Assembly's vote. Therefore, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners will consider the action to reappoint Mr. Justin Pearson to his duly elected position to represent the citizens in District 86 for the State of Tennessee House of Representatives in a special called meeting on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM."
Rep. Justin Jones, a Nashville Democrat who was expelled along with Pearson for showing solidarity with demonstrators on the state House floor, reportedly has the support of a majority of the Nashville Metropolitan Council members expected to convene Monday to vote on the removed lawmaker's reinstatement.
Jones warned last week that Tennessee House Republicans could refuse to seat him and Pearson if they are reappointed or if they win a special election.
In his NBC appearance on Sunday, Jones said the resounding national response to his and Pearson's expulsion makes clear that the Tennessee GOP's "attack on democracy will not go on unchallenged."
"The Tennessee House Republicans' attempt to crucify democracy has instead resurrected a movement led by young people to restore our democracy, to build a multiracial coalition," Jones said. "We will continue to fight for our constituents."
AOC Warns of 'National Abortion Ban' if Supreme Court Upholds Mifepristone Ruling
The New York congresswoman called Friday's decision by a Trump-appointed federal judge invalidating the FDA's approval of the abortion medication "an extreme abuse of power" and "an extraordinary example of judicial overreach."
Apr 09, 2023
The agency approved the medication, one of two drugs used for medically induced abortions, in 2000. Millions of people have safely used mifepristone since then, and in January the FDA announced it could be sold in retail pharmacies.
"Everything is on the table. The president said that way back when the Dobbs decision came out. Every option is on the table," he added, referring to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the 2022 Supreme Court decision invalidating half a century of federal abortion rights.
On Saturday, more than 40 House Democrats urged President Joe Biden to "use all the tools at your disposal to protect access to abortion and reproductive healthcare."
Progressive congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned Sunday that if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a right-wing federal judge's ruling banning access to abortion pills, "it would essentially institute a national abortion ban."
In an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) doubled down on her earlier call for the Biden administration to ignore a ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk—an appointee of former President Donald Trump—declaring the FDA's approval of mifepristone to be illegal.
The agency approved the medication, one of two drugs used for medically induced abortions, in 2000. Millions of people have safely used mifepristone since then, and in January the FDA announced it could be sold in retail pharmacies.
"The reality of our courts right now is very disturbing. This ruling is an extreme abuse of power. It is an extraordinary example of judicial overreach," Ocasio-Cortez told host Dana Bash. "I do not believe that the courts have the authority over the FDA that they just asserted and I do believe that it creates a crisis."
Clarence Thomas defends lavish vacations. Hear AOC's responsewww.youtube.com
"Once you start banning medication abortion, which represents the overwhelming number of abortions in the United States, then we are in extremely dangerous territory," Ocasio-Cortez argued.
Ocasio-Cortez added that if the Supreme Court affirms Kacsmaryk's ruling, "it would essentially institute a national abortion ban, because you have an extraordinary amount of states who have implemented surgical bans or bans after very early time periods."
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra also appeared on "State of the Union" Sunday, telling Bash that "we want the courts to overturn this reckless decision."
"Everything is on the table. The president said that way back when the Dobbs decision came out. Every option is on the table," he added, referring to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the 2022 Supreme Court decision invalidating half a century of federal abortion rights.
On the same day as Kacsmaryk's decision, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice in Washington state issued a contradictory ruling that blocks the FDA from removing mifepristone from the market.
Ocasio-Cortez isn't the only congressional Democrat calling on the Biden administration to ignore the Texas ruling.
"I think there's no basis for this ruling in law, and I think that the Biden administration can and must ignore the judge and keep mifepristone on the market and this medication available for every woman in America," Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) toldKATU Friday.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday that the Justice Department "strongly disagrees" with Kacsmaryk's ruling and will appeal the decision.
On Saturday, more than 40 House Democrats urged President Joe Biden to "use all the tools at your disposal to protect access to abortion and reproductive healthcare."
'Absolutely Insane': Greg Abbott Seeks Pardon for Man Convicted of Murdering BLM Protester
"If a fiction author wrote this, no one would believe it," said one trial attorney.
Apr 09, 2023
After tweeting that he "might have to kill a few people on my way to work" as an Uber driver, Perry accelerated his car into a crowd of racial justice protesters in downtown Austin on July 25, 2020. As Foster, who was pushing his fiancée's wheelchair, approached Perry's vehicle carrying an AK-47 rifle in accordance with Texas law, Perry opened his window and shot Foster four times in the chest and abdomen with his .357 Magnum pistol. When asked by police if Foster had pointed his rifle at him, Perry admitted that he did not, but said that "I didn't want to give him a chance to aim at me."
