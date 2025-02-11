Order to Drop Charges Against NYC Mayor Among 'Most Openly Corrupt Writings I've Seen on DOJ Letterhead'

New York officials, lawmakers, and activists expressed fury on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's Justice Department instructed prosecutors to drop federal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a move seen as an overtly corrupt deal aimed at giving the White House free rein to attack the city's immigrant communities.

In a letter sent on Monday, the Trump Justice Department instructed federal prosecutors to "dismiss the pending charges" against Adams, which include several counts of bribery, fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations.

The letter, sent by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, states that the Justice Department reached its decision to call for an end to the case against Adams "without assessing the strength of the evidence or legal theories on which the case is based."



Instead, the Justice Department claimed the pending prosecution of Adams "unduly restricted" his "ability to devote full attention and resources" to cooperating with the Trump administration's anti-immigrant agenda. Attorney Luppe B. Luppen called the letter "one of the most openly corrupt writings I've seen on DOJ letterhead," adding that "it's comically, transparently a political favor, and the quid pro quo is utterly explicit."

Jumaane Williams, New York City's public advocate, said in a statement Tuesday that the Justice Department's directive shows Adams "adopted a strategy of selling out marginalized New Yorkers and our city's values to avoid personal and legal accountability."

"The mayor has always had the presumption of innocence—something he has rarely extended to the New Yorkers he's detained on Rikers pre-trial, or wanted deported based on accusations," Williams continued. "He said he wanted his day in court, but instead sidestepped that system using the privilege and power that so few people have access to. This is obscene and obvious—the White House doesn't want to lose their deputy in New York City."

"Eric Adams sold out New Yorkers to buy his own freedom, but he'll never escape the label of worst mayor in NYC history."

The DOJ's directive came in the wake of reports that Adams ordered top New York City officials to refrain from criticizing Trump or interfering with his mass deportation efforts. According to the local independent news outlet The City, Adams instructed his commissioners "to not be critical of the president or federal government on social media" and to "stop complaining about President Trump and move on because he was elected."

"The mayor has said he won't publicly criticize the president and has refused to criticize Trump's statements or actions when pressed by reporters," The City reported. "Trump said in December he would 'look at' potentially pardoning Adams, whose federal corruption trial is set to begin in April. It's fueled speculation that the mayor is acting chiefly to obtain a pardon or dropped charges from the president, even as Trump threatened to withhold crucial funding from the city."

New York State Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani (D-36), who is running in the 2025 New York City mayoral race, said in response to the Trump DOJ's directive that "it's official: Eric Adams' shameless campaign to avoid legal accountability for corruption has succeeded."



"In the midst of a right-wing billionaire assault on the working class of our city, he sold us out for another personal favor," said Mamdani. "Election Day can't come soon enough."

People hold up a sign as Mayor Eric Adams speaks during the New York Public Library on January 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Politiconoted Monday that the DOJ's order "continues an emerging pattern of the administration of President Donald Trump dropping politically charged criminal cases he inherited when resuming the White House last month." The outlet added that it's an "open question" whether Dale Ho, the judge presiding over the Adams case, has any power to resist the Trump administration's push to drop the charges.

"While some legal experts said Ho's hands are tied," Politico observed, "others believe he could outright refuse."

New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-13) wrote late Monday that "Eric Adams sold out New Yorkers to buy his own freedom, but he'll never escape the label of worst mayor in NYC history."

"Donald Trump may think this buys him access to terrorize our communities," Ramos added, "but New Yorkers always stand up for one another, no matter how many corrupt narcissists try to hurt our families."