The governor also faced pressure from right-wing figures including Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder and other charges after he shot dead two racial justice protesters and wounded a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.
Abbott has also threatened to "exonerate" 19 Austin police officers indicted for attacking and injuring Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020, asserting that "those officers should be praised for their efforts, not prosecuted."
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott drew widespread condemnation from legal experts after he said Saturday that he is "working as swiftly" as the law allows to pardon a man who was convicted the previous day of murdering a racial justice protester in 2020.
Daniel Perry, a U.S. Army sergeant, was convicted by an Austin jury on Friday of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Garrett Foster, an armed Air Force veteran participating in a Black Lives Matter protest in the Texas capital following George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police.
After tweeting that he "might have to kill a few people on my way to work" as an Uber driver, Perry accelerated his car into a crowd of racial justice protesters in downtown Austin on July 25, 2020. As Foster, who was pushing his fiancée's wheelchair, approached Perry's vehicle carrying an AK-47 rifle in accordance with Texas law, Perry opened his window and shot Foster four times in the chest and abdomen with his .357 Magnum pistol. When asked by police if Foster had pointed his rifle at him, Perry admitted that he did not, but said that "I didn't want to give him a chance to aim at me."
After an eight-day trial and 17 hours of deliberation, the Austin jury rejected Perry's claim of self-defense. However, Abbott tweeted that "Texas has one of the strongest 'stand your ground' laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive district attorney," a reference to Travis County District Attorney José Garza, a Democrat.
\u201cLess than 24 hours ago Daniel Perry was convicted by a jury of murder\u2014after he shot a protestor point-blank during a BLM rally blocks away from the state Capitol.\n\nGreg Abbott says he is working to pardon Perry one day later. Absolutely insane.\u201d— Sawyer Hackett (@Sawyer Hackett) 1680986531
"Unlike the president or some other states, the Texas Constitution limits the governor's pardon authority to only act on a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles," Abbott wrote. "Texas law does allow the governor to request the Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine if a person should be granted a pardon. I have made that request and instructed the Board to expedite its review."
"I look forward to approving the board's pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk," he added.
Rick Cofer, a partner at the Austin law firm of Cofer & Connelly, noted that "Garrett Foster was killed protesting the killing of George Floyd," and that "in 2022, the Texas Board of Pardons unanimously recommended that Floyd be pardoned for a drug charge, in which a crooked cop planted drugs."
"Facing pressure, Abbott got the board to yank the recommendation," Cofer added. "Now the man who killed Garrett Foster, while Foster protested George Floyd's murder, will be pardoned. George Floyd's pardon is still stuck with the Board of Pardons. If a fiction author wrote this, no one would believe it."
\u201cDaniel Perry murdered 28-year-old Air Force veteran Garrett Foster. A jury convicted him on Friday. But Texas\u2019s Republican Governor Greg Abbott plans to pardon him because he killed a Black Lives Matter protester.\n\n\u201cLaw and order\u201d is a lie. It\u2019s open season for racism in America.\u201d— Keith Boykin (@Keith Boykin) 1681044617
David Wahlberg, a former Travis County criminal court judge, said he has never heard of a case in which a governor sought to pardon a convicted felon before their verdict was appealed.
"I think it's outrageously presumptuous for someone to make a judgment about the verdict of 12 unanimous jurors without actually hearing the evidence in person," Wahlberg told the Austin American-Statesman.
Wendy Davis, an attorney and former Texas state lawmaker and Fort Worth city councilmember, called Abbott's move "nothing more than a craven political maneuver."
"Our democracy is imperiled when any branch of government moves to usurp another," Davis argued on Twitter. "And it's happening all over this country on a regular basis."
Garrett Foster is seen here with his fiancée Whitney Mitchell, who was present when Foster was murdered. (Photo: Garrett Foster/Facebook)
Abbott's announcement came less than 24 hours after Fox News opinion host Tucker Carlson sharply criticized the governor on his show, claiming that "there is no right of self-defense in Texas."
The governor also faced pressure from right-wing figures including Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder and other charges after he shot dead two racial justice protesters and wounded a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.
Abbott has also threatened to "exonerate" 19 Austin police officers indicted for attacking and injuring Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020, asserting that "those officers should be praised for their efforts, not prosecuted."
